Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
13:35
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
22:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
13:35
Saturday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Former Wallabies captain returns as Waratahs prepare for Reds derby

David Porecki of Australia walks down the players tunnel at half-time during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Former Wallabies captain David Porecki is back for the Waratahs ahead of Friday’s clash with the Queensland Reds at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, with coach Dan McKellar also making a significant change at fly-half for the Australian derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porecki, who captained the Wallabies in the absence of Will Skelton at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, hasn’t played for the Waratahs since the round five trip to Brisbane where the New South Welshman fell to the Reds in a one-sided fixture.

Powerhouse lock Fergus Lee-Warner is also back in the mix for the first time this season, and one-Test Wallaby Tane Edmed has also been promoted to the run-on side. Lawson Creighton has regularly started in the No. 10 jumper this season, but Edmed has earned a shot.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Edmed will partner captain Jake Gordon in the halves, who has penned an extension with to the Waratahs and Rugby Australia until the end of 2027. As the former No. 9 in Australian rugby last year and has knocked back overseas interest in a bid to play the Rugby World Cup.

“It’s great to have ‘Porks’ back … a leader in our group, outstanding set piece, top three or four in the world for his line out throwing and his physicality,” coach McKellar said in a statement.

“When he’s at his best, he plays nice and physical. And again, he just has a strong presence within the group, provides others with a little bit of comfort.

“’Big Ferg,’ you’d not find a better team man than Fergus Lee-Warner,” McKellar said.

“Most players when they’re in rehab, long term rehab, isolate themselves from the group. He’s been completely the opposite,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s done so much work in the background around line-out, attack, on our defence, just really pleased that he gets to contribute to this season.”

Porecki will pack down at hooker alongside Angus Bell and Daniel Botha in the front-row, while Lee-Warner joins hulking lock Miles Amatosero in the second row. Rob Leota and Charlie Gamble are the starting flankers, while Langi Gleeson features in the run-on side at No. 8.

Outside of the halves pairing of Gordon and Edmed, inside centre Joey Walton will link up with Henry O’Donnell in the midfield. Randwick’s Triston Reilly will run out in the No. 11 jersey, while Andrew Kellaway starts on the right wing, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at fullback.

With the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs only a matter of weeks away, the Waratahs are eager to bounce back after last weekend’s one-sided loss to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra. The Brumbies ran away with it during the second half, which prompted a “tough” review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve got to be honest with each other,” McKellar reflected.

“I say to the players, it’s never personal. It’s about making individuals better and us better collectively as a team, and that’s our job as coaches and as players.

“The boys’ attitude’s been excellent in and around that. No one’s dragging their bottom lip.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds and take the feedback on board and put in a performance on Friday night in what is a huge game, one that we can be really proud of.”

The Waratahs’ clash with the Reds will get underway at 7:35 pm AEST on Friday.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
23
32
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

NSW Waratahs to take on Queensland Reds

1. Loosehead Prop                           Angus Bell (Sydney University)
2. Hooker                                          David Porecki (Manly)
3. Tighthead Prop                             Daniel Botha (Sydney University)
4. Left Lock                                      Fergus Lee-Warner (Eastern Suburbs)
5. Right Lock                                    Miles Amatosero (Eastern Suburbs)
6. Left Flanker                                  Rob Leota (Eastern Suburbs)
7. Right Flanker                               Charlie Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)
8. Number Eight                               Langi Gleeson (Manly)
9. Scrumhalf                                    Jake Gordon (C – Sydney University)
10. Flyhalf                                       Tane Edmed (Eastwood)
11. Left Wing                                   Triston Reilly (Randwick)
12. Inside Centre                            Joey Walton (Gordon)
13. Outside Centre                          Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)
14. Right Wing                                Andrew Kellaway (Eastern Suburbs)
15. Fullback                                    Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Eastwood)

