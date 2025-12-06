Northern Edition
Sevens

Hat-trick hero saves the day for Blitzboks in thrilling win over Fiji

South Africa's Shilton van Wyk celebrates after scoring a try during the pool A HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between South Africa and Fiji at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on December 6, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images)

Shilton van Wyk was the hero for the Blitzboks on Saturday, as they began their title defence at SVNS Cape Town with a thrilling 24-21 win over Fiji. Van Wyk completed a hat-trick with time practically up on the clock, as the hosts claimed a crucial win to kick off their campaign.

South Africa brought an end to a nine-year Cup title drought on home soil when they defeated Olympic gold medallists France 26-17 on December 8, 2024. Thousands watched on at DHL Stadium as the Blitzboks went undefeated throughout that two-day event.

The Blitzboks went on to win the overall World Championship in Los Angeles with a famous win over Spain in May, and carried title-winning ambitions into the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series – which got underway last weekend at the iconic Dubai Sevens.

France topped a difficult pool in Dubai, while South Africa finished in fourth place, having lost to Fiji on the opening day of play.  It’s a cliché but one week is a long time in rugby, and the Blitzboks proved that yet again on a hot day in the Western Cape.

Joseva Talacolo drew in a couple of defenders before getting a trademark offload off to Apete Narogo, who raced away to score the opener for Fiji. Terio Veilawa added the extras to give the Fijians an idyllic start to the match.

Christie Grobbelaar hit back for the Blitzboks one minute later, before the Fijians regained some control through Viwa Naduvalo. Naduvalo beat a couple of defenders before gliding down the field with sheer pace to add another five points to Fiji’s score.

But then, van Wyk began to take over.

Van Wyk showcased individual flair and skill to score a try deep in the first half. The 25-year-old kicked the ball ahead and regathered without losing any pace, as the SVNS Series regular touched down for a decisive score.

It was 14-12 at the break, with Fiji building on their lead through Talacolo in the 10th minute. The Boks were down but not out, with van Wyk making it a one-score game with a late try, with Ronald Brown converting the try from near the right sideline.

Fiji knocked the ball on with 40 seconds left which gave the Blitzboks hope. Brown came close to scoring but offloaded to van Wyk, who crossed for the match-winner with about five seconds left on the clock.

In the other opening-round Pool A fixture, the All Blacks Sevens reinforced their credentials as a title contender with a commanding 29-12 win over Great Britain.  Frank Vaenuku helped the New Zealanders fight their way back from an early deficit, as they took control.

France overcame a valiant Spain side 19-14 in the opening Pool B match of the weekend, before Argentina made a statement with a 36-0 thumping of Australia. Luciano Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta were among the try-scorers for Los Pumas Sevens.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 17 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 23 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
