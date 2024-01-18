Perth SVNS: Henry Hutchison’s ‘long fight’ to return after ACL setback

It’s not very often that a rugby sevens crowd draws quiet, but Henry Hutchison’s injury a year ago in Sydney sparked a palpable sense of shock, sadness and empathy among fans.

Hoping to play through the pain at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium 12 months ago, it became clear the something was wrong with Hutchison. The Aussie went from limping to lying on his back in agonising pain.

After Hutchison was helped from the field and disappeared from the watchful gaze of concerned fans, the Aussies returned to play without the sevens maestro – unfortunately, that became the norm in 2022/23.

It was later confirmed Hutchison, who had captained the Australian men’s sevens team at the Sydney Sevens, had picked up a right knee injury and also ruptured his left ACL.

Hutchison’s season was over. While his teammates continued to travel the world by playing in destinations including LA and Hong Kong China, the two-time Olympian was rehabbing the injury.

It wasn’t a quick process by any means – and Hutchison had to learn that the hard way – but the sevens veteran is finally back in the mix after being named to play at the Perth SVNS this month.

“When you get your knee fixed you have this massive spike of enthusiasm to just get started with the rehab,” Hutchison told reporters.

“The reality is it’s a long, long fight. It took me 12 months and sometimes less is more and it’s definitely the case for an early stage rehab for an ACL.

“I didn’t nail that in the first month, I was so eager to get my exercises done, to get out there and start walking.



“Knees are really good at telling you when they’re unhappy. You will get swollen or get hot or get sore.

“It was good for me to learn just to ta a backseat and just let the year slowly play itself and then the backend of the year… I’ve caught up and it’s been really quick.”

Hutchison was a chance of returning to SVNS action at last month’s event in Cape Town, but coach John Manenti didn’t want to rush the 26-year-old back too soon.

Australia decided to take the “conservative” approach with their formerly injured star, and finally, after 12 months, Hutchison’s time is now.

You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face at Rugby Australia on Thursday morning. Every time Hutchison spoke about being back in the mix you could tell just how much it meant to him.

It’s been a long time coming after all.

“12 months is a long time – has been a bit of a team effort. A lot of hours put in by people in this building and outside,” he said.

“It’s been a journey but really excited to get back out there and play at our home event.

“It’s a journey, can break it down into phases. First bit you’re at peace with it then the team moves on and you’re isolated and your body’s not moving as well as you’d like. It’s constantly two steps forward, one step back.

“Nothing but support from the team, coaches, from the support staff and my family and friends. Would’ve been pretty difficult to do it alone but I was lucky I didn’t have to.

“Here, 12 months later, ready to go.”

This is the first major injury of Hutchison’s storied sevens career. “Your wings are clipped,” Hutchison described, but it’s all been part of “growing up and maturing” as both an athlete and person.

With the boost of Hutchison’s return spurring them on, the Aussie men are looking to go one better after falling short in Cape Town.

Australia beat hosts South Africa and traditional sevens heavyweights Fiji on their way to the final, but Argentina were far too good that night in the Western Cape.

But they have a chance to make amends, and the stage doesn’t get much bigger than a SVNS Series leg Down Under at Perth’s HBF Park from January 26 to 28.

“We want to win at home. Winning at home is really important – we go to every tournament to win.

“The pressure’s probably a little bit more than a Cape Town or a Singapore but won’t be as much as Paris so it’s a good little precursor… we expect it more come July.

“That’s part of footy. If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. We welcome it and hopefully, we can perform.”

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Perth SVNS at HBF Park and can be bought HERE.