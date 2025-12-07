All Blacks Sevens debutants reflect on SVNS Cape Town: ‘Right the wrongs’

Sam Clarke and Bradley Tocker spoke with enthusiasm after their debuts on the HSBC SVNS Series. While the All Blacks Sevens fell short of the semi-finals in Cape Town, they made sure to “right the wrongs” on day two at DHL Stadium.

New Zealand brought an end to their title drought on the world’s premier sevens circuit, winning a thrilling Cup Final against Australia in Dubai, and looked to repeat those heroics at the second stop of the 2025/26 season.

The All Blacks Sevens kicked things off in the Western Cape with a clinical win over Great Britain, before falling to tournament hosts the Blitzboks in a classic. With it all to play for in their pool-stage finale, the New Zealanders suffered a 30-point defeat to Fiji.

With the new SVNS Series format sending the top two sides from each pool directly to the final four, the All Blacks Sevens were left to battle for fifth place. Their fifth-place semi-final pitted them against arch-rivals Australia, beating them 28-21 on Sunday.

Great Britain recorded their most dominant win of the performances against Spain to secure their place in the battle for fifth-place. New Zealand won that fixture 27-12, before two SVNS Series newcomers had the chance to reflect on that weekend that was.

“We’re not finished here,” Clarke said on the broadcast, as seen on RugbyPass TV.

“The coaches spoke about not being happy with performances of recent times. We’re still disappointed with this weekend but we wanted to come out today and right the wrongs of yesterday.

“I’ve only been to two events so this is by far my favourite,” he reflected earlier. “I loved every minute, learning from these guys, seeing what it’s like to be in this arena. No better place than Cape Town, it’s an unreal atmosphere here.”

Clarke scored New Zealand’s first try of the match, as they overcame an early yellow card to captain Tone Ng Shiu to level the score. Rory McHaffie struck first for GB inside the opening 60 seconds, but it was practically one-way traffic from there.



Sofai Notoa-Tipo competed a double with efforts in the sixth and 13th minutes, Tocker scored his first SVNS Series try, and Riley Williams crossed for a five-pointer as well. Ryan Apps ran in for GB’s sole try amongst all that in the 11th minute.

There’s a new-look feel about this All Blacks Sevens side, who farewelled some regulars ahead of the new season. Andrew Knewstubb and Xavier Tito-Harris have joined the Highlanders, Tepaea Cook-Savage inked a deal with the Chiefs, and Cody Vai signed for the Blues.

Ng Shiu stepped up as the new leader of New Zealand’s national sevens side, while a squad of younger players eager to make their mark did just that. After the first two stops of the season, it seems the All Blacks Sevens will take a lot of lessons into the New Year.

“It’s a pretty mean environment. This stadium, it’s massive. The crowd’s all out here showing up,” Tocker explained.

“Running out at first, I was a bit nervous, but as the weekend went on, felt more comfortable.

“You learn a lot from [the experienced players in the squad]. For being such experienced boys they love to pass their knowledge on and they’re always keen to help you out.

“It’s mean being with them.”