France WomensNew Zealand Womens

WXV: Okemba to start for France, only change against Black Ferns

By Jérémy Fahner
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Seraphine Okemba #1 of Team France scores her team's first try during the Women's Rugby Sevens Women's Placing 5-8 match between Team France and Team Ireland on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

For their final WXV match against the Black Ferns, French women’s team coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have handed regular sevens player Séraphine Okemba her first start, placing her in the back row.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Séraphine is a player we selected for this WXV, and she’s been gradually earning more game time. Today, because of what she demonstrates every time she comes in and what she shows on a daily basis, it’s the right moment to start her at the beginning of the match. She’s going to bring all her energy and her desire to perform to this game. I believe she’s ready for the challenge,” explains Gaëlle Mignot.

This is the only change the coaches have made since the last match against USA, which Les Bleues won 22-14. It’s a sign that the coaching team is starting to settle on a standard lineup, or at least cement the core of the squad. With Rugby World Cup 2025 on the horizon, it’s clear they are already building for the future.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

“We’re in the home stretch now,” confirms Gaëlle Mignot, the former back-row player. “We started with a group of 30 players, and in the end, there won’t be many matches. The key is to build complementary partnerships between the players and begin shaping our overall structure.”

Teani Feleu is one of the players impacted by Séraphine Okemba’s inclusion in the starting XV. After playing as No. 8 in the previous match, Feleu, the younger sister of co-captain Manae, will start from the bench this time. Romane Ménager, who had been moved to the flank in the last game, will now take up the No. 8 position.

The rest of the lineup remains largely the same, with no changes amongst the first five. In the backs, Les Bleues stick with the same seven players. The halfbacks Bourdon-Sansus – Queyroi will look to inject energy into the game, while the back three Marine Ménager, Chloé Jacquet, and Cyrielle Banet will need to step up their performance. Meanwhile, the pair of centres Gaby Vernier and Nassira Konde, whose complementary styles have been a key element, will also need to deliver more impact than in the previous two matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head

Last 4 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
16
27
First try wins
75%
Home team wins
75%

The coaches have chosen a bench with six forwards, indicating their anticipation of a fierce physical contest. This decision comes even though the Black Ferns possess a style that may align more favorably with the French team’s strengths, characterized by a dynamic approach and a willingness to take initiative.

“Their game is far more fluid, built around movement and quick transitions. But the Black Ferns bring a heavy-hitting pack that thrives on a direct, physical style, hammering through the middle before spreading wide to exploit space,” says David Ortiz.

“In terms of deconstructed play, this team focuses on moving the ball quickly. While we share some similarities in our playing styles, that’s exactly why we have concerns about them. They can create a genuine threat at any moment, so we need to be fully prepared defensively,” emphasizes the coach.

French Women’s XV team vs. New Zealand

  1. Yllana Brosseau, 24 years old, 15 caps – Stade Français Paris
  2. Agathe Sochat, 29 years old, 55 caps – Montpellier
  3. Assia Khalfaoui, 23 years old, 26 caps – Toulouse
  4. Manae Feleu ©, 24 years old, 20 caps – Stade Toulousain
  5. Madoussou Fall, 26 years old, 33 caps – Bordeaux-Bègles
  6. Séraphine Okemba, 28 years old, 3 caps – RC Narbonne
  7. Emeline Gros, 29 years old, 36 caps – Stade Rennais
  8. Romane Ménager, 28 years old, 65 caps – Lille
  9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 28 years old, 60 caps – Montpellier
  10. Lina Queyroi, 23 years old, 16 caps – Stade Français Paris
  11. Marine Ménager ©, 28 years old, 51 caps – Lille
  12. Gabrielle Vernier, 27 years old, 48 caps – Lyon
  13. Nassira Kondé, 25 years old, 14 caps – RC Narbonne
  14. Cyrielle Banet, 30 years old, 29 caps – Bordeaux-Bègles
  15. Chloé Jacquet, 22 years old, 21 caps – Lille

Fixture
WXV 1
New Zealand Womens
18:45
12 Oct 24
France Womens
All Stats and Data

Replacements:

16. Élisa Riffonneau, 20 years old, 11 caps – Paris

17. Ambre Mwayembe, 20 years old, 13 caps – Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Rose Bernadou, 24 years old, 16 caps – Toulouse

19. Hina Ikahehegi, 21 years old, 2 caps – Bordeaux-Bègles

20. Axelle Berthoumieu, 24 years old, 16 caps – Lyon

21. Téani Feleu, 21 years old, 6 caps – Toulouse

22. Alexandra Chambon, 24 years old, 24 caps – Montpellier

23. Lina Tuy, 20 years old, 6 caps – Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

