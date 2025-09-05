Innovative Bristol overcome geographical constraints to land latest recruit

Bristol Bears’ Talent ID Day – designed to help the club spread its recruitment net within the constraints of the current academy system – has produced its first signing, versatile back-row forward John Edwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam has been a longstanding critic of how PREM clubs are prevented from recruiting young talent outside of their respective catchment areas, which were reset following the demise of London Irish, Wasps and Worcester.

While Bath’s catchment area was expanded and now reaches into Berkshire and Hampshire, as well as its more traditional regions, more of Somerset became within Bristol’s reach.

However, Lam feels they are still operating on an uneven playing field, as their ‘fiefdom’ is significantly smaller than the rest, which has led to some outside-the-box thinking.

Bristol held a Talent ID Day at their High Performance Centre back in April, to look at players who’d fallen through the cracks in the player development pathway, which led to former London Irish academy player Edwards being given a second chance in professional rugby.

The 19-year-old former Harrow School pupil impressed on the day and subsequently in pre-season training, and has now joined the club’s academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards, who is set to start his second year at Exeter University, will continue his studies alongside his commitments to the Bears.

“We created the Professional Rugby Talent ID Day to give young players a chance to experience the Bears High Performance Centre and show their skills to our coaching team,” said Lam.

“Because the Bears have the smallest Academy area, the fewest schools, and the lowest number of registered players aged 13–19 in the Premiership, we need new ways to find and support young talent from across the country.

“John impressed us at the Talent ID Day and during pre-season training, so we’re excited to give him a chance to prove himself in a professional environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol have also confirmed the signing of former Bath academy fly-half Raff Weston, who has been playing National League rugby with Bristol’s partner club, Dings Crusaders, whilst attending the University of Bath.

“We also have a strong partnership with Dings Crusaders, so it’s fantastic to give Raff the chance to pursue his rugby dreams as well,” added Lam.

“Fitz Harding, our youngest-ever captain, proves how valuable different pathways into the professional game can be. This is another example of the Bears finding new ways to overcome challenges and give players the chance to succeed.”