44 - 31
FT
22 - 45
FT
42 - 21
FT
28 - 23
FT
22 - 33
FT
14 - 35
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 17
FT
31 - 3
FT
14 - 10
FT
28 - 21
FT
52 - 0
FT
29 - 26
FT
68 - 14
FT
33 - 0
FT
31 - 31
FT
45 - 34
FT
50 - 5
FT
23 - 21
FT
61 - 12
FT
Late drama sends Blitzboks to Cape Town decider against Argentina

South Africa players celebrate their victory against France during the Semi Final HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between South Africa and France at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on December 7, 2025. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images)

The Blitzboks are one win away from successfully defending their SVNS Cape Town title, claiming a tense 22-17 victory against France to secure their place in the decider. They will take on Argentina in the decider, after they beat Fiji 29-21.

South Africa defeated Fiji, New Zealand and Great Britain on day one in the Western Cape, as they took the number-one seed out of Pool A into the semi-finals. Thousands of Blitzboks fans dared to dream ahead of the semi-finals at DHL Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Shilton van Wyk was among the standouts for the Blitzboks on day one, scoring a hat-trick of tries in a dramatic 24-21 triumph over Fiji. The speedster carried that purple patch of form into the remaining pool matches and into the semi-final as well.

Van Wyk flew down the left sideline to score the opening try of the semi-final inside the first minute. Blitzboks fans let out a deafening cheer, and it seemed to spur the players on, as they built on their lead with a spectacular solo effort.

After a penalty was awarded, playmaker Tristan Leyds made the most of an attacking opportunity with a quick tap. Leyds immediately pinned the ears for a short sprint to the corner, somersaulting and placing the ball down with one hand just inside the field of play.

France hit back with two minutes remaining in the half through Jordan Sepho, but it didn’t take South Africa long at all to regain their commanding advantage. The Blitzboks hit back immediately off the restart, with the ball bouncing into van Wyk’s hands, who quickly found space.

Josselin Bouhier crossed for a try on either side of the half-time break to level the score at 17 points apiece, setting up a grandstand finish. The Blitzboks had better attacking opportunities but they couldn’t quite break through – until a SVNS Series veteran stood tall as the hero.

Ryan Oosthuizen ran in the match-winning try with one minute left, after a loose ball popped out of a messy breakdown. But the match was far from over, with a mistake at the restart gifting France possession at halfway with one last shot.

The boot was ultimately ‘soccer’ kicked into touch, which saw the Cape Town crowd erupt. South Africa are through to their second consecutive Cup Final on home soil, taking on the victor of a relatively one-sided semi-final between Argentina and Fiji.

Argentina have found their groove on the SVNS Series yet again, bouncing back from a tough weekend in Dubai to make the final in Cape Town. Luciano Gonzalez has been impressive all weekend, and the SVNS Series superstar was on song to start the semi-final.

Gonzalez raced down the left sideline with a powerful carry, and Los Pumas Sevens reaped the rewards. Santiago Mare scored with a grubber kick and chase, diving on the ball inside the in-goal to give the reigning League Winners an early lead.

Santiago Alvarez completed a first-half double as Argentina built a dominant 17-0 lead. Gonzalez was shown a yellow card just before the half-time break – the Argentinian’s first real mistake of the weekend in Cape Town.

Gonzalez made amends with his seventh try of the weekend early in the second half, leading commentator Sean Maloney to say Argentina had all but wrapped up the win. Fiji hit back through Viwa Naduvalo, before Mare scored his second and added the conversion.

Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa scored another try each, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock for Fiji. An in-form Argentina side hung on for a clinical win.

Black Ferns Sevens into another SVNS decider against Australia

All Blacks Sevens beat Australia in thriller after heavy Fiji loss

All Blacks Sevens crash back to earth on day one in Cape Town

Argentina strike back against France after historic defeat in Dubai

S
Stefan G 37 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
Close
