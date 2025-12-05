Zimbabwe coach has 'insane and magical' reaction to Rugby World Cup draw

Zimbabwe have qualified for their first Rugby World Cup since 1991, and have set themselves the goal of doing “something that makes every African proud” at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe were drawn into Pool F alongside Tonga, Wales and England, a tough field for the world No.25 side.

But Pieter Benade’s squad have climbed 25 places in the world rankings since 2017, and have the opportunity to climb higher still between now and the 2027 tournament.

VIDEO

“We’re working with World Rugby, and we’ve received a larger grant than we’ve seen in the past,” Benade said on Wednesday. “It’s on us to make sure our system is sustainable and not chase short-term goals.

“We will enjoy this World Cup, and the boys have achieved something very special, but it’s not the end of the road for us. We need to have our eyes on long-term development, which lasts 12 years, not four.”

Sure to contribute to Zimbabwe’s planned upward trajectory is the new Nations Cup, which will provide six matches for Zimbabwe when it kicks off next July.

“We are very fortunate that World Rugby has these six fixtures for us. So we are going to experience the Samoans, Chile, USA, Uruguay (to name a few), which are games where we can work out where we stand and what needs to be worked on. For 2027, we’ve already started conversations with other tier 2 teams, particularly Canada, Hong Kong and Samoa, who will be looking for fixtures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When 2027 rolls around, Benade knows the scale of the challenge that awaits his men.

“Playing England is a massive opportunity. It’s difficult to see where teams will be in two years’ time, but playing England is going to be insane and magical for the guys and for us [coaches] to prepare on how to cope against them. With the Welsh, you think they’re battling at the moment, but in two years, who knows where they could be? We shouldn’t read too much into the form of the other teams.

“Our first goal is to look at the Tongans and see what can happen there. We also need to have a proper crack at Wales and enjoy the occasion, and then do something that makes every African proud when we play England. Playing a top-three side like England is what we were hoping for. For where we are at the moment, to get an opportunity to play the best players in the world is something very special, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.

“Historically, Africans [except South Africa] haven’t done well in a World Cup. Every team (in 2027) is trying to qualify for the knockout stages. We will definitely be trying to win a match which no other African team has ever done.”

Zimbabwe captain Hilton Mudariki shared a similar sentiment to his coach, feeling that a slice of rugby history was within reach.

“We want to go there and put our best foot forward and be very competitive, and who knows, if we work towards it, a win or two could happen. We’ve seen a lot of upsets in World Cup history, so why can’t Zimbabwe do it?”