Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'
Within just an hour of Joe Schmidt being unveiled as the new Wallabies coach, punditry had flooded in with varying takes on the appointment.
On one hand, Schmidt’s stature as one of the best minds in rugby has sparked promise for a flailing Wallabies team to return to a competitive level. While on the other hand, the selection of another non-Australian coach isn’t sitting right with some fans.
Regardless, Schmidt has signed up for the role knowing full well the challenge it brings, with the Wallabies and Australian rugby in deteriorating form over recent years.
The former World Coach of the Year with Ireland has plenty of wins in his résumé – the most successful win rate of any Kiwi coaching a foreign nation – but it remains a bitter pill to swallow that Schmidt hails from the dark side of the Tasman Sea.
“Robbie Deans was appointed as the Wallaby coach about ten years ago then Dave Rennie only about five years ago and was sacked for Eddie Jones,” said Greg Martin on his Triple M Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan show on Friday.
“So, we’ve had two Kiwis, and both times it’s ended in tears and we’re about to go down the same track.
“We needed Stephen Larkham, we needed a bloke who has won a World Cup who is an Australian.
“We’re going to overlook another Australian … for another Kiwi to coach Australia, bad move in my mind!
“We’ll get beaten by the Kiwis in July and August and everyone will go, ‘Oh well, that was a dud!,’ we’ll sack him (Joe Schmidt) and we’ll be back in the same position again.”
Larkham was floated as another candidate for the role, but his duties as current coach of the Brumbies and relative lack of international coaching experience would have counted against him.
With Schmidt merely signing on until 2025 – when the British and Irish Lions will tour Australia – there is potential for someone, like Larkham, to step in if progress is not meeting expectations.
And that will likely be the yardstick for the Wallabies in the first instance; progress, rather than results.
With a home Rugby World Cup in 2027, Rugby Australia has been eager to not cut corners in their bid to rebuild not just the Wallabies but the Australian rugby system ahead of the showpiece event.
Rugby Australia’s new director of high performance, Peter Horne said: “It was a unanimous decision to appoint Joe.”
“Everyone on the panel was impressed by his demeanour, his calm and logical approach to the game, as well as his communication style.
“Throughout his career, Joe has demonstrated an ability to take a leadership role in structural reform while developing a strong culture and world-class players.
“From my personal experience working with Joe at World Rugby, he is an ideal fit for the Wallabies and Australian Rugby at this time, and I am looking forward to working closely with him on developing a stronger alignment with our Super Rugby clubs to maximise our performances.”
Greg Martin’s xenophobia has been well illustrated over the years never more so than when he made the following comment after Rennie was sacked. *“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach… and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line.* At the same time he was extolling the positivity of Eddie Jones and predicting immediate success. Is it just coincidence that so many of these loud mouthed idiots are Queenslanders.1 Go to comments
Robbie Deans has the best winning percentage of any coach of the last 23 years, and contrary to this article’s suggestion that he resigned after losing the Lions series, he was unceremoniously dumped days before the deciding test. I also think that at this point it’s pointless to compare Kiwi Wallabies coaches against each other just because they’re Kiwi, considering they’ll have been at the helm for 11 of the 18 years from 2008-2025. Saying Deans and Rennie aren’t remembered fondly is similarly pointless considering how McKenzie and Jones are remembered. There aren’t actually many top tier coaches on the market. Schmidt was by far the best of those available and it’s not even close. That said, all of the Wallaby coaches have been quality. The real question is whether they are given anything to work with. Schmidt will be used to the coordinated Irish/NZ model. In future, it might be better to pick coaches from another large country like England or South Africa.2 Go to comments
taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.3 Go to comments
It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.5 Go to comments
He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.2 Go to comments
Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…3 Go to comments
There won’t be any Jones’ type games and I anticipate the Wallabies will be very competitive almost immediately. Could easily have been WRC semi-finalists had McLennan stayed in his box and let Rennie fulfill his contract.5 Go to comments
Great article Nick. Wish my AB‘s had given Nankivell a shot, though I appreciate it would have been difficult to usurp Ioane, Barrett or ALB. Good to see he‘s doing well in Ireland!5 Go to comments
Joe is a great coach but Aussie’s don’t like being told what to do especially from a Kiwi. Should be an interesting watch. They will improve in the short run but the players will resort back to bad habits5 Go to comments
