Rugby World Cup

Zimbabwe coach has 'insane and magical' reaction to Rugby World Cup draw

Brandon Mudzekenyedzi celebrates qualifying for RWC 2027 after Zimbabwe's 30-28 win over Namibia in the final of the Rugby Africa Cup at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, Uganda, on Saturday 19, July. Photo: Rugby Africa

Zimbabwe have qualified for their first Rugby World Cup since 1991, and have set themselves the goal of doing “something that makes every African proud” at the tournament.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe were drawn into Pool F alongside Tonga, Wales and England, a tough field for the world No.25 side.

But Pieter Benade’s squad have climbed 25 places in the world rankings since 2017, and have the opportunity to climb higher still between now and the 2027 tournament.

VIDEO

“We’re working with World Rugby, and we’ve received a larger grant than we’ve seen in the past,” Benade said on Wednesday. “It’s on us to make sure our system is sustainable and not chase short-term goals.

“We will enjoy this World Cup, and the boys have achieved something very special, but it’s not the end of the road for us. We need to have our eyes on long-term development, which lasts 12 years, not four.”

Sure to contribute to Zimbabwe’s planned upward trajectory is the new Nations Cup, which will provide six matches for Zimbabwe when it kicks off next July.

“We are very fortunate that World Rugby has these six fixtures for us. So we are going to experience the Samoans, Chile, USA, Uruguay (to name a few), which are games where we can work out where we stand and what needs to be worked on. For 2027, we’ve already started conversations with other tier 2 teams, particularly Canada, Hong Kong and Samoa, who will be looking for fixtures.”

When 2027 rolls around, Benade knows the scale of the challenge that awaits his men.

“Playing England is a massive opportunity. It’s difficult to see where teams will be in two years’ time, but playing England is going to be insane and magical for the guys and for us [coaches] to prepare on how to cope against them. With the Welsh, you think they’re battling at the moment, but in two years, who knows where they could be? We shouldn’t read too much into the form of the other teams.

“Our first goal is to look at the Tongans and see what can happen there. We also need to have a proper crack at Wales and enjoy the occasion, and then do something that makes every African proud when we play England. Playing a top-three side like England is what we were hoping for. For where we are at the moment, to get an opportunity to play the best players in the world is something very special, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.

“Historically, Africans [except South Africa] haven’t done well in a World Cup. Every team (in 2027) is trying to qualify for the knockout stages. We will definitely be trying to win a match which no other African team has ever done.”

Zimbabwe captain Hilton Mudariki shared a similar sentiment to his coach, feeling that a slice of rugby history was within reach.

“We want to go there and put our best foot forward and be very competitive, and who knows, if we work towards it, a win or two could happen. We’ve seen a lot of upsets in World Cup history, so why can’t Zimbabwe do it?”

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 2 minutes ago
Racing 92 hooker banned for 'brutality' after shocking headbutt

Just the 5? Riiiiiight….

1 Go to comments
S
Stuart Lee 28 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 34 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 2 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
