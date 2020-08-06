5:17am, 06 August 2020

The Gallagher Premiership has confirmed the full list of fixtures for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. The Premiership season, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will restart with the meeting of Harlequins and Sale on Friday, August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Premiership Final will take place on October 24, just one week before Wales, Scotland and England conclude their 2020 Six Nations campaigns. The Six Nations resumes with the meeting of Ireland and Italy on October 24, before a final day triple-header of fixtures on October 31.

In a packed schedule, the Premiership semi-finals have been set for the weekend of October 10/11, one week before the rescheduled European Champions Cup final.

Premiership sides Saracens, Exeter and Northampton Saints are all still in the Champions Cup, with their quarter-final games set for the weekend of September 19/20.

It has also been confirmed that the 2020/21 Premiership season will start on Friday, November 20, and conclude with the Premiership Final at Twickenham on Saturday June 26.

While dates, venues and kick-off times are in place for nearly every game of the rescheduled season, Premiership Rugby are still in consultation with clubs over the composition of Round 21 and the date of the Premiership Rugby Cup Final. The confirmed fixtures for Round 21 and the Premiership Rugby Cup Final will be announced at a later date.

Premiership Rugby have also announced a new TV deal for the remaining 2019/20 fixtures. With crowds still not permitted at sporting events in the UK, all remaining Premiership fixtures that will be played behind closed doors will be broadcast on BT Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

BT Sport is also working with Premiership Rugby and clubs to offer eligible season ticket holders free access to home Premiership matches broadcast on the BT Sport App. Once crowds can return to stadiums, BT Sport will revert to the previous arrangement of broadcasting multiple matches live per round.

Yesterday, Premiership Rugby confirmed that two people had returned positive tests following the latest round of PCR Covid-19 tests.

Exeter Chiefs currently sit top of the table, five points clear of Sale Sharks.