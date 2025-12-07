'Freak player' – The England star that's wowed Len Ikitau

Len Ikitau has barely had time to unpack in Devon but the Wallabies centre has already identified the player who has left one of the biggest early impressions on him at Exeter Chiefs.

Ikitau was Rob Baxter’s star signing over the summer and the highly rated Aussie is fitting in just fine in Devon, where he has made three appearances to date.

Speaking in the club’s match day programme, the Australian said England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s talent borders on the absurd.

“Manny [Immanuel Feyi-Waboso] is a freak player! Our job as centres is just to get the wingers the ball, then they usually find the try line. With Manny, you’ve just got to give him the ball and let him do his thing. You kind of just watch him, a little in awe,” he said.

Ikitau also highlighted the impact of Jimmy Roots, praising the 129kg prop’s temperament on and off the field.

“The energy that he brings into the team. Whether he’s playing or not, he gives the same 100 per cent to the group and that’s what you want in a teammate, someone who’s willing to work hard and train hard for the team.”

Exeter’s young Welsh captain Dafydd Jenkins earned similar praise.

“He’s young, how old is he? 22 and he’s our skipper! He’s someone who leads with his actions. He played amazingly against Sale, and it wasn’t about what he said but what he did on the field, he led the boys. That’s impressed me.”

Jenkins will again lead Chiefs into this weekend’s EPCR Challenge Cup opener against Toyota Cheetahs, marking Ikitau’s first taste of European club competition.

The outside centre admitted this is all new territory, but he’s quickly finding his bearings.

“I’m excited for the competition. A couple of months ago, if you asked me which competition was which, then I probably wouldn’t have been able to tell you, but now, it makes a lot more sense and I’ve got a better grip on the teams.”