New Leicester Tigers signing Freddie Burns has said he is “over the moon to be returning to a club I love” but insisted he still has “goals to achieve” in Japan. After arriving at Welford Road in 2014 from Gloucester, the fly-half left in 2017 to join Bath where he spent three years in the West Country before joining Japan’s Toyota Shokki Shuttles in the Top Challenge League.

Ahead of his return to Leicester for next season – a deal first reported by RugbyPass on March 17 and confirmed by Tigers six days later – the soon-to-be 31-year-old Burns took to social media to explain the move.

“See you all very soon! Over the moon to be returning to a club I love in Leicester Tigers,” wrote the five-cap England international on Instagram. “For now though, I have goals to achieve with Shokki Shuttles as well as an unbelievable life experience to squeeze every drop out of here in Japan.”

Burns later another message thanking Shokki Shuttles for the opportunity in the Far East and adding that there are “still a few chapters left to write”.

He said: “Can’t express how grateful I am to Shokki Shuttles for allowing me to not only experience this wonderful country but also discover so much about myself in the process. Still a few chapters left to write with friends that I have made for a lifetime… will be sad to leave and will give my everything to achieve our team goals this season. Arigato gozaimas.”

The season is still young in Japan, but Burns will be leaving the Shuttles before the introduction of the new 25-team domestic competition which will launch in 2022.

After the signing was made official, Leicester boss Steve Borthwick said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Freddie back to the club from next season. He is an experienced Premiership player who has played international rugby and will be a valuable addition to our squad.

“I have been impressed with the way Freddie has spoken about wanting to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and his determination to be a leader in our squad.”

