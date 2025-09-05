Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
11'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Gallagher Premiership

Innovative Bristol overcome geographical constraints to land latest recruit

SALFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Bristol Bear badge on a tackle bag during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears at AJ Bell Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Salford, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bristol Bears’ Talent ID Day – designed to help the club spread its recruitment net within the constraints of the current academy system – has produced its first signing, versatile back-row forward John Edwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam has been a longstanding critic of how PREM clubs are prevented from recruiting young talent outside of their respective catchment areas, which were reset following the demise of London Irish, Wasps and Worcester.

While Bath’s catchment area was expanded and now reaches into Berkshire and Hampshire, as well as its more traditional regions, more of Somerset became within Bristol’s reach.

However, Lam feels they are still operating on an uneven playing field, as their ‘fiefdom’ is significantly smaller than the rest, which has led to some outside-the-box thinking.

Bristol held a Talent ID Day at their High Performance Centre back in April, to look at players who’d fallen through the cracks in the player development pathway, which led to former London Irish academy player Edwards being given a second chance in professional rugby.

The 19-year-old former Harrow School pupil impressed on the day and subsequently in pre-season training, and has now joined the club’s academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards, who is set to start his second year at Exeter University, will continue his studies alongside his commitments to the Bears.

“We created the Professional Rugby Talent ID Day to give young players a chance to experience the Bears High Performance Centre and show their skills to our coaching team,” said Lam.

“Because the Bears have the smallest Academy area, the fewest schools, and the lowest number of registered players aged 13–19 in the Premiership, we need new ways to find and support young talent from across the country.

“John impressed us at the Talent ID Day and during pre-season training, so we’re excited to give him a chance to prove himself in a professional environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol have also confirmed the signing of former Bath academy fly-half Raff Weston, who has been playing National League rugby with Bristol’s partner club, Dings Crusaders, whilst attending the University of Bath.

“We also have a strong partnership with Dings Crusaders, so it’s fantastic to give Raff the chance to pursue his rugby dreams as well,” added Lam.

“Fitz Harding, our youngest-ever captain, proves how valuable different pathways into the professional game can be. This is another example of the Bears finding new ways to overcome challenges and give players the chance to succeed.”

Related

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Bristol

Bristol have done some great late summer business by bringing in Louis Rees-Zammit.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

9 Comments
J
JJ 6 days ago

Bristol’s catchment area seems to be most of Wales. We have 3 from our club up there, including last season’s age grade Wales captain.

T
Tom 6 days ago

Fair point although it's a double edged sword because all the best ones go back to Wales in their early twenties to compete for international honours. So many young Welsh players have followed this route, in the long term I'd argue it's not really benefitting Bristol. Other premiership clubs like Saracens, Exeter have built dynasties on their academy players. Since so many of ours are Welsh that's never going to happen. Although we have gotten some mileage from some good Welsh players, most notably Sheedy.

D
DC1999 6 days ago

“Because the Bears have the smallest Academy area, the fewest schools, and the lowest number of registered players aged 13–19 in the Premiership, we need new ways to find and support young talent from across the country.


Pat Lam keeps recycling this myth. Bristol does have a small catchment and not many ‘rugby’ schools but Bristol is a heartland of community rugby with the game a proper working-class fixture (which is why Bristol get great crowds to their matches) In pleading poverty, Lam conveniently ignores the 50+ clubs in the Bristol Combination, many of which have junior sections with hundreds of players. The Bears academy, around age 15, unsubtly hint to players that they need to go to a rugby-playing school or college to be in with a shout at being part of the academy- upending u16, u17 and u18 squads and lads’ educations as well. If Bears actually engaged with the clubs in a meaningful way to nurture and identify talent within their club settings then he’d have far more talent to choose from and the stated aim of having local players playing for their national teams might be achieved without, say, buying Genge back from Leicester.

T
Tom 6 days ago

Don't loads of the players go out and coach at local clubs? I remember Sione Piutau used to coach down at my local.


I also don't know if this is still the case, it sounds like the system has been overhauled since I was playing school rugby but I recall we used to lose all our players to Bath because they'd all get scholarships to Colstons where Andy Robinson would send them into the Bath academy.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 11 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 12 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 15 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 44 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 45 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments