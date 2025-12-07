Northern Edition
'Shaking his head': Booed Louis Rees-Zammit's worst ever try proves vital for Bristol

By PA
Louis Rees-Zammit - Premier Sports

Bristol edged out Scarlets 17-16 in the Investec Champions Cup as Louis Rees-Zammit scored a match-winning try on his return to Wales.

Two tries from Fijian number eight Viliame Mata put the Bears in command at Parc y Scarlets before Sam Costelow reduced the gap to 12-3 with a penalty.

Mata’s yellow card for catching Johnny Williams’ head with his shoulder opened the door for the Scarlets.

VIDEO

Scrum-half Gareth Davies sniped over to make it a one-score game and the Scarlets had a try disallowed for a Costelow forward pass.

Costelow kicked Scarlets in front after the break, but Wales winger Rees-Zammit just about crossed in the corner as he stumbled over the line.

Rees-Zammit looked visibly annoyed after scoring the awkward try, where he slipped before extending over the line from a crawling position. The Welsh flyer – who returned from the NFL over the summer – could be seen kicking the turf and shaking his head as he trudged back to halfway, as boos from the home side echoed around Parc Y Scarlets.

“He’s shaking his head but he has scored it,” said Topsy Ojo in commentary. “And they all count, no matter how you finish them… there’s no need for that [the booing from Scarlets fans].”

A third Costelow penalty took the Scarlets to within a point and they had to settle for a losing bonus point on their return to Europe’s top competition.

additional reporting RugbyPass


Comments

2 Comments
T
Tom 9 days ago

He did well to finish it, the pass was fired at his shins

A
Alex 10 days ago

Lol slow day at the office 😀

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
