Henry Slade ties up club future ahead of Six Nations

England outside centre Henry Slade admits that it was an easy decision to sign a new two-year contract to stay with Exeter Chiefs beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out this summer.

RugbyPass exclusively revealed last month that Slade, who has been instrumental in the Chiefs’ revival this season, had agreed to put pen to paper on a deal that will take him through to the twilight of his career.

He was linked with the proposed breakaway competition R360 last summer and has decided to stay close to home in Devon with family nearby as he is set to become a father for a third time.

Plymouth-born Slade, who will be 33 next month, has been capped 74 times by his country started his career with his hometown club, Plymouth Albion, in 2011 while on a dual registration with the Chiefs.

He has played 254 games for the Sandy Park outfit and was a part of the side that won the first major trophy in club history, the LV Cup in 2014, scoring a penalty and conversion in the 15-8 win over Northampton Saints.

Slade was a key player when the Chiefs won the Premiership and Champions Cup double, scoring a try in the win over Racing 92 before being named Man of the Match in the win over Wasps a week later.

“It was an easy decision to make to re-sign. To be able to run out at Sandy Park and continue to call this place home for a few more years is brilliant.

“I feel very privileged and lucky to have played so many games for Chiefs and in front of such a great group of fans. The squad of boys at this club, I’ve had a few across my time here, but the thing that hasn’t changed is that we’ve always been close off the pitch.

“Every group has been amazing in different ways, and I’ve got a lot of friends for life as a result. It makes it enjoyable, and you look forward to coming into training to see the boys.

“This squad is really exciting to be a part of. We’ve got a lot of very talented players who work incredibly hard but are very grounded with a good head on their shoulders.

“It’s an exciting time for the club. The way the team has come together is outstanding, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in the future,” he said.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “This is a fantastic re-signing for us. Henry is someone who has been here a long time, seen a lot of success, but is still playing fantastically well and probably having one of his best seasons for the club currently.

“Henry is an international quality player, someone who can really hold things together for us as we develop as a team and look to win more trophies. He’s exactly the type of player we want to make sure we keep.

“He’s a great guy, a great player, everyone loves him in the squad. There’s nothing negative to say about Henry, so we’re delighted he’s staying with us for the next couple of years.”