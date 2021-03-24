New Leicester Tigers signing Freddie Burns has said he is “over the moon to be returning to a club I love” but insisted he still has “goals to achieve” in Japan. After arriving at Welford Road in 2014 from Gloucester, the fly-half left in 2017 to join Bath where he spent three years in the West Country before joining Japan’s Toyota Shokki Shuttles in the Top Challenge League. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of his return to Leicester for next season – a deal first reported by RugbyPass on March 17 and confirmed by Tigers six days later – the soon-to-be 31-year-old Burns took to social media to explain the move. 

“See you all very soon! Over the moon to be returning to a club I love in Leicester Tigers,” wrote the five-cap England international on Instagram. “For now though, I have goals to achieve with Shokki Shuttles as well as an unbelievable life experience to squeeze every drop out of here in Japan.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Finn Russell on the possibility of Scotland finishing second in the Six Nations

Burns later another message thanking Shokki Shuttles for the opportunity in the Far East and adding that there are “still a few chapters left to write”. 

He said: “Can’t express how grateful I am to Shokki Shuttles for allowing me to not only experience this wonderful country but also discover so much about myself in the process. Still a few chapters left to write with friends that I have made for a lifetime… will be sad to leave and will give my everything to achieve our team goals this season. Arigato gozaimas.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freddie Burns (@freddieburns)

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freddie Burns (@freddieburns)

The season is still young in Japan, but Burns will be leaving the Shuttles before the introduction of the new 25-team domestic competition which will launch in 2022. 

After the signing was made official, Leicester boss Steve Borthwick said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Freddie back to the club from next season. He is an experienced Premiership player who has played international rugby and will be a valuable addition to our squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been impressed with the way Freddie has spoken about wanting to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and his determination to be a leader in our squad.”

Raising the bar When will Richie Mo'unga finally transfer his excellent Super Rugby form into the test arena? Gregor Paul Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now