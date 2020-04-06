4:09am, 06 April 2020

Harlequins flanker Semi Kunatani, who won a sevens gold medal at the Rio Olympics Games, has been named as one of two Fiji rugby players arrested for breaking isolation laws after he returned home from London.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama accused the players of putting “the whole of Fiji at risk” and revealed they have both been put in isolation. Fiji media have not named the other player as rugby officials and the country’s leaders condemned their actions and those of other Fijians who have ignored instructions to self-isolate due to the risk of catching COVID-19.

John O’Connor, the FRU CEO, told the FijiSun he would be informing Harlequins of the player’s actions and said: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves.

“Such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them. Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players including reporting this highly irresponsible behaviour to their clubs and World Rugby.”

Simon Raiwalui, the FRU high performance general manager, did not hold back with his criticism on Facebook saying: “For those of you that have chosen not to respect the mandatory 14 day self-isolation, shame on you and each of you will have your day of reckoning.

“When you chose to continue to shake hands, you choose to continue to meet in groups, you chose to stay out after curfew, you chose to party through the night in groups, you chose to leave a self-isolation hotel because you want to go home, you p*ss on the sacrifices that these front line workers make and you put every person in Fiji in danger.

“Pull your heads in and get with the program before it is too late.”

