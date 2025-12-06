'He is a big man': 6'5 Wales back-row loanee impresses Dragons

Dragons boss Filo Tiatia says season-long loanee Mackenzie Martin is already proving a smart bit of business and still has plenty of upside to unlock.

The Wales back rower, on loan from Cardiff Rugby, has made three outings for the Men of Gwent and caught the eye in last week’s meeting with Leinster, racking up 15 tackles, 13 carries for 49 metres and beating seven defenders.

The 6’5, 116kg loose forward who plays principally as a No.8 has been capped five times by Wales at senior level, adding to a pathway that includes twelve Wales U20 appearances and more than 20 outings for Cardiff before his loan move east.

He’s only played four matches to date with his new side but he’s already impressed the Dragons RFC management. Tiatia said he has enjoyed working with the Ely-born forward and backed him to kick on as he settles into a pack with more senior heads around him.

“Macca is growing,” said Tiatia. “I was really pleased with his performance (against Leinster).

“There are areas that he needs to keep tidying up, but he is working hard on that, staying in moments under fatigue.

“He is a big man, he has just turned 22, and he has got to get his body height right in different collisions and how he can impose himself.

“He has been awesome to work with. He is still learning his craft, even though he has played for Wales at a young age, and he is keen to grow.

“He has got the likes of Thomas Young, Harrison Keddie and Shane Lewis-Hughes around him, good loose forwards who have been around for a while to learn from,” said Tiatia.

“Consistency is around building moments, so conditioning is important.

“If he can have high capacity, in terms of whacking guys, consistently through 80 minutes then he can build. That’s what the Welsh coaches are looking for.”