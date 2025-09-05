Innovative Bristol overcome geographical constraints to land latest recruit
Bristol Bears’ Talent ID Day – designed to help the club spread its recruitment net within the constraints of the current academy system – has produced its first signing, versatile back-row forward John Edwards.
Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam has been a longstanding critic of how PREM clubs are prevented from recruiting young talent outside of their respective catchment areas, which were reset following the demise of London Irish, Wasps and Worcester.
While Bath’s catchment area was expanded and now reaches into Berkshire and Hampshire, as well as its more traditional regions, more of Somerset became within Bristol’s reach.
However, Lam feels they are still operating on an uneven playing field, as their ‘fiefdom’ is significantly smaller than the rest, which has led to some outside-the-box thinking.
Bristol held a Talent ID Day at their High Performance Centre back in April, to look at players who’d fallen through the cracks in the player development pathway, which led to former London Irish academy player Edwards being given a second chance in professional rugby.
The 19-year-old former Harrow School pupil impressed on the day and subsequently in pre-season training, and has now joined the club’s academy.
Edwards, who is set to start his second year at Exeter University, will continue his studies alongside his commitments to the Bears.
“We created the Professional Rugby Talent ID Day to give young players a chance to experience the Bears High Performance Centre and show their skills to our coaching team,” said Lam.
“Because the Bears have the smallest Academy area, the fewest schools, and the lowest number of registered players aged 13–19 in the Premiership, we need new ways to find and support young talent from across the country.
“John impressed us at the Talent ID Day and during pre-season training, so we’re excited to give him a chance to prove himself in a professional environment.”
Bristol have also confirmed the signing of former Bath academy fly-half Raff Weston, who has been playing National League rugby with Bristol’s partner club, Dings Crusaders, whilst attending the University of Bath.
“We also have a strong partnership with Dings Crusaders, so it’s fantastic to give Raff the chance to pursue his rugby dreams as well,” added Lam.
“Fitz Harding, our youngest-ever captain, proves how valuable different pathways into the professional game can be. This is another example of the Bears finding new ways to overcome challenges and give players the chance to succeed.”
Bristol’s catchment area seems to be most of Wales. We have 3 from our club up there, including last season’s age grade Wales captain.
Fair point although it's a double edged sword because all the best ones go back to Wales in their early twenties to compete for international honours. So many young Welsh players have followed this route, in the long term I'd argue it's not really benefitting Bristol. Other premiership clubs like Saracens, Exeter have built dynasties on their academy players. Since so many of ours are Welsh that's never going to happen. Although we have gotten some mileage from some good Welsh players, most notably Sheedy.
Pat Lam keeps recycling this myth. Bristol does have a small catchment and not many ‘rugby’ schools but Bristol is a heartland of community rugby with the game a proper working-class fixture (which is why Bristol get great crowds to their matches) In pleading poverty, Lam conveniently ignores the 50+ clubs in the Bristol Combination, many of which have junior sections with hundreds of players. The Bears academy, around age 15, unsubtly hint to players that they need to go to a rugby-playing school or college to be in with a shout at being part of the academy- upending u16, u17 and u18 squads and lads’ educations as well. If Bears actually engaged with the clubs in a meaningful way to nurture and identify talent within their club settings then he’d have far more talent to choose from and the stated aim of having local players playing for their national teams might be achieved without, say, buying Genge back from Leicester.
Don't loads of the players go out and coach at local clubs? I remember Sione Piutau used to coach down at my local.
I also don't know if this is still the case, it sounds like the system has been overhauled since I was playing school rugby but I recall we used to lose all our players to Bath because they'd all get scholarships to Colstons where Andy Robinson would send them into the Bath academy.