'Eddie's biggest crime': Untold story of World Cup snub has infuriated Wallabies fans
It was thought that Brumbies and Wallabies centre Len Ikitau missed Rugby World Cup selection due to injury but the story has now come to light.
Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper were high-profile omissions for the Wallabies but Ikitau was genuinely one of a handful of world class players available.
The 25-year-old in his athletic prime suffered a shoulder injury against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, which was the only concern.
In an interview with Nathan Williamson from Rugby.com.au, the Wallabies centre revealed his timeline to return to play was in time for the start of the World Cup.
The hypocrisy of former coach Eddie Jones and how he left the dirty work up to the manager to inform him of non-selection left a bad taste for No 13.
“I was in contact with the doctor every couple and days and they had me on a conditioning program for a couple of weeks,” he explained to Rugby.com.au,
“They had this one-off Wallabies training if you were based in Brisbane. It was myself, Quade (Cooper), Taniela (Tupou) and the rest of the Brisbane boys
“They trained for two days and then named the squad on the Friday and I saw Quade there and said ‘I think I’m a chance to be in the squad’.
“When they said they were announcing, they were going to call all the players the night before and it wasn’t until 9:30 pm when I thought ‘what the hell is going on’ and I get a message from ‘Webby’ (World Cup team manager Chris Webb) to get in touch with Eddie and he’ll let you know what your plans are.
“I was like ‘does that mean I’m not in the squad’ and he confirmed.”
Ikitau revealed that his non-selection was due to still being unable to play due to injury, but that reasoning didn’t add up with four other injured players taken to France.
Uncapped rookie fullback Max Jorgensen was one of the selections despite being injured and having never donned the Wallabies jersey before.
“I was just disappointed at the comms I received,” Ikitau said.
“A good head coach would’ve called you and told you why you weren’t in the team but at the end of the day we got the manager doing the rounds.
“I was disappointed with that and the reasoning around why I wasn’t in the squad was because they didn’t want to take injured players and there was three or four guys injured guys in there.”
The reaction from Australian rugby media and fans alike has caused fury with the non-selection labelled “Eddie’s biggest crime”, “bewildering” for leaving out the “rock of the backline”.
Ikitau had established himself as the number one outside centre, starting 25 of his 29 Tests for the Wallabies since his debut in 2021 against France.
His form in his first year of international rugby propelled Ikitau into the conversation as “world’s best” with his stellar defence a hallmark of his play.
Just remember that one of the best players in the Wallabies setup was told by a team manager to get in contact with Eddie Jones to find out ‘what your plans are’.
Jones didn’t ring players on time because he was getting his dog home from UK.
Then did a secret interview with 🇯🇵 https://t.co/QcYPavaWIa pic.twitter.com/aoClNP9Ac5
— Tom Decent (@tomdecent) January 17, 2024
Of all of Eddie’s bewildering decisions the treatment of one of Australia’s few genuinely world class players is right up there. https://t.co/JIFweCERx6
— Paul Cully (@paulcullystuff) January 17, 2024
This was arguably Eddie's biggest crime. More so than leaving out say Hoops as we had quality depth with McReight. Luckily Len is going enough to make at least one more world cup. He deserves it. https://t.co/I6BzpIPydI
— Huw Tindall (@HuwTindall) January 17, 2024
I can’t read on before commenting. This was the one selection that dropped the curtain on the EddieJones debacle. Any rugby supporter with half a brain knew he was the first pick. He was a rock in our back line and potentially a world XV player in his position
— Marty Askew (@martyaskew) January 17, 2024
World’s best 13 for two years. I’ll never forgive Jones for picking Jorgo with a similar rehab timeline and not Len. His nepotism was never more clearly in show
— Derek Murray 🇦🇺🇬🇧 (@dmurray59) January 17, 2024
The hypocrisy of Jones was astounding
— Justin Berger (@JustinBerger15) January 17, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
Wow, wouldnt have thought that from what i’ve seen of the young welshmen. Disappointing from an Int rugby view but thats really a stupid thought, if he’s been selected on potential and doesn’t really turn into anything it’s no real lose for Wales either, and if he turns into an England winger then good on him. Anyone got any opinion on how money would have have swayed his choice?13 Go to comments
