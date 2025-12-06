Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
22 - 45
FT
42 - 21
FT
28 - 23
FT
22 - 33
FT
14 - 35
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 17
FT
31 - 3
FT
14 - 10
FT
28 - 21
FT
52 - 0
FT
29 - 26
FT
68 - 14
FT
33 - 0
FT
31 - 31
FT
45 - 34
FT
50 - 5
FT
23 - 21
FT
61 - 12
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
14:00
International

Departing NZR CEO reflects on his near six-year tenure at the helm

(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

As another International season ends for the All Blacks and Black Ferns, a curtain closes on New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson’s tenure at the helm of the organisation, as he announced earlier this year that he would leave the role after 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is yet to formally announce a replacement, with chairman David Kirk, and Community Rugby General Manager Steve Lancaster taking over some of the responsibilities in the meantime.

With the Black Ferns coming off a third-place finish in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025, and the All Blacks winning ten out of thirteen Tests this year, Robinson reflects on a busy, and long year in charge of the organisation.

VIDEO

Speaking with Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport radio show, Robinson says he’s at peace with the decision he made earlier this year.

“Oh, look, I think I was very at peace with it, at the time I put a bit of thought into it and my family were in Australia at the time, and it became a pretty clear decision for me back in, back in May or June,” Robinson told Pine on Newstalk ZB.

“I guess the other thing sitting on it, the couple of major work streams that I talked about at the time around the international calendar, which we’ve signed off all of the major competitions I was talking about, probably for the last few years, have come to fruition, which we’re extremely excited about.

“And the other thing was the sort of reset of the financial model in New Zealand, which we’re getting very close to as well. So all those things weighed up together, between the things we had left to tick off in my own mind, along with family and it’s great. I’m really looking forward to the next step.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking on the job during Covid-19 was never going to be an easy task, something which Robinson will remember as one of the hardest things he’s done in his career.

“It was by far the most challenging thing, I’ve done personally, and if you step back, it was probably the most challenging thing rugby has ever encountered, sport, for that matter.

“And then the whole sort of entertainment sports industry, as well as, for that matter, the country, so when you think about it, talking to a lot of colleagues in leadership roles at that time and over the last few years, there’s no doubt that it was by far one of the most challenging things to hit leaders.

“I don’t think people can appreciate the things we were sort of weighing up and having to consider on a daily basis across those two and a half years, and we’ve come out the other side of it, and I’m sure the new leadership coming into the role will very much be focused on going forward, but yeah it was a tough time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When looking at some of the positives from his tenure, the 51-year-old pinpoints some of the financial achievements as his fondest memories.

“There’s things on the international stage that both associated with our teams, but also, international colleagues around around the world, and working with them, we’ve driven growth and revenue across the six years, especially coming out of Covid-19.

“In the last three or four years, over $100 million growth in revenue per year. So some amazing partners we’ve got around the world, which we’re grateful for their support, but we’ve also made some incredible friendships.”

The departing CEO explains that he’s proud of how NZR has worked hard in and around the community game, with a focus on communities to make sure the grassroots game is strong.

“And I think the other thing we’ve tried really hard at, and got some success out of them, is the focus we’ve had on the fans and working really hard on our products and competition product, the players at community will work really hard at community and professional level to tailor a game that players can really engage in and want to be part of.”

Recommended

England prop Will Stuart set to miss Six Nations after ruptured Achilles

Johann van Graan's Bath wash away former side Munster in Champions Cup

Lincoln University revealed as new Matatu headquarters

All Blacks Sevens crash back to earth on day one in Cape Town

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sione Fukofuka named new Scotland head coach

2

'He is the most respected individual I've ever seen inside the All Blacks'

4
3

Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

14
4

'The only thing he can improve’: Boks' one concern over SFM before RWC

9
5

Top 14 champions Toulouse docked points over unusual transactions

3
6

Pat Lam blasts 'archaic' process that lost the All Blacks Tony Brown

31
7

Bok Boan Venter makes 'tough decision' to leave Edinburgh

1
8

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu crowned world’s best in RugbyPass Top 100 2025

22

Comments

9 Comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 9 days ago

Won’t miss the guy. I’m sure he’s good at what he does, but his corporate wishy washy say nothing language was punishing.

H
Hammer Head 10 days ago

I think I speak for many SA fans when I say that we are sorry to see Mark Robinson go.


However, no doubt,

Mark’s replacement will be worse. Holding thumbs.


Discuss.

P
PMcD 10 days ago

Not exactly a ringing endorsement is it? We made it through Covid, increased prices to raise revenue, brought in a coach (JS) that put us 1 point away from a RWC final and then put in a new coaching team that has taken us further away.


Hardly a ringing endorsement of progress.🥴

H
Hammer Head 10 days ago

Must be hard following up the best era the ABs will ever have. Everyone else since then will be below par.


Shame.


😢🤧

G
GL 10 days ago

We can’t wait until you depart Mark

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Josh Macleod: Scarlets captain 'cracking on' as D-day looms for his region

With one Welsh region set to be culled, the four sides do battle over the festive period with their very futures at stake.

LONG READ

'We won't ever forget it': Inside the rise of Portugal's wolf cubs

The seeds of Os Lobos' remarkable Rugby World Cup 2023 were sewn many years ago by a domestic programme which continues to deliver.

1
LONG READ

Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Discussions are taking place whether the financially rich Top 14 could reduce to 12 clubs to help France and rest players

30

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stefan G 36 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT