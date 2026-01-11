'They’re obviously a tough team. We know what lies ahead'

Franco Smith was proud of his Glasgow players after they maintained their perfect record in this season’s Investec Champions Cup with a 33-21 victory away to Top 14 side Clermont on Saturday.

The Warriors – having already defeated Sale and Toulouse last month – booked their spot in the knockout stages with a win that included scores from Euan Ferrie, Huw Jones, Jack Dempsey and a Kyle Steyn double.

Glasgow had to contend with a spell when they were down to 13 men as both Patrick Schickerling and George Horne were in the sin bin.

“I’m obviously very proud of the boys, they worked really hard for it,” said head coach Smith.

“I always knew Clermont were going to come out in the second part of the game as they’re a proud team. In front of this crowd it’s always difficult and they did exactly what we thought, but I thought we handled the yellow cards well which allowed us to compete till the end.”

Glasgow round off their pool-stage fixtures at home to Saracens on Sunday.

“They’re obviously a tough team,” said Smith. “We know what lies ahead next week. It’s a Sunday game, so we will make full use of this week’s recovery to make sure that we are ready.”

