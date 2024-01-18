Perth SVNS: Henry Hutchison’s ‘long fight’ to return after ACL setback
It’s not very often that a rugby sevens crowd draws quiet, but Henry Hutchison’s injury a year ago in Sydney sparked a palpable sense of shock, sadness and empathy among fans.
Hoping to play through the pain at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium 12 months ago, it became clear the something was wrong with Hutchison. The Aussie went from limping to lying on his back in agonising pain.
After Hutchison was helped from the field and disappeared from the watchful gaze of concerned fans, the Aussies returned to play without the sevens maestro – unfortunately, that became the norm in 2022/23.
It was later confirmed Hutchison, who had captained the Australian men’s sevens team at the Sydney Sevens, had picked up a right knee injury and also ruptured his left ACL.
Hutchison’s season was over. While his teammates continued to travel the world by playing in destinations including LA and Hong Kong China, the two-time Olympian was rehabbing the injury.
It wasn’t a quick process by any means – and Hutchison had to learn that the hard way – but the sevens veteran is finally back in the mix after being named to play at the Perth SVNS this month.
“When you get your knee fixed you have this massive spike of enthusiasm to just get started with the rehab,” Hutchison told reporters.
“The reality is it’s a long, long fight. It took me 12 months and sometimes less is more and it’s definitely the case for an early stage rehab for an ACL.
“I didn’t nail that in the first month, I was so eager to get my exercises done, to get out there and start walking.
“Knees are really good at telling you when they’re unhappy. You will get swollen or get hot or get sore.
“It was good for me to learn just to ta a backseat and just let the year slowly play itself and then the backend of the year… I’ve caught up and it’s been really quick.”
Hutchison was a chance of returning to SVNS action at last month’s event in Cape Town, but coach John Manenti didn’t want to rush the 26-year-old back too soon.
Australia decided to take the “conservative” approach with their formerly injured star, and finally, after 12 months, Hutchison’s time is now.
You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face at Rugby Australia on Thursday morning. Every time Hutchison spoke about being back in the mix you could tell just how much it meant to him.
It’s been a long time coming after all.
“12 months is a long time – has been a bit of a team effort. A lot of hours put in by people in this building and outside,” he said.
“It’s been a journey but really excited to get back out there and play at our home event.
“It’s a journey, can break it down into phases. First bit you’re at peace with it then the team moves on and you’re isolated and your body’s not moving as well as you’d like. It’s constantly two steps forward, one step back.
“Nothing but support from the team, coaches, from the support staff and my family and friends. Would’ve been pretty difficult to do it alone but I was lucky I didn’t have to.
“Here, 12 months later, ready to go.”
This is the first major injury of Hutchison’s storied sevens career. “Your wings are clipped,” Hutchison described, but it’s all been part of “growing up and maturing” as both an athlete and person.
With the boost of Hutchison’s return spurring them on, the Aussie men are looking to go one better after falling short in Cape Town.
Australia beat hosts South Africa and traditional sevens heavyweights Fiji on their way to the final, but Argentina were far too good that night in the Western Cape.
But they have a chance to make amends, and the stage doesn’t get much bigger than a SVNS Series leg Down Under at Perth’s HBF Park from January 26 to 28.
“We want to win at home. Winning at home is really important – we go to every tournament to win.
“The pressure’s probably a little bit more than a Cape Town or a Singapore but won’t be as much as Paris so it’s a good little precursor… we expect it more come July.
“That’s part of footy. If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. We welcome it and hopefully, we can perform.”
Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Perth SVNS at HBF Park and can be bought HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
Seeing the same signs that we saw in SA back when we had the same policy of not selecting OS based players for the Springboks. First it was 1 or 2 Super Rugby Players and withing 3 years it was not only 1/2 the Springboks literally hundreds of other players from Super Rugby all the way through Currie Cup and down to guys being contracted by OS clubs while still in school. NZ & Aus are now at the same point SA was when the Springbok players started to turn their backs and take the big money on offer OS.28 Go to comments
I haven’t watched even 2 minutes of Super Rugby since covid, and to be honest I have not missed it at all. The amount of good rugby on tv we now get in SA is astounding and during the EPRC weekends it is an absolute overload that takes you the rest of the week to catch up. The URC has been enthralling and our participation in the EPRC has been an absolute game changer for SA fans. With the competition for viewers from the URC, English Premiership, Top14, Champions and Challenge Cups, and their entertainment value, I just can’t see Super Rugby ever getting close to the kind of viewership it was back when SA Rugby was participating.6 Go to comments
It was always puzzling but it was thought maybe there was some background reason Eddie wasn’t telling us. Turns out is was just Eddie being an a………. to Australian rugby out of bitterness for previous slights and to make more room for hopeless Tah players like Donaldson. I hope they have plenty of lemon trees in Japan.1 Go to comments