> Richie Mo’unga has been elevating his standards in International rugby since he came out advertising his new found confidence and that he was ready to stand up and perform, producing standout performances against South Africa and Ireland in 2023 > Ditto with Shannon Frizell > Richie would have been on the same contract value as others like Damien McKenzie at the time of his Japanese contract negotiations, and struggling with progression in an Ian Foster game plan and missing big Rugby Championship games when taking paternity leave > Dmac has been Super Rugby’s most exceptional player of all time, continually leading multiple disciplines over multiple back to back years. If someone like Scott Roberston would have taken Richie to the next level in international rubgy and deserving of a top contract that could have kept him in the country, then he will be able to do even more with Dmac. > South African URC sides are of a poor standard but are making the most of bringing as much talent through as possible until a new Springbok shines through. They have competitive balance with Irish URC sides that helps drive innovation and standards, despite the continual drop in player standards over the years. It’s exciting for the fan, if not as much for the nuetral anymore. > Super Rugby Pacific is a niche product where the domestic scene is not able to cover expenses, it is all about the sellability of the product and it’s NFL like pedigree > Riche will sit out two international seasons, but if form stays, and All Blacks are still yet to have a back up and competitor to Dmac, he could be signed during his 2nd/3rd (last) season of JRLO and play for the All Blacks immediately after that (for 2 seasons before/including the WC). > All overseas Kiwi’s who are playing international standard should be selected for an All Black team, just not the All Blacks, the midweek team, 2nd team, Maori, a new team, just to ensure standards and know if they are worth resigning > Players playing overseas take an immediate drop in standard and would cost to bring them back up to speed, would they play for free, for the honor of being an All Black? The transition cycle and opening of places is what ABs continual success is driven from. Rules could be made right now to make all these players eligible from overseas, without a single detriment or causing a loss of further players. The important question is, what’s the point?9 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Australia does have the making of a good team if they pick smartly but there is something as you have pointed out about not coping with the opposition having a long stretch of ball. Will Australia rugby back Skelton to come out for the domestic season down south?12 Go to comments
Im really strugling to see how this will pay for itself. I see it costing NZR a lot of cash. Is WR going to fund it?1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. Seems obvious when you put it like this that big forwards are key in 2024. Will RA see this? Will they develop the big lock coming to the Tahs from France? And I wonder if there will be a clear division of locks from now on - the giant Skelton types and the athletic Frost types?12 Go to comments
We dont want the Boks in the 6N. The URC is the lowest rated comp in Europe, let them have the dreggs.44 Go to comments
Agreed. Let’s talk, yell, & scream. And then do some version of it.9 Go to comments
I’m worried, he’s going to rue that decision. Also, what a kick in the teeth of Wales and Gloucester, exactly at a time when both are struggling. Nice timing there, Louis. Please, at least make it count.14 Go to comments
As skipper he'll be a sh1t Johnny Sexton.7 Go to comments
POM is a great player, if a bit hard to like in terms of his attitude. He’s certainly going to lead by example, as he always gives 100% effort. I imagine there won’t be any slipping standards under his watch. But he can’t be a long term solution for Ireland’s captaincy.7 Go to comments
LZR good luck I’m welsh living in OZ sad in one way to see him go he is our best finisher in red jersey his speed and running ability is amazing He will be a good wide receiver with the perfect size for the position he’s also a great athlete with ball in hand He’s going to be following his instincts in a new game the bloke is going to be absolutely brilliant14 Go to comments
A Franco-Irish duopoly Nick😉 Yeah I know, nobody likes a pedant. How do you think Schmidt will adapt his style to get the most out of Skelton, if he gets the job? And is Frost at 6 likely for the sake of the lineout?12 Go to comments
If we get a smart Australian coach that is …..12 Go to comments
Given his experience he’s a shoe-in for a recall.1 Go to comments
Hmm, I thought that Ollivon would get the nod …1 Go to comments
Hasn’t LRZ spent time in the US improving his skill-set?14 Go to comments
Radwan is not of international standard, he wasn’t hard done by. Watch a Falcons game in full and it’s easy to see2 Go to comments
I’m a bit disappointed for Tom Ahern, who’s been nothing short of a revelation this year.7 Go to comments
Good sqaud with lots of youngsters. Glad to see players selected on Premiership form, not just reputation! That is a relief after the Edie Jones years! Beard has been pulling up trees, both defensively and in attack. He has it all, he can play wing and centre. I can see him maybe bulking up and playing 12, especially if Andre Estahuizen leaves quins for France.13 Go to comments
Geriatrics club. What a serious lack of ambition in this selection. Where are the next generation of players? So Conservative. Jordan Larmour, good player but not international class, can’t or won't offload. Wide open 6 nations this year. Saying that, France should win it.7 Go to comments