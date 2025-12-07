'Don’t quote me': Leinster count injury toll of 'S-fight' win over Harlequins

Leinster emerged with the bonus-point Investec Champions Cup win they needed on Saturday night but not without a price, as Leo Cullen counted the early injury cost of a messy 45-28 victory over Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium.

The head coach was left with two significant worries in Jordan Larmour and RG Snyman, both players departing in visible discomfort.

Larmour, who scored twice and was central to Leinster’s attacking output, went off inside the final 10 minutes. Cullen admitted he was the most troubling case.

“Jordan is probably the most significant of them all, I think. But again, early days, so don’t quote me on it, he’s done something there I think. Straight away he was uncomfortable, so we’ll get him assessed.”

Snyman’s evening ended far earlier, the Springbok lock leaving in the first quarter after taking a knock to the shoulder.

Cullen could offer little certainty beyond acknowledging the concern. “RG was just was a bit uncomfortable, but again I don’t know. He’ll go off, get a scan or X-ray or whatever’s going on there and Garry [Ringrose] I think it was just cramp. I’m not sure with him. Again, short turnaround, the games are coming thick and fast at the moment,” said Cullen.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 7 Tries 4 5 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 136 Carries 53 8 Line Breaks 3 15 Turnovers Lost 10 2 Turnovers Won 7

All told, the seven-try scoreline probably flattered Leinster.

Cullen’s frustration was clear even as he tried to stress the upside, having watched his side blow hot and cold throughout, praising Harlequins for “throwing bodies into their defensive breakdown”.

“Listen, we scored seven tries, like there’s lots of good stuff when you’re in the Champions Cup, scoring seven tries in a game is great.”

The bonus point was wrapped up by half-time, but even then there were stutters. Leinster’s early dominance gave way to a spell that saw Jimmy O’Brien concede a yellow card and a penalty try, allowing Quins to drag the margin back to three.

“I thought we managed that period really, really well [O’Brien yellow card], and the bench guys come on and all add impact in their own way,” said Cullen. “Then we score, what, three unanswered tries during that period.”

A late Harlequins length-of-the-field try cut into what should have been a more comfortable scoreline.

“You’re hoping to kick on again in the last 10 minutes. Then we turn the ball over, Quins go the length of the field and score another try. If they don’t score one, then it looks a bit better.”

“But, listen, overall, some good bits and there’s plenty we need to get better at as well. A little bit of a mix of everything.”

Cullen pointed out this was the first outing of the season for several frontliners, including Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan and Caelan Doris, and suggested cohesion would follow.

“I know you all want the perfect thing, win by 100 points,” added Cullen, smiling broadly and waving his arms plaintively in the air, before adding: “but that’s not realistic, because the opposition turn up, don’t they? And they have a plan, and they’re like, let’s throw a lot of bodies into this breakdown, make it an absolute fight, an ‘S’ fight.”

In the changing room afterwards, thoughts had already turned to Leicester.

“What’s on our minds? What do we think? And let’s turn the page and get excited about going again next week, which is one of the hardest places to go in world rugby probably isn’t it? [Welford Road]

“It is one of the hardest places to go, and it’s one of those places you find out about the group and what they’re made of. So, a good challenge.”