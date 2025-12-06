Northern Edition
Argentina strike back against France after historic defeat in Dubai

France's Ali Dabo (C) catches a high ball during the pool B HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between France and Argentina at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on December 6, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images)

France made some incredible history last weekend at the Dubai Sevens, beating Argentina 59-7 in one of the most dominant performances ever seen on the HSBC SVNS Series – but it was an entirely different story one week later when those two sides met again.

It was the most points France had ever scored against Argentina in SVNS Series history, and just the fifth time Los Pumas Sevens had ever conceded 50 points in a match. Still, the world’s premier sevens circuit offers regular opportunities to rectify past defeats.

With Les Bleus Sevens and Los Pumas Sevens both claiming opening-round wins in Cape Town, there was a semi-final spot on the line for the victor in this Pool B clash. Both teams have reasons to be confident pre-game, but it didn’t take long for Argentina to make their mark.

VIDEO

Santiago Vera Feld and Luciano Gonzalez scored a try each inside the first four minutes, before France hit back through Ali Dabo just before the break. Argentina led by seven at half-time, and would build on that lead early in the second term.

Reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year Gonzalez reaped the rewards of a clever kick pass from Santiago Mare. Gonzalez reeled in possession before showcasing a clean pair of heels, while beating some defenders en route to the try line.

Martiniano Arrieta scored what ended up being Los Pumas Sevens’ final try of the match in the 10th minute, leaving them in a strong position – but there was still plenty of time left for a comeback, and France definitely gave themselves a chance.

Jordan Sepho and Enahemo Artaud crossed in quick succession, making it a five-point game with less than one minute on the clock. France had to be perfect in a bid to steal the win, but it wasn’t to be in the end, as Argentina held on for an important victory.

“We did the hard work during the week, this was a new start for us,” Gonzalez said post-game on RugbyPass TV.

Earlier on day one in Cape Town, tournament hosts South Africa made a statement with a hard-fought 24-21 win over Fiji. Shilton van Wyk was the hero for the Blitzboks, scoring a hat-trick of tries, including the match-winner with time practically up.

After taking out the first Cup title of the season in Dubai, the All Blacks Sevens started their quest for another trophy in style, recording a convincing 29-12 win over Great Britain. Frank Vaenuku scored a decisive double as the New Zealanders took control.

Argentina registered a comprehensive 36-0 victory against Dubai Sevens finalists Australia, with Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta among the try-scorers in that Pool B clash. Before that, France got the job done 19-14 in a thriller against Spain.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 12 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 18 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 58 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