Replacements
16. Reserve                                     Mahe Vailanu (Gordon)
17. Reserve                                     Tom Lambert (Sydney University)
18. Reserve                                     Taniela Tupou (West Harbour)
19. Reserve                                     Ben Grant (Sydney University)
20. Reserve                                     Felix Kalapu (Northern Suburbs)
21. Reserve                                     Teddy Wilson (Eastern Suburbs)
22. Reserve                                     Jack Bowen (Eastern Suburbs)
23. Reserve                                     Darby Lancaster (EAstern Suburbs)

Players Unavailable for selection

  • Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)
  • Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Recommended

Chiefs name strongest side of season to face Crusaders

TRC U20: New Zealand pile on the points, Australia overcome 17-nil defecit

Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

OPINION

Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20

Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands


ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rob Baxter career set to enter a new stage

2

Two England representatives part of five-player Leicester buying spree

3

Irish-qualified ex-England U20 centre Piers O'Conor in URC switch

4

Connacht line up friend-turned-foe in head coach hunt

5

Johann van Graan responds to Ben Spencer rumours

6

Rob Baxter names two England bolters in his Exeter squad

7

Son of Wallabies great the latest member of Test dynasty to join Quins academy

8

Lion one of 7 internationals leaving Gloucester in 19-player exodus

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Steve Borthwick must not get carried away with a new broom in Argentina'

The England coach should look to blend seasoned internationals with raw talent as he prepares for a Lion-less voyage to South America.

LONG READ

Key questions for four Australian teams on final stretch of Super Rugby Pacific

Can Brumbies and Reds secure home advantage for play-offs? Can the Force and Waratahs make top six?

LONG READ

JP du Preez, the 650-day injury lay-off and the 'miracle' bone donation

The giant Glasgow lock went close to two years without playing and required a donated fragment of femur bone to recover from a serious knee injury.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

My name is Solenn Bonnet, and I am a single mother navigating the challenges of raising my two-year-old child while trying to make ends meet. I came across a trading platform that promised astonishing daily profits of 18%. The allure of such a high return on investment was too tempting to resist, and I found myself drawn into cryptocurrency trading. Excited by the prospect of financial freedom, I invested a significant amount of my savings, totaling over 5.7 BTC. However, what started as a hopeful venture quickly turned into a nightmare. The platform was a scam, and I lost everything I had invested. The emotional toll of this loss was immense; I felt devastated and helpless, struggling to provide for my child and keep up with my bills. In my desperate attempt to recover my funds, I sought help from various recovery experts. Unfortunately, I encountered numerous fraudulent individuals who claimed they could help me retrieve my lost money. Each time I reached out, I was met with disappointment and further scams, which only deepened my despair. Last year was one of the most challenging periods of my life, filled with anxiety and uncertainty about my financial future. Feeling overwhelmed and at a loss, I confided in a close friend from church about my situation. She listened compassionately and shared her own experiences with financial difficulties. Understanding my plight, she introduced me to Tech Cyber Force Recovery, a group of skilled hackers known for their expertise in recovering lost funds. Skeptical yet hopeful, I decided to reach out to them as a last resort. Their services came at a higher cost, but my friend generously offered to help me with a partial payment. I was amazed by how quickly they responded and began the recovery process. Their team was professional, efficient, and incredibly supportive throughout the entire ordeal. To my relief, they successfully recovered more than I had lost to those heartless scammers. This was truly transformative, and I felt a sense of relief and gratitude that I hadn’t felt in a long time. I strongly encourage anyone who has faced similar challenges or fallen victim to scams to reach out to Tech Cyber Force Recovery. If you’ve invested in a fraudulent platform like I did, they are highly capable of helping you reclaim your hard-earned money. Don’t lose hope; there is a way to recover what you’ve lost.

CONSULT TECH CYBER FORCE RECOVERY

EMAIL.. support@techyforcecyberretrieval.com

WhatsApp.. +15617263697

website.. https://techyforcecyberretrieval.com

Telegram.. +15617263697

0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'Steve Borthwick must not get carried away with a new broom in Argentina' 'Steve Borthwick must not get carried away with a new broom in Argentina'
Search