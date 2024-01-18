Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt
Here we go again. Sound the alarm and let the rugby world talk because January 19, 2024, will go down in history – for better or worse – as a landmark day for Australian rugby.
Rugby Australia has revealed that former World Rugby Coach of the Year Joe Schmidt will step into the role as the Wallabies’ third coach in as many years.
Schmidt, who rose to near-legendary status during a historic six-year stint with Ireland as their head coach, has penned a deal until at least after next year’s British and Irish Lions Tour.
There’s no denying that Joe Schmidt is good for the Wallabies, but whether the Wallabies are good for Joe Schmidt remains to be seen. It’s a tough coaching assignment with a lot of risks but plenty of rewards.
The systemic issues that have plagued the Wallabies and Australian rugby are tough for any coach to manage, just ask Eddie Jones.
When then-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones appeared at the Sydney Sevens almost 12 months ago to the day, practically every fan at Allianz Stadium was caught still in a state of awe.
Jones was supposed to be the saviour the Wallabies needed after almost a record-setting year of defeats in 2022, but as we now know, it didn’t quite pan out that way.
Wins over Georgia and Portugal offered a glimmer of hope, but the Wallabies were no match for teams once considered to be on their level. Under Jones, they lost seven of nine Tests last year.
But one fateful September night in Lyon will live on forever for all the wrong reasons – somewhat defining Jones’ horror run with Australia.
The Wallabies were handed their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup by Wales. Warren Gatland’s men ran away with a 40-6 victory, and Jones was asked about links with Japan after full-time.
Deny, deny, deny. Months later, Jones was unveiled as Japan’s new head coach in Tokyo last month, but the 63-year-old has his reasons.
“My commitment to Australian rugby has been 100 per cent. I did want to go on. Coaching a team is a bit like being in a marriage, you need commitment from both sides,” Jones told Nine News.
“I was committed to changing the team. Rugby Australia at the moment cannot activate the changes, financial and political, to make real change in Australian rugby.
“I don’t like to be in projects where I don’t think they can really get to where they need to get to and I’ve made that decision.
“Rugby Australia probably doesn’t think that and that’s where the unity of our project is not in the place it needs to be.
“Sometimes you go in the bank and blow it up but you don’t come out with the money.”
Rugby Australia, to their credit, appears to taking steps in the right direction. With new people coming into various roles, you could argue now is the best time for Schmidt to join Rugby Australia.
But it won’t be a quick fix – and that’s what makes this so risky for Schmidt.
Much like Jones, Schmidt isn’t the first coach to inspire hope within Australian rugby circles before a ball is kicked. Remember Robbie Deans? Remember Dave Rennie?
Both men came into the Wallabies’ setup with Super Rugby-winning experience, but their stints aren’t generally looked at with fond memories and they aren’t unanimously deemed to be successes.
Robbie Deans won 55.56% of his 75 Tests, but resigned after losing the British and Irish Lions Series 2-1 in 2013. There would be no Bledisloe Cup glory for New Zealand-born Deans, either.
Dave Rennie lost two-thirds of his Wallabies’ Tests. Even with a record that included two wins over the world champion Boks in 2021, Rennie’s reign fell well below expectations.
Both men are now coaching in Japan’s Rugby League One.
What the history of Jones, Deans and Rennie tells us is that the Wallabies are a tough team to master as a coach. It’s been quite some time since anyone was able to.
But if Schmidt can’t get it right, it’s hard to see who could. Now that’s concerning.
It’s 20 years of damage that the Wallabies will look to rectify before the Lions. If they can’t win that series, or at least put up a fight, it’s hard to see how Joe Schmidt’s input won’t be seen as another failure.
