Experienced commentator weighs in on Eben Etzebeth's verdict
It might have been over a week ago now, but the Eben Etzebeth eye-gouge continues to make headlines around the world, after the length of his ban was announced late last week, with the experienced lock missing 12 weeks of action.
The incident, with Wales’ Alex Mann, was in the dying stages of the Springboks’ 73-0 victory in Cardiff, moments after Etzebeth went over for one of their final tries of their convincing victory.
All Blacks vice-captain Ardie Savea was a character reference for the Springboks lock, which the disciplinary committee commented on in their explanation for the ban.
“We also gave appropriate weight to the character testimonial from Ardie Savea.”
Experienced New Zealand Rugby commentator Tony Johnson, who was on the end-of-year tour for the All Blacks, questions the length of Etzebeth’s suspension.
Johnson is of the belief that because the offence was done at International level, his suspension should be for International fixtures, not club rugby.
“Great player, yes, one of the great, physical, colossal forces in the game. But did he get off lightly, 12 weeks of club rugby for poking his thumb in a bloke’s eye socket. He’s not going to miss a beat of international stuff,” Johnson said on Sport Nation Morning’s with Ian Smith.
“The break will probably bring him back even fitter and meaner for next year. Is there a case here for something as bad as eye gouging that if you do the crime at top level, you do the time at top level.”
As mentioned previously, the 141-Test Springbok received a kind reference from Savea, something which Johnson believes is a bit weird considering all of their battles over the years.
“Just to close on a point that you made, did anyone else think it was just a little bizarre that he got a character reference from Ardie Savea? Yeah, Ardie’s earned the right to do whatever he wants, but I know if someone poked me in the eye like that, I’m not sure how kindly I’d take to someone singing their virtues.”
Former Sky Sport commentator turned Radio broadcaster Ian Smith, agrees with Johnson, saying that it is a very weak punishment for such an offence.
“I’m with you on that, that is a very weak punishment. When you consider how it can be served, very, very weak punishment, you commit an offence like that, an open offence, which is one of the most heinous you can do by possibly take a guy’s eyesight away from him in that situation. That should be dealt with at the highest, most open level as well,” Smith said on Sport Nation NZ.
And there is the crux - Kiwi commentator aggrieved as Eben will be back for the Test series in 2026. Ironic that an all time great of the game - not just in NZ but the world - in Ardie gave a character reference. Shows the respect that these players have for one another.
This is stupid. If it happened in a club game before the NZ tour of SA they’d be all for it applying across levels.
This way makes way more sense. Some players might never get an international cap again.
It was disgusting to watch. He could have blinded the guy. He should have been out for at least a year. It is a blight on the game.
While he was stupid to react, no matter what the provocation (like Cobus Wiese back in the Italy match in July) was, I'm still hacked off about the fact that the double neck tackle on Sacha that led to that loose scrum by Plumtree's dirty son Taine along with Carter received absolutely no action by the (both French once again) TMO and ref even though they could have broken Sacha's neck it was so bad. These officials need to up their games (and down their bias) ASAP. And opposition commentators need to STFU for a change?
I think this is nonsensical and suggests an ulterior motive of using this incident to depower the Springboks. Surely that cannot be what this should be about? 12 matches is fair. Lets move on. By the way Nigel Owens has also said that he does not consider EE a dirty player. This was an unfortunately unintentional occurrence.
Saffa claiming victim, seems about right. Eben just got off scott free by world rugby and you talk about them trying to depower the springboks. Eish!
18 weeks is fair.
Mitigation should never be applied to deliberate foul play as serious as this.
It wasn't unfortunate or unintentional though. You've said yourself 12 weeks is fair so obviously you don't think it was unintentional either. If it was unintentional then it's a rugby incident and he deserves no ban… but it wasn't a rugby incident, he was grinning as he squeezed his thumb into a bloke’s eye socket.
This isn't a conspiracy to depower the Springboks. Whether or not EE is a dirty player he eye gouged someone and some people feel this ban isn't long enough.
I do think it's time to move on though, what's done is done. A panel have made a decision and I'm sure the process is thoroughly benchmarked and reviewed so it's done.
One assumes that any player now cited can ask for a character witness from his grandma being taken into account, whereby she proclaims that he’s a lovely family guy, and kind to kids and furry animals!!
So a club rugby guy’s eye is less important than a test player’s eye. Trouble with a lot of folks is that they want an outcome not a sanction.
A rather arrogant and disrespectful remark from a clueless commentator, as it is his club that pays for his salary and it is they who miss out on his services.
Ok, why should his club be punished for something he did for a different team?
Seen quite a few comments from around the world that the ban should be for internationals and not club games….didn’t see this mentioned when Ryan got his joke of a 2 week suspension for being a human torpedo into Marx’s face🤔
That’s different dude, this was AGAINST a Bok player and not BY a Bok player.
Maybe that is because he missed tests and not club games? Eish!
It’s not weird at all, it’s the kind of thing brothers do to fill the time between knocking the stuffing out of each other.
Only some will understand, the rest get to be spectators watching The Greatest Rivalry on tv.
Test level crime should equal test level time.
Yep, I'm with you! Why should his club be punished for something he did playing for a different team? The team who should be punished ist the team he was playing for, and that is SA.
So they’re saying that either the ban should be arbitrarily extended beyond the time decided by the disciplinary panel in order to include Test matches, or that the player should be able to play for his club immediately but sit out Test matches to serve the ban?
Sounds like a poorly thought through position!
Maybe even a 12 Test Match Ban inclusive of all games at any level below that. A message/deterrent had to be sent.
Having said that, I thought it was worthy of a career ending ban. With such an act of Foul Play with such force etc, no mitigation or character references should have come into the decision.
I can just hear a TMO now say sometime in the future “Yes, there was Foul Play. Yes, there was direct contact to the head but my neighbour’s best friend hairdresser’s cousin says they are a nice person so Penalty only…”
Maybe for you but no, this is not complicated. Mess up in test rugby, only miss test, simple.
In football, your van applies to the level you are playing at, so a red in an international means a ban from international games. I think that's how it should be in rugby to
But it’s more than 12 weeks, it’s 12 matches which takes us in to April. It’s actually 18 weeks that he’s out for.
Great to see more media commentators and presenters with some harsh feedback about a disgusting and terrible incident! I agree with their point about players serving their time with missing domestic/club games and then coming back roaring for the test arena.
Deregistered by his club too.
Totally unrelated, but if a player in a similar position was to take some ’testosterone supplements’ that could be a great chance to cycle, out of competition and regular testing.
Also unrelated, but if a player hitting mid-30’s returns from a stand down period and has gained muscle mass, I hope it gets the attention it deserves.