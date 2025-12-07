Experienced commentator weighs in on Eben Etzebeth's verdict

It might have been over a week ago now, but the Eben Etzebeth eye-gouge continues to make headlines around the world, after the length of his ban was announced late last week, with the experienced lock missing 12 weeks of action.

The incident, with Wales’ Alex Mann, was in the dying stages of the Springboks’ 73-0 victory in Cardiff, moments after Etzebeth went over for one of their final tries of their convincing victory.

All Blacks vice-captain Ardie Savea was a character reference for the Springboks lock, which the disciplinary committee commented on in their explanation for the ban.

“We also gave appropriate weight to the character testimonial from Ardie Savea.”

Experienced New Zealand Rugby commentator Tony Johnson, who was on the end-of-year tour for the All Blacks, questions the length of Etzebeth’s suspension.

Johnson is of the belief that because the offence was done at International level, his suspension should be for International fixtures, not club rugby.

“Great player, yes, one of the great, physical, colossal forces in the game. But did he get off lightly, 12 weeks of club rugby for poking his thumb in a bloke’s eye socket. He’s not going to miss a beat of international stuff,” Johnson said on Sport Nation Morning’s with Ian Smith.

“The break will probably bring him back even fitter and meaner for next year. Is there a case here for something as bad as eye gouging that if you do the crime at top level, you do the time at top level.”

As mentioned previously, the 141-Test Springbok received a kind reference from Savea, something which Johnson believes is a bit weird considering all of their battles over the years.

“Just to close on a point that you made, did anyone else think it was just a little bizarre that he got a character reference from Ardie Savea? Yeah, Ardie’s earned the right to do whatever he wants, but I know if someone poked me in the eye like that, I’m not sure how kindly I’d take to someone singing their virtues.”

Former Sky Sport commentator turned Radio broadcaster Ian Smith, agrees with Johnson, saying that it is a very weak punishment for such an offence.

“I’m with you on that, that is a very weak punishment. When you consider how it can be served, very, very weak punishment, you commit an offence like that, an open offence, which is one of the most heinous you can do by possibly take a guy’s eyesight away from him in that situation. That should be dealt with at the highest, most open level as well,” Smith said on Sport Nation NZ.