Comments on RugbyPass
Is it possible that Ireland have selected a bigger whinger than Sexton as their new Captain ? and almost as old ?! Andrew Porter would have been an excellent choice, best prop on the Planet, young and leads from the front. Opportunity missed.8 Go to comments
Englands opponents will be happy big Joe was left out1 Go to comments
This will be interesting. Don’t remember his punting ability but this is a skill which is very similar in both sports, catching a pass from the 9 and hitting a clearance kick is similar to receiving a long snap and punting. That said footballs don’t have as many sweet spots as rugby balls but if you get a hold of them to spiral further. Kickoffs would be easy for him, place kicking a bit more of a challenge though more straight on.1 Go to comments
taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.2 Go to comments
It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.5 Go to comments
He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.1 Go to comments
Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…2 Go to comments
Have to get past Samipeni Finau…2 Go to comments
The idea is to qualify & peak at the Madrid Top 8 Grand Final tourney in July. And then go again at the Olympics a month later in August. Now that tourney points no longer decide the Series winner, teams like NZ & Fiji etc are using the 7 rounds as preparation for the two pinnacle events. Sure, winning a round might elicit bragging rights but means nothing in Madrid. Great to see Tylah N-W King back. The Ferns have missed her playmaker skills & onfield direction.1 Go to comments
Nice long passes from Casey getting his man outside the defender. Has he been studying Aaron Smith?5 Go to comments
How is this law even legal? I’ve never heard anything so prehistorically stupid, bigoted, narrow-minded and thus typical of the faceless suits at the RFU! - What? Arundell’s so good the best foreign team in Europe wants him? Ah, then we must drop him for England! That’ll teach him! No Englishman must be allowed to play abroad and still represent his country. If we have to teach Johnny Foreigner the hard way by destroying our own national team, then so be it. Arf! Arf! 🤮6 Go to comments
A wonderful article to wake up to, Nick, on this morning looking out over a canal at Noosa Heads, already warm and humid, rather than the cool of the higher country where we live up on the Dividing Range. Munster is an interesting rugby province. Historically, in Ireland, rugby players have been drawn from the elite schools, some private, many church linked, Catholic or Church of Ireland(Protestant), and in Ulster, voluntary grammar schools. Thus the players tend to be professional men. Medical men, lawyers, accountants etc. However in Limerick, many have traditionally been working men, lorry drivers, bin men, builders, farmers etc. Thus similar to S. Wales and the Scottish Borders. These men, in the amateur days, were physically “hard men”, and often feared by the “softer” men out of the fine schools of Ulster and Leinster. Connacht was then very much the cinderella province, never winning many games. Another interesting point of difference Munster has is that unlike the other three provinces, where a single school had dominated the very important Schools Cup Competition, Munster has a trifacta, with Cristians(CBC) and Presentations Brothers(PBC), both in Cork, and Rockwell College in Cashel, Tipperary dominant. CBC and PBC sit on 31 wins apeice, with Rockwell on 26. An interesting factor today in the player pipeline is that several former hockey only schools now have powerful rugby teams. Notable examples are Bandon Grammar School in Cork which has produced Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Darren Sweetnam, and Wallace High School in Ulster.5 Go to comments
Love the width play. Saw it at the start of the season with Leinster when JGP got a good wide ball of the lineout, from his flanker I think, and then shifted it to the opposite side of the field in just the 2nd pass, where 3 players were waiting for it and opposition scrambling. Left pass often has better technique and flies truer and longer. 5 years will be a big slog, I don’t know if he would stick around that long. Can see him enjoying a years extension but then I’d imagine he’d be keen on exploring more. Some talk in NZ about selecting offshore so I’d figure NZR would want to understand modern day players/offshore leagues before they do that. Bringing back players like Nankivell, while not necessarily an AB (nor potentially one), will allow them to evaluate their progress from their time overseas (and whether it would be detrimental to standards, or not, to allow ABs to play overseas) much more so. He would still be a great insurance policy come WC27 time as well. If he wasn’t interested in another destination though even earning selection at the back end of his career would be good reward for all, as that would be a big effort by club, and player. Hope the small guys keep sticking to the big fellas.5 Go to comments
There won’t be any Jones’ type games and I anticipate the Wallabies will be very competitive almost immediately. Could easily have been WRC semi-finalists had McLennan stayed in his box and let Rennie fulfill his contract.5 Go to comments
Great article Nick. Wish my AB‘s had given Nankivell a shot, though I appreciate it would have been difficult to usurp Ioane, Barrett or ALB. Good to see he‘s doing well in Ireland!5 Go to comments
Joe is a great coach but Aussie’s don’t like being told what to do especially from a Kiwi. Should be an interesting watch. They will improve in the short run but the players will resort back to bad habits5 Go to comments
If you journos had stopped going on about the mythical and invisible “ control ford had on the team .only to write on the sunday the england s backs were non existant, AGAIN, he would have been dropped for a true class 10. ANYONE would do . A more overrated player who waves his arms but cannot walk the walk i have not seen . The poor wingers who have come and gone after one game. They never saw the damn ball . Sale have scored fewer tries and points than anyone but bottom team Newcastle . The wonderful Ford controlling their game NOT. Please , please lets see true rugby players with ball in hand running at the opposition from now on . This is a squad to raise the pulse. Borthwick . England Expects .2 Go to comments
I agree. The revolution starts now. Great squad , If you pick these guys for heavans sake dont play Ford with his incessant up and unders and let the skillfull runners play to their abilities. Only one troubling issue for me. Love jamie george to bits But at hooker he could get injured and then the captain goes off. Should have been a lion who NEVER comes off . Itoje. Not been this pleased to see England play for years . Bring it on !!!!!!2 Go to comments
Wonderful news John! 🤬5 Go to comments
The news is very good. The news is very good. The only thing I don’t like is that the name of the Georgian team is written incorrectly. In the article you write Los Lelos. This is a big mistake. Georgia is not a Spanish-speaking country. We speak one of the most ancient Georgian languages. We even have 3 alphabets. We Georgians love and respect our language very much. The prefix "Los" is Spanish and has nothing to do with Georgian. The Georgian team is simply called Lelo. By the way, since ancient times in Georgia there has been a game similar to rugby and it is called Lelo. That's why the team was given this name.1 Go to comments