“If I’ve got something, at least I’m fast. I may not be able to tackle very well…” Yes he is fast at shooting his mouth off. I can tell you what he *has not got*, he said Boks who picked 4 halfbacks for RWC 2023 squad (only needed one in the final) that one of them will fake an injury to bring Pollard back in to the team. **wrong**. The kept all four halfbacks in the squad. He also said when the Pacific Lions got beaten at Twickenham that he was not concerned, as that is all the Boks have. The Pacific lions are way better. **wrong*.* On a live cross for the Rugby Breakdown show he and Mils (100+) games for the Pacific Lions born in Apia were in transit coming home, they were asked about the RWC final. Mils ( a good man) said Boks won played well, Sam Cane also said Boks won congratulations, Jeffery - did not say congratulations. So he is gutless, who cares what Jeffery thinks, he played well for Otago and the Pacific lions but he can not coach and he can not give considered analysis of any game. He is gutless and he *has not got* integrity.126 Go to comments
Wow, wouldnt have thought that from what i’ve seen of the young welshmen. Disappointing from an Int rugby view but thats really a stupid thought, if he’s been selected on potential and doesn’t really turn into anything it’s no real lose for Wales either, and if he turns into an England winger then good on him. Anyone got any opinion on how money would have have swayed his choice?14 Go to comments
> Richie Mo’unga has been elevating his standards in International rugby since he came out advertising his new found confidence and that he was ready to stand up and perform, producing standout performances against South Africa and Ireland in 2023 > Ditto with Shannon Frizell > Richie would have been on the same contract value as others like Damien McKenzie at the time of his Japanese contract negotiations, and struggling with progression in an Ian Foster game plan and missing big Rugby Championship games when taking paternity leave > Dmac has been Super Rugby’s most exceptional player of all time, continually leading multiple disciplines over multiple back to back years. If someone like Scott Roberston would have taken Richie to the next level in international rubgy and deserving of a top contract that could have kept him in the country, then he will be able to do even more with Dmac. > South African URC sides are of a poor standard but are making the most of bringing as much talent through as possible until a new Springbok shines through. They have competitive balance with Irish URC sides that helps drive innovation and standards, despite the continual drop in player standards over the years. It’s exciting for the fan, if not as much for the nuetral anymore. > Super Rugby Pacific is a niche product where the domestic scene is not able to cover expenses, it is all about the sellability of the product and it’s NFL like pedigree > Riche will sit out two international seasons, but if form stays, and All Blacks are still yet to have a back up and competitor to Dmac, he could be signed during his 2nd/3rd (last) season of JRLO and play for the All Blacks immediately after that (for 2 seasons before/including the WC). > All overseas Kiwi’s who are playing international standard should be selected for an All Black team, just not the All Blacks, the midweek team, 2nd team, Maori, a new team, just to ensure standards and know if they are worth resigning > Players playing overseas take an immediate drop in standard and would cost to bring them back up to speed, would they play for free, for the honor of being an All Black? The transition cycle and opening of places is what ABs continual success is driven from. Rules could be made right now to make all these players eligible from overseas, without a single detriment or causing a loss of further players. The important question therefor is, what’s the point?28 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Australia does have the making of a good team if they pick smartly but there is something as you have pointed out about not coping with the opposition having a long stretch of ball. Will Australia rugby back Skelton to come out for the domestic season down south?18 Go to comments
Im really strugling to see how this will pay for itself. I see it costing NZR a lot of cash. Is WR going to fund it?1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. Seems obvious when you put it like this that big forwards are key in 2024. Will RA see this? Will they develop the big lock coming to the Tahs from France? And I wonder if there will be a clear division of locks from now on - the giant Skelton types and the athletic Frost types?18 Go to comments
We dont want the Boks in the 6N. The URC is the lowest rated comp in Europe, let them have the dreggs.47 Go to comments
Agreed. Let’s talk, yell, & scream. And then do some version of it.28 Go to comments
I’m worried, he’s going to rue that decision. Also, what a kick in the teeth of Wales and Gloucester, exactly at a time when both are struggling. Nice timing there, Louis. Please, at least make it count.16 Go to comments
As skipper he'll be a sh1t Johnny Sexton.7 Go to comments
POM is a great player, if a bit hard to like in terms of his attitude. He’s certainly going to lead by example, as he always gives 100% effort. I imagine there won’t be any slipping standards under his watch. But he can’t be a long term solution for Ireland’s captaincy.7 Go to comments
LZR good luck I’m welsh living in OZ sad in one way to see him go he is our best finisher in red jersey his speed and running ability is amazing He will be a good wide receiver with the perfect size for the position he’s also a great athlete with ball in hand He’s going to be following his instincts in a new game the bloke is going to be absolutely brilliant16 Go to comments
A Franco-Irish duopoly Nick😉 Yeah I know, nobody likes a pedant. How do you think Schmidt will adapt his style to get the most out of Skelton, if he gets the job? And is Frost at 6 likely for the sake of the lineout?18 Go to comments
If we get a smart Australian coach that is …..18 Go to comments
Given his experience he’s a shoe-in for a recall.1 Go to comments
Hmm, I thought that Ollivon would get the nod …1 Go to comments
Hasn’t LRZ spent time in the US improving his skill-set?16 Go to comments