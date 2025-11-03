Harvey’s rapid rise continues as five young Tahs promoted to top squad

Sid Harvey’s rapid rise in Australian rugby has continued, with the HSBC SVNS Series breakout star one of five NSW Waratahs Academy graduates promoted to the senior squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Randwick outside back James Hendren, Australia U20 captain Eamon Doyle, Eastern Suburbs flyer Leo Jaques, Sydney University backrower Austin Durbidge, and Harvey started pre-season training with the Tahs this week.

Harvey debuted on the international sevens circuit during the 2025/26 season, before returning to 15s to play for Australia U20 at the World Rugby U20 Championship, and then starring on the wing for the Waratahs during Super Rugby AUS.

Rugby Australia’s High Performance staff selected Harvey in the Super Rugby AUS Team, having played a key role in the Tahs’ run to the title. The 20-year-old was also selected in the Australia A squad but didn’t play.

Harvey’s crowning moment on the SVNS Series was a match-winning try against Fiji at the Hong Kong Sevens, followed months later by a last-gasp shot at goal for Australia U20 to secure a draw with New Zealand U20 at The Rugby Championship.

Before the Waratahs confirm their entire squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign on Thursday, the news that this quintet of young Tahs will be included is huge for the club, as they continue to build towards finals football and beyond.

“It says a lot about our pathways and talent identification in NSW, that for young players if you want to work hard and perform, there is a pathway to Super Rugby,” coach Dan McKellar said in a statement.

“These players have shown that by representing and performing for their clubs and our age group teams, you can earn the right to play at the professional level in NSW.

“(They bring) real enthusiasm. They are young and hungry to get that first opportunity.

“They will also bring their own different skill sets, but collectively they will inject real enthusiasm.”

Hendren has played for the Waratahs at fullback during the Super Rugby AUS season, having also impressed for Randwick in Shute Shield. As a fullback or winger, the 2003-born talent is one to watch this season and beyond.

Doyle is another exciting young rugby talent, having captained Australia at U20 level in 2025. As a lock or backrower, 198-centimetres-tall Doyle has already been recognised as a star on the rise for the Waratahs.

Eastern Suburbs winger Jaques has been selected in the Tahs’ top squad at just 19, while Sydney University flanker Durbidge is also in the mix, having scored the match-winning try in the Super Rugby AUS Grand Final against the Western Force last month.

“It’s exciting to see these players progress from the pathways programs into the Waratahs senior squad,” NSW Waratahs Head of Talent Identification Andrew Cleverley added.

“We are now looking forward to seeing them challenged at a higher level after all the hard work that they’ve put in since first being recognised as underage representatives.

“They have all had different journeys but this shows it doesn’t matter where you’re from in New South Wales, if you perform, and put the hard work in, opportunities will come.”