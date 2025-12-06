Argentina strike back against France after historic defeat in Dubai

France made some incredible history last weekend at the Dubai Sevens, beating Argentina 59-7 in one of the most dominant performances ever seen on the HSBC SVNS Series – but it was an entirely different story one week later when those two sides met again.

It was the most points France had ever scored against Argentina in SVNS Series history, and just the fifth time Los Pumas Sevens had ever conceded 50 points in a match. Still, the world’s premier sevens circuit offers regular opportunities to rectify past defeats.

With Les Bleus Sevens and Los Pumas Sevens both claiming opening-round wins in Cape Town, there was a semi-final spot on the line for the victor in this Pool B clash. Both teams have reasons to be confident pre-game, but it didn’t take long for Argentina to make their mark.

VIDEO

Santiago Vera Feld and Luciano Gonzalez scored a try each inside the first four minutes, before France hit back through Ali Dabo just before the break. Argentina led by seven at half-time, and would build on that lead early in the second term.

Reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year Gonzalez reaped the rewards of a clever kick pass from Santiago Mare. Gonzalez reeled in possession before showcasing a clean pair of heels, while beating some defenders en route to the try line.

Martiniano Arrieta scored what ended up being Los Pumas Sevens’ final try of the match in the 10th minute, leaving them in a strong position – but there was still plenty of time left for a comeback, and France definitely gave themselves a chance.

Jordan Sepho and Enahemo Artaud crossed in quick succession, making it a five-point game with less than one minute on the clock. France had to be perfect in a bid to steal the win, but it wasn’t to be in the end, as Argentina held on for an important victory.

"We did the hard work during the week, this was a new start for us," Gonzalez said post-game on RugbyPass TV.



Earlier on day one in Cape Town, tournament hosts South Africa made a statement with a hard-fought 24-21 win over Fiji. Shilton van Wyk was the hero for the Blitzboks, scoring a hat-trick of tries, including the match-winner with time practically up.

After taking out the first Cup title of the season in Dubai, the All Blacks Sevens started their quest for another trophy in style, recording a convincing 29-12 win over Great Britain. Frank Vaenuku scored a decisive double as the New Zealanders took control.

Argentina registered a comprehensive 36-0 victory against Dubai Sevens finalists Australia, with Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta among the try-scorers in that Pool B clash. Before that, France got the job done 19-14 in a thriller against Spain.

