Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Gloucester

When you look at the transfer activity over the summer, the reality is Gloucester’s ins don’t match the quality of their outs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any squad would be weaker for not having the silky-smooth skills of Pumas star Santiago Carreras, whose departure from Kingsholm was made all the worse by the fact that he chose Bath as his new home. Defensive leader Chris Harris has also swapped cherry and white for blue, black and white.

Added to that, the all-Welsh half-back axis of Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe is no more, the latter having joined Bayonne, while the Premiership’s second-highest try scorer, Christian Wade, is long gone after trying his luck in rugby league.

Upfront, Gloucester are without the ballast of Ruan Ackermann, who has linked up with his old man again at the Stormers, while Freddie Clarke is another who will be missed, with the long-time Gloucester servant riding the Newcastle Red Bulls gravy train.

Gloucester made significant strides forward last year, especially with their attack, but the worry is that the squad is weaker now than it was 12 months ago.

With cashed-up Newcastle shedding their pre-season tag as the league’s whipping boys, Gloucester will have to get every ounce out of their players to avoid being the team that replaces them at the bottom.

Loosehead prop: Jamal Ford-Robinson, Ciaran Knight, Archie McArthur, Val Rapava Ruskin

If – and it’s a big if, given his track record on the injury front – Gloucester can get Val Rapava Ruskin on the pitch and playing consistently well, they look reasonably well off in this area. Jamal Ford-Robinson is a useful understudy, given his years of experience at this level, while Ciaran Knight can cover both sides if needed. Depth rating: 6.5/10

Hooker: Seb Blake, Jack Innard, Jack Singleton

Seb Blake is kicking the door down to be the first-choice hooker and Jack Innard will be desperate to impress, which puts the pressure on Jack Singleton to raise his game. In fairness, there appears to be very little to choose between all three, but whoever gets the nod will need to throw more accurately, as Gloucester’s lineout only functioned at 85% last season, the worst in the league. Depth rating 6.5/10

Tighthead prop: Jono Benz-Salomon, Afolabi Fasogbon, Kirill Gotovtsev, Nepo Laulala

Gloucester’s scrum struggled to impose itself on the opposition last season – their tally of 12 scrum penalties won was easily the lowest in the league. But the arrival of All Black Nepo Laulala should help address that. With Afolabi Fasogbon making great strides forward last season and shaping up to be an England regular in the years to come, and Russian Kirill Gotovtsev providing the back-up, Gloucester look in much better shape here. Depth rating 8/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Lock: Matias Alemanno, Hugh Bokenham, Arthur Clark, Danny Eite, Cam Jordan, Freddie Thomas

Now recovered from a serious injury, Matias Alemanno should be a quality addition to the second-row ranks, with his experience invaluable amongst a young crop of locks. Arthur Clark and Freddie Thomas are technically excellent, but Cam Jordan, who is more of an enforcer, could be the best of the lot. Depth rating 7.5/10

Back row: Josh Basham, Jack Clement, Lewis Ludlow, Jack Mann, Harry Taylor, Will Trenholm, James Venter

Jack Clement looks nailed on to be the starting blindside, although James Venter, who has signed from the Sharks in South Africa, will have something to say about that. Former London Irish and Newcastle openside Josh Basham returns to the Premiership after a spell in Japan with the remit of taking some of the load off Lewis Ludlam, who has stood down as captain. Hopefully, that will free up the fans’ favourite to tear into another campaign, which leaves the big hole at No.8 to fill. Gloucester have had some cracking No.8s in recent years – Jake Polledri, Ben Morgan, Zach Mercer and latterly, Ruan Ackermann, so Jack Mann needs to stand up and be counted. The 25-year-old Scot has had very little rugby, though, having missed two seasons due to injury. Depth rating 6/10

Scrum-half: Mike Austin, Caolan Englefield, Tomos Williams

A lot rests on the shoulders of newly-installed captain Tomos Williams, whose Lions tour was cut cruelly short due to injury. Caolan Englefield has been around for a while now without really stamping his authority on proceedings and Mike Austin has had precious few opportunities. Depth rating 6/10

Fly-half: Charlie Atkinson, Ross Byrne

Byrne brings a winner’s mentality with him from Leinster and, despite the brickbats that often came his way in Ireland, he should prove to be a good signing. Charlie Atkinson will probably contest the bench spot with George Barton, who is equally at home at 10 and 15. Depth rating 6.5/10

Centre: Seb Atkinson, Will Butler, Will Joseph, Max Llewellyn

Seb Atkinson showed his international class on tour with England this summer, backing up a remarkable season in the Premiership. Gloucester’s new vice-captain seems to have it all – he can offload in the teeth of the opposition, carry hard and get through a mountain of defensive work, and his partnership with Max Llewellyn should be one to savour. Will Joseph is an exciting new addition, too. Depth rating: 7.5/10

Winger: Josh Hathaway, Ben Loader, Jake Morris, Rob Russell, Ollie Thorley

Oh for the days of Jonny May, Charlie Sharples, Louis Rees-Zammit et al! Gloucester’s wing stocks don’t look half as exciting as they once did, but the return of Ollie Thorley after nine months out is excellent news. Thorley’s provides power and pace and looks sure to start on one wing with Ben Loader, fresh from a spell in South Africa, and Josh Hathaway, contesting the other wide berth, although academy player Jack Cotgreave will be looking to press forward his claims, too. Depth rating 7/10

Full-back: George Barton, Ben Redshaw

England U20S star Ben Redshaw is one of English rugby’s brightest young talents and has all the attributes you want from a back-three player. The former Newcastle player has also played on the wing and at outside centre. The lack of a specialist 15 might cost Gloucester, though. Depth rating 6.5/10

Overall rating: 68/100

Gallagher PREM ratings table

1. Bath – 83 pts

2. Saints – 80 pts

3. Bristol – 78 pts

4. Gloucester – 68pts