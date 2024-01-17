HSBC SVNS LAX extended to include 'Friday Night Lights'

The Los Angeles leg of this season’s HSBC SVNS series has been extended into Friday March 1 to include a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience.

The fifth leg of the series was originally scheduled to take place between Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 of March, but has now been extended to Friday 1 to include nighttime matches under the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium lights.

Twelve pool stage matches will take place on Friday (4:00 p.m PT) of the SVNS LAX before play resumes on Saturday and Sunday as usual.

After introducing ‘Friday Night Lights’, World Rugby General Manager, Sevens World Series, Sam Pinder said: “Following the outstanding excitement produced by the opening two rounds of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai and Cape Town we are pleased to extend the HSBC SVNS LAX event to include a special ‘Friday Nights Lights’ session on 1 March at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“The Friday night session will see all 12 men’s and women’s teams in action, including both USA teams, meaning fans will get the first taste of world class rugby sevens action from some of the best athletes in the world, with added entertainment and food and beverage, fans are in for a treat at a very affordable ticket price.”

World Rugby have explained what will happen regarding ticketing: “Current ticket holders to HSBC SVNS LAX will have early access to the exclusive Friday Night Lights presale. Fans and groups already reserved for both Saturday and Sunday will be provided a free ticket to Friday, while single day ticket holders are offered a $5 + fees upgrade to attend Friday night. Reservation information will be delivered to current ticket holders and groups on January 17.

“Friday Night Lights tickets will be general admission only and opened to the public starting January 19 at www.svns.com, with individual tickets as low as $25 + fees and all new 3-day passes also available. With the added date, all matches and competition will be hosted inside the main stadium at Dignity Health Sports Park.”