The Blitzboks are one win away from successfully defending their SVNS Cape Town title, claiming a tense 22-17 victory against France to secure their place in the decider. They will take on Argentina in the decider, after they beat Fiji 29-21.

South Africa defeated Fiji, New Zealand and Great Britain on day one in the Western Cape, as they took the number-one seed out of Pool A into the semi-finals. Thousands of Blitzboks fans dared to dream ahead of the semi-finals at DHL Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Shilton van Wyk was among the standouts for the Blitzboks on day one, scoring a hat-trick of tries in a dramatic 24-21 triumph over Fiji. The speedster carried that purple patch of form into the remaining pool matches and into the semi-final as well.

Van Wyk flew down the left sideline to score the opening try of the semi-final inside the first minute. Blitzboks fans let out a deafening cheer, and it seemed to spur the players on, as they built on their lead with a spectacular solo effort.



After a penalty was awarded, playmaker Tristan Leyds made the most of an attacking opportunity with a quick tap. Leyds immediately pinned the ears for a short sprint to the corner, somersaulting and placing the ball down with one hand just inside the field of play.

France hit back with two minutes remaining in the half through Jordan Sepho, but it didn’t take South Africa long at all to regain their commanding advantage. The Blitzboks hit back immediately off the restart, with the ball bouncing into van Wyk’s hands, who quickly found space.

Josselin Bouhier crossed for a try on either side of the half-time break to level the score at 17 points apiece, setting up a grandstand finish. The Blitzboks had better attacking opportunities but they couldn’t quite break through – until a SVNS Series veteran stood tall as the hero.

Ryan Oosthuizen ran in the match-winning try with one minute left, after a loose ball popped out of a messy breakdown. But the match was far from over, with a mistake at the restart gifting France possession at halfway with one last shot.

The boot was ultimately ‘soccer’ kicked into touch, which saw the Cape Town crowd erupt. South Africa are through to their second consecutive Cup Final on home soil, taking on the victor of a relatively one-sided semi-final between Argentina and Fiji.

Argentina have found their groove on the SVNS Series yet again, bouncing back from a tough weekend in Dubai to make the final in Cape Town. Luciano Gonzalez has been impressive all weekend, and the SVNS Series superstar was on song to start the semi-final.

Gonzalez raced down the left sideline with a powerful carry, and Los Pumas Sevens reaped the rewards. Santiago Mare scored with a grubber kick and chase, diving on the ball inside the in-goal to give the reigning League Winners an early lead.

Santiago Alvarez completed a first-half double as Argentina built a dominant 17-0 lead. Gonzalez was shown a yellow card just before the half-time break – the Argentinian’s first real mistake of the weekend in Cape Town.

Gonzalez made amends with his seventh try of the weekend early in the second half, leading commentator Sean Maloney to say Argentina had all but wrapped up the win. Fiji hit back through Viwa Naduvalo, before Mare scored his second and added the conversion.

Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa scored another try each, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock for Fiji. An in-form Argentina side hung on for a clinical win.