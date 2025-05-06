Chiefs name strongest side of season to face Crusaders
The Chiefs’ big guns are back fit and firing in time for a top-of-the-table clash with the Crusaders in round 12.
That includes Damian McKenzie, who is back at first five-eighth for the showdown, and Wallace Sititi, who gets his first start of the season.
Sititi comes in at No. 8, shifting Luke Jacobson to the openside flank, while the in-form Simon Parker completes the loose trio on the blindside. All Black Samipeni Finau will provide cover from the bench.
The other notable change from head coach Clayton McMillan is the shift to a traditional 5-3 bench split, after preferring a forward-heavy 6-2 split option over recent rounds.
“The Crusaders are a class team, have a formidable record at home, and look back to their best. We’re really looking forward to locking horns,” head coach Clayton McMillan said.
“We got taught a lesson last week and we haven’t shied away from where our shortcomings were. The lads have trained well so we shall see if that manifests into a performance we can be proud and is good enough to beat a tough Crusaders side”.
Chiefs team to play the Crusaders
- Ollie Norris
- Brodie McAlister
- George Dyer
- Naitoa Ah Kuoi
- Tupou Vaa’i
- Simon Parker
- Luke Jacobson
- Wallace Sititi
- Cortez Ratima
- Damian McKenzie
- Leroy Carter
- Quinn Tupaea
- Daniel Rona
- Emoni Narawa
- Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Aidan Ross
18. Reuben O’Neil
19. Josh Lord
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Jacomb
23. Gideon Wrampling
Will be a close match but Crusaders look to have a significant edge at home, fresher after their bye week whilst Chiefs showed frailty against the Hurricanes. Added incentive is that the winner will have the inside running for finals matches. Also want vengeance for bad loss to the Chiefs early in the season.