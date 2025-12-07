Australia make statement in Cape Town decider against Black Ferns Sevens

Australia are title winners on the HSBC SVNS Series yet again, bouncing back from last weekend’s heartbreaking defeat to rivals New Zealand in Dubai with a 26-12 triumph over the same opponent in the Cape Town decider.

New Zealand started the 2025/26 season with some silverware, beating the Australians by four points at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium. Jorja Miller received Player of the Final honours, but a week is a long time on the world’s premier sevens circuit.

As part of the season-opening double-header, the circuit made its way to Cape Town’s DHL Stadium for a popular tournament in the Western Cape. The Black Ferns Sevens took out the title last season, while Australia claimed their only ever event crown in 2024.

Both New Zealand and Australia went unbeaten in pool play, and booked their places in the big dance with some clinical semi-final victories. The Black Ferns Sevens defeated France, while Australia put on a point-scoring clinic against a valiant USA outfit.

Australia co-captain Isabella Nasser secured an early pilfer penalty, leading to Heidi Dennis’ try moments later. Dennis had plenty of time and space, getting the better of formidable defender Kelsey Teneti en route to the try line.

Off the restart, Maia Davis took possession but was immediately bundled into touch. Teagan Levi extended Australia’s advantage, reaping the rewards of a superb short ball from team co-captain Madison Ashby.

Kelsey Teneti thought she had hit back for the New Zealanders later in the half, after Miller broke the game open with a series of long runs, but the TMO ruled the play back for a forward pass, keeping the Black Ferns Sevens scoreless.

Miller made an impressive try-saving tackle on Dennis close to New Zealand’s try line, and the reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year immediately jumped up to win a pilfer penalty, but the danger was far from over.



Australia were awarded a penalty in the final play, with Nasser taking a quick tap before running away for a decisive try. The Australians led 19-0 at the break, and they’d all but sealed the win with an effort from their try-scoring phenomenon.

Teagan Levi set up Maddison Levi, with the former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year gliding down the right touchline for a long-range effort. Teneti and Stacey Waaka hit back, but the Australians did enough to hold off New Zealand’s fightback.

“We put it out there today and I’m so proud of every single one of the girls… it was a big squad effort,” Player of the Final Nasser said post-game.

“The crowd brings it. We soak in the energy and the atmosphere and it’s absolutely amazing.”

In the third-place playoff, France left it late as they secured a thrilling 15-12 win over the USA. France overcame an early yellow card to win the bronze final, with Aelig Tregouet scoring the match-winner in the 15th minute.