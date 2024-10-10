Abby Dow to sit out England's WXV 1 decider

John Mitchell has made three changes to his starting line-up for England’s WXV 1 title decider against Canada, with Abby Dow ruled out of the finale at BC Place.

Dow picked up a suspected concussion in last Sunday’s 49-31 victory against New Zealand and will go through the graduated return to play protocol.

Her place on the Red Roses right wing will be taken by Bo Westcombe-Evans, who scored a try on her debut against USA in round one.

The two other changes come in the pack, where lock Rosie Galligan and flanker Maddie Feaunati come in for Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling, who both drop to the bench.

The Red Roses head into the final round with 10 points from their matches against the Black Ferns and Women’s Eagles and needing only to avoid defeat against the hosts to retain the title they won in New Zealand last year.

“Last weekend was an outstanding example of improvement within the group,” Mitchell said.

“We want to deliver another high-standard performance against Canada. We remain focused on the challenge that awaits and we are ready to attack it.”

England team to play Canada

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 47 caps)

14. Bo Westcombe-Evans (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

13. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 33 caps)

12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 25 caps)

11. Jess Breach (Saracens, 42 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 34 caps)

9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps)

1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)

2. Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps)

3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 34 caps)

4. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 57 caps)

5. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 18 caps)

6. Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

7. Marlie Packer (Saracens, 107 caps) – captain

8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 71 caps)

Replacements

16. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 19 caps)

18. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 65 caps)

19. Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 68 caps)

20. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 17 caps)

21. Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 25 caps)

22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 53 caps)

23. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 115 caps)