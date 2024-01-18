Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Within just an hour of Joe Schmidt being unveiled as the new Wallabies coach, punditry had flooded in with varying takes on the appointment.

On one hand, Schmidt’s stature as one of the best minds in rugby has sparked promise for a flailing Wallabies team to return to a competitive level. While on the other hand, the selection of another non-Australian coach isn’t sitting right with some fans.

Regardless, Schmidt has signed up for the role knowing full well the challenge it brings, with the Wallabies and Australian rugby in deteriorating form over recent years.

The former World Coach of the Year with Ireland has plenty of wins in his résumé – the most successful win rate of any Kiwi coaching a foreign nation – but it remains a bitter pill to swallow that Schmidt hails from the dark side of the Tasman Sea.

“Robbie Deans was appointed as the Wallaby coach about ten years ago then Dave Rennie only about five years ago and was sacked for Eddie Jones,” said Greg Martin on his Triple M Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan show on Friday.

“So, we’ve had two Kiwis, and both times it’s ended in tears and we’re about to go down the same track.

“We needed Stephen Larkham, we needed a bloke who has won a World Cup who is an Australian.

“We’re going to overlook another Australian … for another Kiwi to coach Australia, bad move in my mind!

“We’ll get beaten by the Kiwis in July and August and everyone will go, ‘Oh well, that was a dud!,’ we’ll sack him (Joe Schmidt) and we’ll be back in the same position again.”

Larkham was floated as another candidate for the role, but his duties as current coach of the Brumbies and relative lack of international coaching experience would have counted against him.

With Schmidt merely signing on until 2025 – when the British and Irish Lions will tour Australia – there is potential for someone, like Larkham, to step in if progress is not meeting expectations.

And that will likely be the yardstick for the Wallabies in the first instance; progress, rather than results.

With a home Rugby World Cup in 2027, Rugby Australia has been eager to not cut corners in their bid to rebuild not just the Wallabies but the Australian rugby system ahead of the showpiece event.

Rugby Australia’s new director of high performance, Peter Horne said: “It was a unanimous decision to appoint Joe.”

“Everyone on the panel was impressed by his demeanour, his calm and logical approach to the game, as well as his communication style.

“Throughout his career, Joe has demonstrated an ability to take a leadership role in structural reform while developing a strong culture and world-class players.

“From my personal experience working with Joe at World Rugby, he is an ideal fit for the Wallabies and Australian Rugby at this time, and I am looking forward to working closely with him on developing a stronger alignment with our Super Rugby clubs to maximise our performances.”