HSBC SVNS LAX extended to include 'Friday Night Lights'
The Los Angeles leg of this season’s HSBC SVNS series has been extended into Friday March 1 to include a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience.
The fifth leg of the series was originally scheduled to take place between Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 of March, but has now been extended to Friday 1 to include nighttime matches under the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium lights.
Twelve pool stage matches will take place on Friday (4:00 p.m PT) of the SVNS LAX before play resumes on Saturday and Sunday as usual.
After introducing ‘Friday Night Lights’, World Rugby General Manager, Sevens World Series, Sam Pinder said: “Following the outstanding excitement produced by the opening two rounds of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai and Cape Town we are pleased to extend the HSBC SVNS LAX event to include a special ‘Friday Nights Lights’ session on 1 March at Dignity Health Sports Park.
“The Friday night session will see all 12 men’s and women’s teams in action, including both USA teams, meaning fans will get the first taste of world class rugby sevens action from some of the best athletes in the world, with added entertainment and food and beverage, fans are in for a treat at a very affordable ticket price.”
World Rugby have explained what will happen regarding ticketing: “Current ticket holders to HSBC SVNS LAX will have early access to the exclusive Friday Night Lights presale. Fans and groups already reserved for both Saturday and Sunday will be provided a free ticket to Friday, while single day ticket holders are offered a $5 + fees upgrade to attend Friday night. Reservation information will be delivered to current ticket holders and groups on January 17.
“Friday Night Lights tickets will be general admission only and opened to the public starting January 19 at www.svns.com, with individual tickets as low as $25 + fees and all new 3-day passes also available. With the added date, all matches and competition will be hosted inside the main stadium at Dignity Health Sports Park.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Hasn’t LRZ spent time in the US improving his skill-set?12 Go to comments
Radwan is not of international standard, he wasn’t hard dome by. Wantch a Falcons game in full and its easy to see1 Go to comments
I’m a bit disappointed for Tom Ahern, who’s been nothing short of a revelation this year.4 Go to comments
Good sqaud with lots of youngsters. Glad to see players selected on Premiership form, not just reputation! That is a relief after the Edie Jones years! Beard has been pulling up trees, both defensively and in attack. He has it all, he can play wing and centre. I can see him maybe bulking up and playing 12, especially if Andre Estahuizen leaves quins for France.12 Go to comments
Geriatrics club. What a serious lack of ambition in this selection. Where are the next generation of players? So Conservative. Jordan Larmour, good player but not international class, can’t or won't offload. Wide open 6 nations this year. Saying that, France should win it.4 Go to comments
I followed some sage advice. Genius advice. I blocked that Kant Nigel. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My enjoyment of this website has improved 10-fold! The best part - I can’t unblock him. Even if I wanted to (or I dont know how). So it’s permanent bliss! Block that moron now. It’s a game changer.38 Go to comments
So South Africa is joining the 6N after all. One player at a time.2 Go to comments
Time to limit the family descent to just parents1 Go to comments
Pleased to see Cunningham-South in the squad. He has played very well for Quins every time I've seen him offers go forward in traffic but can also hit a gap and a good line-out option…..could fill the gap left by Courtney12 Go to comments
Too small to be a utility tight end like Kelce. Yes, fast for wide receiver and the height helps but a flying missile defender will still take him out. Not sure what his USP is that the NFL doesn't already have? Still a couple of years in Florida, LA or Vegas would be fun.1 Go to comments
Rugby players generally don’t transition well to the NFL, and vice versa. Notwithstanding programs like the NFL IPPP, the track record is poor, in both directions. A player like LRZ is at least 4 years behind his NFL peers in terms of experience of top tier American Football, because they get drafted in their early twenties after years of intense, NFL-like, college football. Additionally it is very hard to get game time in an NFL team, so, even if they put him on a practice squad, catching up on experience will be tough. In consequence, the likely outcome for him is to end up as a relatively inexpensive spare wheel in an NFL team (still not bad compensation), or to give up and return to rugby.12 Go to comments
Is george martin injured? he played 80 minutes at the weekend but I genuinely cannot fathom not picking him if fit. I would also have picked Barbeary, Ludlam, Fisilau, & Jonny Hill in place of Roots, Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, & Pearson. Add to that Sinckler in place of Heyes; Warr over Spencer if he made himself eligible; and Kelly & Cokanasiga over Beard and Roebuck. Overall I am fairly happy with the squad. Of the people I would have included I would only have favoured Sinckler to start, so its not like any of them will be huge misses, but the absence of Martin is just really hard to square with how he played against South Africa, and the selection of Beard over Kelly makes very little sense given how much england needs specialist 12s right now.12 Go to comments
Good squad with one seemingly glaring omission - George Martin. Still, presumably the one position which Steve Borthwick can be trusted on is second row12 Go to comments
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.12 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.2 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.4 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕4 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?36 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby12 Go to comments