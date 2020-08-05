11:00am, 05 August 2020

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that the latest round of PCR Covid-19 tests have returned two positive results. The two positive tests were returned from two different clubs.

On Monday, 917 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme. Of the two positive tests, one is a player and one is a member of staff.

As is protocol, Premiership Rugby have not disclosed the identity of the individuals involved, or their clubs.

The numbers testing positive are continuing to decline. Ten people tested positive during the first week of testing (July 6), with that figure dropping to five by week four (July 27).

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency,” a statement read.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The results so far have been:

Week One (6 July) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four non-playing staff

Week Two (13 July) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two non-playing staff.

Week Three (20 July) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two players tested positive.

Week Four (27 July) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Of those five, four were players and one was a non-playing member of staff.

Week Five (3 August) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. Of those two, one is a player and one is a non-playing member of staff.