RWC sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores first SVNS try

Risi Pouri-Lane and Jazmin Felix-Hotham celebrate with try-scorer Braxton Sorensen-McGee. Picture: World Rugby.

Women’s Rugby World Cup standout Braxton Sorensen-McGee is a try-scorer on the HSBC SVNS Series for the first time, finishing with 13 points in New Zealand’s commanding 38-10 win over Great Britain in Cape Town.

Sorensen-McGee made an immediate impact on the international rugby stage, receiving Player of the Match honours on debut for New Zealand’s 15s side in May. The teenager scored two tries as the Black Ferns recorded a 38-12 win over the Wallaroos in Newcastle.

That was a sign of things to come, with Sorensen-McGee taking the Rugby World Cup by storm, scoring 11 tries in just six appearances on either the wing or at fullback. World Rugby recognised the Black Fern as the 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

VIDEO

Sorensen-McGee was a headline-grabbing inclusion in the Black Ferns Sevens’ travelling squad for the first two stops of the 2025/26 SVNS Series, debuting in Dubai last weekend. The 19-year-old was later named to start in the team’s tournament opener in Cape Town on Saturday.

Danii Mafoe sliced through Great Britain’s defence to score the opener in the first minute, with Sorensen-McGee adding the extras. The Black Ferns Sevens took control of the contest when Sorensen-McGee raced away for the team’s second five-pointer about one minute later.

GB were looking to mount an attack from inside their own half, but an attempted cut-out pass presented Sorensen-McGee with an opportunity that was too good to turn down. Sorensen-McGee read the play perfectly, picking off the pass and racing away to cross under the sticks.

Black Ferns Sevens captain Risi Pouri-Lane was first to celebrate with the try-scorer, before others such as Katelyn Vahaakolo ran over. Sorensen-McGee added another two points to New Zealand’s score with the conversion, as the Dubai Sevens champions built a commanding lead.

Vahaakolo was next to score, before two-time Olympic gold medallist Theresa Setefano extended the Black Ferns Sevens’ lead further in the sixth minute. GB hit back through Nia Fajeyisan in the seventh minute, but New Zealand remained in control.

Vahaakolo and Mahina Paul scored New Zealand’s tries in the second half, while Abigail Pritchard scored for GB in the 11th minute. Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti both impressed last weekend in Dubai, but both SVNS Series regulars provided impact off the pine in this match.

Earlier in the morning session, Japan’s women’s side defeated Canada for the second weekend in a row. Sakura Mizutani crossed for a double as Japan piled on the points, holding on for a 26-19 win in the first match of the weekend.

After falling short in the Dubai Sevens Cup Final last Sunday, Australia kicked their campaign in Cape Town off in style, running away with a convincing 41-0 win over France. The USA started their tournament off with an eight-point victory against Fijiana.

S
Stuart Lee 22 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 28 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
