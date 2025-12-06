RWC sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores first SVNS try

Women’s Rugby World Cup standout Braxton Sorensen-McGee is a try-scorer on the HSBC SVNS Series for the first time, finishing with 13 points in New Zealand’s commanding 38-10 win over Great Britain in Cape Town.

Sorensen-McGee made an immediate impact on the international rugby stage, receiving Player of the Match honours on debut for New Zealand’s 15s side in May. The teenager scored two tries as the Black Ferns recorded a 38-12 win over the Wallaroos in Newcastle.

That was a sign of things to come, with Sorensen-McGee taking the Rugby World Cup by storm, scoring 11 tries in just six appearances on either the wing or at fullback. World Rugby recognised the Black Fern as the 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Sorensen-McGee was a headline-grabbing inclusion in the Black Ferns Sevens’ travelling squad for the first two stops of the 2025/26 SVNS Series, debuting in Dubai last weekend. The 19-year-old was later named to start in the team’s tournament opener in Cape Town on Saturday.

Danii Mafoe sliced through Great Britain’s defence to score the opener in the first minute, with Sorensen-McGee adding the extras. The Black Ferns Sevens took control of the contest when Sorensen-McGee raced away for the team’s second five-pointer about one minute later.

GB were looking to mount an attack from inside their own half, but an attempted cut-out pass presented Sorensen-McGee with an opportunity that was too good to turn down. Sorensen-McGee read the play perfectly, picking off the pass and racing away to cross under the sticks.

Black Ferns Sevens captain Risi Pouri-Lane was first to celebrate with the try-scorer, before others such as Katelyn Vahaakolo ran over. Sorensen-McGee added another two points to New Zealand’s score with the conversion, as the Dubai Sevens champions built a commanding lead.

Vahaakolo was next to score, before two-time Olympic gold medallist Theresa Setefano extended the Black Ferns Sevens’ lead further in the sixth minute. GB hit back through Nia Fajeyisan in the seventh minute, but New Zealand remained in control.

Vahaakolo and Mahina Paul scored New Zealand’s tries in the second half, while Abigail Pritchard scored for GB in the 11th minute. Jorja Miller and Kelsey Teneti both impressed last weekend in Dubai, but both SVNS Series regulars provided impact off the pine in this match.

Earlier in the morning session, Japan’s women’s side defeated Canada for the second weekend in a row. Sakura Mizutani crossed for a double as Japan piled on the points, holding on for a 26-19 win in the first match of the weekend.

After falling short in the Dubai Sevens Cup Final last Sunday, Australia kicked their campaign in Cape Town off in style, running away with a convincing 41-0 win over France. The USA started their tournament off with an eight-point victory against Fijiana.

