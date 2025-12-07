Big Kiwi signing helps Newcastle Red Bulls to Challenge Cup win

Late tries from Tom Christie and Oli Spencer gave Newcastle Red Bulls a 23-14 victory over Lyon in the European Challenge Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newcastle scored the first try of the contest when Brett Connon kicked to the corner to set off a driving maul and Harrison Obatoyinbo made most of the opportunity with a pick-and-go to go over the whitewash in the corner.

The sides were level in the 14th minute when Paddy Jackson’s kicked bounced into the grateful grasp of Arthur Mathiron.

VIDEO

The Red Bulls moved six points in front before the break through two Connon penalties.

However, Lyon took the lead with a try four minutes into the second half, Beka Shvangiradze on hand to collect a close-range offload before he dotted down. Jackson converted.

Newcastle turned the game on its head once again with two tries in the final 10 minutes.

Christie broke from the back of a maul to score before the Red Bulls sealed an excellent win when Spencer collected a neat offload from Ollie Fletcher to touch down.

Challenge Cup Pool 1 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Zebre 1 1 0 0 5 2 Montpellier 1 1 0 0 5 3 Connacht 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 5 Black Lion 1 0 1 0 0 6 US Montauban 1 0 1 0 0 Pool 2 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Newcastle 1 1 0 0 4 2 Benetton 1 1 0 0 4 3 Dragons RFC 0 0 0 0 0 4 Perpignan 0 0 0 0 0 5 Lions 1 0 1 0 0 6 Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 Pool 3 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Ulster 1 1 0 0 5 2 Stade Francais 1 1 0 0 5 3 Cheetahs 0 0 0 0 0 4 Exeter Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 5 Cardiff Rugby 1 0 1 0 0 6 Racing 92 1 0 1 0 0