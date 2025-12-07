Australia beat NZ for SVNS Cape Town glory: ‘We hurt last week’

Australia fell agonisingly short of a title to start the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai, losing to arch-rivals New Zealand in a tense decider. But one week is a long time on the international sevens circuit, with the women in gold making a statement in Cape Town.

Those same teams would contest the women’s Cup Final at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium on Sunday. They both went unbeaten through pool play, before securing their spot in the big dance with clinical semi-final victories.

Isabella Nasser led by example on day one at SVNS Cape Town, finishing the pool phase with more tackles than any other place. Australia’s co-captain continued to stand out during playoff matches, which included a difference-making impact in the decider.

Nasser secured a pilfer penalty 30 seconds into the final, with Australia making the most of that possession. Heidi Dennis had too much time and space along the right touchline, beating usually formidable defender Kelsey Teneti en route to the try line.

Teagan Levi extended Australia’s lead further one minute later, before Nasser capped off a dream first half for the Aussies with another five-pointer just before the break. New Zealand couldn’t stop Nasser, who took a quick tap relatively close to the try line.

It was 19-0 at the break. New Zealand outscored Australia two tries to one during the second term, but time just wasn’t on their side. One week on from a painful defeat in Dubai, Australia had earned the right to celebrate against their great rivals.

“We hurt last week when we lost against the Kiwis and they showed up last week,” Nasser said post-game, as seen on RugbyPass TV.

“We put it out there today and I’m so proud of every single one of the girls. Kahli [Henwood] on the bench and everyone back home, it was a big squad effort.”



Teneti and Stacey Waaka gave New Zealand a chance deep in the contest, crossing for a try each. The Black Ferns Sevens mounted a desperate attack late in a bid to make it a one-score game, but Australia’s defensive line stood tall.

Nasser was rewarded with Player of the Final honours, completing the co-skipper’s impressive series of performances in the Western Cape. Maddison Levi continued to score tries for fun throughout the event, while Faith Nathan and Madison Ashby also stood out.

Cape Town has become one of the more popular destinations on the sevens circuit, with thousands bringing the noise during an unmissable two-day festival of rugby. It was no different over the weekend, as fans witnessed two historic Cup Finals.

“The crowd brings it,” Nasser added.

“We soak in the energy and atmosphere and it’s absolutely amazing.”

The Blitzboks made history with their second consecutive title at their home event, defeating Los Pumas Sevens 21-19. It was a thriller that came right down to the wire, with Shilton van Wyk recognised as the Player of the Final.