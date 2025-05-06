Former Wallabies captain returns as Waratahs prepare for Reds derby

Former Wallabies captain David Porecki is back for the Waratahs ahead of Friday’s clash with the Queensland Reds at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, with coach Dan McKellar also making a significant change at fly-half for the Australian derby.

Porecki, who captained the Wallabies in the absence of Will Skelton at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, hasn’t played for the Waratahs since the round five trip to Brisbane where the New South Welshman fell to the Reds in a one-sided fixture.

Powerhouse lock Fergus Lee-Warner is also back in the mix for the first time this season, and one-Test Wallaby Tane Edmed has also been promoted to the run-on side. Lawson Creighton has regularly started in the No. 10 jumper this season, but Edmed has earned a shot.

Edmed will partner captain Jake Gordon in the halves, who has penned an extension with to the Waratahs and Rugby Australia until the end of 2027. As the former No. 9 in Australian rugby last year and has knocked back overseas interest in a bid to play the Rugby World Cup.

“It’s great to have ‘Porks’ back … a leader in our group, outstanding set piece, top three or four in the world for his line out throwing and his physicality,” coach McKellar said in a statement.

“When he’s at his best, he plays nice and physical. And again, he just has a strong presence within the group, provides others with a little bit of comfort.

“’Big Ferg,’ you’d not find a better team man than Fergus Lee-Warner,” McKellar said.

“Most players when they’re in rehab, long term rehab, isolate themselves from the group. He’s been completely the opposite,” he added.

“He’s done so much work in the background around line-out, attack, on our defence, just really pleased that he gets to contribute to this season.”

Porecki will pack down at hooker alongside Angus Bell and Daniel Botha in the front-row, while Lee-Warner joins hulking lock Miles Amatosero in the second row. Rob Leota and Charlie Gamble are the starting flankers, while Langi Gleeson features in the run-on side at No. 8.

Outside of the halves pairing of Gordon and Edmed, inside centre Joey Walton will link up with Henry O’Donnell in the midfield. Randwick’s Triston Reilly will run out in the No. 11 jersey, while Andrew Kellaway starts on the right wing, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at fullback.

With the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs only a matter of weeks away, the Waratahs are eager to bounce back after last weekend’s one-sided loss to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra. The Brumbies ran away with it during the second half, which prompted a “tough” review.

“They’ve got to be honest with each other,” McKellar reflected.

“I say to the players, it’s never personal. It’s about making individuals better and us better collectively as a team, and that’s our job as coaches and as players.

“The boys’ attitude’s been excellent in and around that. No one’s dragging their bottom lip.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds and take the feedback on board and put in a performance on Friday night in what is a huge game, one that we can be really proud of.”

The Waratahs’ clash with the Reds will get underway at 7:35 pm AEST on Friday.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 23 32 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

NSW Waratahs to take on Queensland Reds

1. Loosehead Prop Angus Bell (Sydney University)

2. Hooker David Porecki (Manly)

3. Tighthead Prop Daniel Botha (Sydney University)

4. Left Lock Fergus Lee-Warner (Eastern Suburbs)

5. Right Lock Miles Amatosero (Eastern Suburbs)

6. Left Flanker Rob Leota (Eastern Suburbs)

7. Right Flanker Charlie Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)

8. Number Eight Langi Gleeson (Manly)

9. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon (C – Sydney University)

10. Flyhalf Tane Edmed (Eastwood)

11. Left Wing Triston Reilly (Randwick)

12. Inside Centre Joey Walton (Gordon)

13. Outside Centre Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)

14. Right Wing Andrew Kellaway (Eastern Suburbs)

15. Fullback Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Eastwood)

Replacements

16. Reserve Mahe Vailanu (Gordon)

17. Reserve Tom Lambert (Sydney University)

18. Reserve Taniela Tupou (West Harbour)

19. Reserve Ben Grant (Sydney University)

20. Reserve Felix Kalapu (Northern Suburbs)

21. Reserve Teddy Wilson (Eastern Suburbs)

22. Reserve Jack Bowen (Eastern Suburbs)

23. Reserve Darby Lancaster (EAstern Suburbs)

Players Unavailable for selection

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)