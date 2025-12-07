Blitzboks face Fiji as tough SVNS Singapore pools confirmed

South Africa haven’t won a Singapore Sevens title since 2019, when they defeated Fiji in a thrilling decider by one point. Seven years on, the Blitzboks will face Fiji in a tough pool at the third stop of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series.

The All Blacks Sevens and Blitzboks have won titles this season, claiming silverware in Dubai and Cape Town respectively. Fiji have been consistent with two top-four finishes, seeing them share equal first with the two tournament champions on the overall men’s standings.

Those three teams will have a chance to claim top spot outright at Singapore’s National Stadium on January 31 to February 1. It’s a similar story in the women’s draw, with Australia and New Zealand level on 38 competition points.

South Africa made SVNS history by securing back-to-back titles at their home event on Sunday, overcoming a resilient Argentina side 21-19 at DHL Stadium. Shilton van Wyk received Player of the Final honours after the Blitzboks claimed a last-gasp triumph.

The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool A ahead of next year’s event in Singapore. They will face an ever-dangerous Spanish side, an improving Great Britain outfit, and a consistent Fiji side that finished third in both Dubai and Cape Town.

Fiji defeated traditional rivals the All Blacks Sevens 35-5 in pool play, as they booked their place in the final four in Cape Town. After falling to Argentina in the semi-finals, they beat by Olympic gold medallists France 26-19 in the bronze playoff.

In Pool B, Los Pumas Sevens begin their quest for glory against France, the All Blacks Sevens, and Australia. France claimed a 59-7 win over Argentina in Dubai, while the New Zealanders emerged as champions at the season-opener in Dubai.

“We as a team, we said to ourselves, we have to take it game by game,” Player of the Final van Wyk said after the SVNS Cape Town Cup Final.

“Whatever comes, we take it, and luckily for us we went five out of five this weekend. We’re grateful for that.”

Cape Town winners Australia headline Pool A in the women’s draw, taking on the USA, Fiji and Japan during the group stage. Japan have proven themselves as a dangerous side this season, finishing third in Dubai and fifth in Cape Town.

The Black Ferns Sevens are in Pool B with a French side that seems to be getting better with every match. Olympic silver medallists Canada are also building as the season progress, with Great Britain the other team in this group.

“We put it out there today and I’m so proud of every single one of the girls… it was a big squad effort,” Player of the Final Isabella Nasser said post-game in Cape Town.

“The crowd brings it. We soak in the energy and the atmosphere and it’s absolutely amazing.”