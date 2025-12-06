Hat-trick hero saves the day for Blitzboks in thrilling win over Fiji

Shilton van Wyk was the hero for the Blitzboks on Saturday, as they began their title defence at SVNS Cape Town with a thrilling 24-21 win over Fiji. Van Wyk completed a hat-trick with time practically up on the clock, as the hosts claimed a crucial win to kick off their campaign.

South Africa brought an end to a nine-year Cup title drought on home soil when they defeated Olympic gold medallists France 26-17 on December 8, 2024. Thousands watched on at DHL Stadium as the Blitzboks went undefeated throughout that two-day event.

The Blitzboks went on to win the overall World Championship in Los Angeles with a famous win over Spain in May, and carried title-winning ambitions into the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series – which got underway last weekend at the iconic Dubai Sevens.

France topped a difficult pool in Dubai, while South Africa finished in fourth place, having lost to Fiji on the opening day of play. It’s a cliché but one week is a long time in rugby, and the Blitzboks proved that yet again on a hot day in the Western Cape.

Joseva Talacolo drew in a couple of defenders before getting a trademark offload off to Apete Narogo, who raced away to score the opener for Fiji. Terio Veilawa added the extras to give the Fijians an idyllic start to the match.

Christie Grobbelaar hit back for the Blitzboks one minute later, before the Fijians regained some control through Viwa Naduvalo. Naduvalo beat a couple of defenders before gliding down the field with sheer pace to add another five points to Fiji’s score.

But then, van Wyk began to take over.



Van Wyk showcased individual flair and skill to score a try deep in the first half. The 25-year-old kicked the ball ahead and regathered without losing any pace, as the SVNS Series regular touched down for a decisive score.

It was 14-12 at the break, with Fiji building on their lead through Talacolo in the 10th minute. The Boks were down but not out, with van Wyk making it a one-score game with a late try, with Ronald Brown converting the try from near the right sideline.

Fiji knocked the ball on with 40 seconds left which gave the Blitzboks hope. Brown came close to scoring but offloaded to van Wyk, who crossed for the match-winner with about five seconds left on the clock.

In the other opening-round Pool A fixture, the All Blacks Sevens reinforced their credentials as a title contender with a commanding 29-12 win over Great Britain. Frank Vaenuku helped the New Zealanders fight their way back from an early deficit, as they took control.

France overcame a valiant Spain side 19-14 in the opening Pool B match of the weekend, before Argentina made a statement with a 36-0 thumping of Australia. Luciano Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta were among the try-scorers for Los Pumas Sevens.

