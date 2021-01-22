5:54am, 22 January 2021

March 2013 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff has already long gone down in history as one of the best professional era days that Wales have ever enjoyed, the Gethin Jenkins skippered team hammering England 30-3 to snatch the Six Nations title away from Stuart Lancaster’s charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory sparked unbridled joy on the streets of Cardiff and throughout Wales as the team had started the championship with a home loss to Ireland and were not expected to successfully defend the title they had won with a Grand Slam the previous year.

England were massively hyped up as favourites, coming into the finale in Cardiff with the Grand Slam up for grabs after they had beaten Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy.

Mike Brown guests with Jamie Roberts on RugbyPass Offload

However, while they only trailed 9-3 at the break, they were eventually blown away by an unstoppable Welsh ferocity that left Jamie Roberts devilishly planning his team’s night out with Alex Cuthbert, their two-try hero, with ten minutes of the round five match still to play.

Appearing on the latest RugbyPass Offload show, the 97-cap Wales and Lions midfielder was asked to select his favourite rugby night out during a career that has also seen the 34-year-old play club rugby in Wales, England, France and South Africa.

Some Wales fans are breathing fire over the omission of veteran midfielder Roberts#GuinnessSixNations ???????https://t.co/uI5PTnSpRv — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 20, 2021

“There is a few,” said Roberts, warming to the theme. “The best ones I can’t remember much. First cap is a big one (vs Scotland, 2008). I can’t remember the night out after my first cap for Wales in Cardiff. Got carried home by my mates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like Wales-England 2013 was big. Big, big night. I was actually planning that night out with Alex Cuthbert with ten minutes left of the game. That was awesome. We were having a chat about where we were going to go as England were kicking off after he scored the second try, which was quite good fun.

“That night was just immense, the whole of Cardiff was open to the lads. I ended up on the DJ decks in Revolution playing some songs.

“Sydney was pretty cool, that (2013) Lions tour. We ended up at a rooftop pool and bar, The Ivy. We had that whole area to ourselves. A few of the lads jumped into the pool in their suits and stuff, which was pretty good fun.

“There are so many good memories. Away games are brilliant. Playing European away games, they are some of the best weekends when you go over to France or Ireland, fly back the day after the game. You know as soon as the fixtures come out you always look for which ones have the potential to have a good trip away and capitalise on wherever you are going to be in the world.”

Subscribe to RugbyPass Offload on iTunes (click here) or Spotify (click here)

'He might be talking about me, I don’t know. I have never asked him.' Mike Brown suggests Sam Burgess's explosive comments about the RWC2015 might not have been too wide of the mark. https://t.co/H51a2NPOjZ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 22, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT