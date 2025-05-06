Northern Edition

International

Joe Schmidt: What James O'Connor 'would bring' to Wallabies in 2025

O'Connor last played in a Test match in 2022 and didn't make Australia's RWC squad in 2023 (Photo Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Test coach Joe Schmidt says James O’Connor offers valuable experience to the Wallabies backline in the strongest sign yet the veteran will be selected to face the British and Irish Lions.

O’Connor left Queensland to play for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, helping steer the New Zealand heavyweights to second place on the ladder.

Because of this move, Schmidt said the 34-year-old was a different case to others who had taken their career overseas to Japan or Europe or had committed to do so in the future.

“I’ve talked to James and we had a really good chat,” said Schmidt, who shared tips with Western Bulldogs AFL coach Luke Beveridge on Tuesday.

“With James, he’s still playing in our local comp, and he’s not based currently in Australia but I don’t think that precludes him.

“He’s a little bit closer to home and I think to continue to challenge himself, he took the Crusaders opportunity because at the Reds, you’ve got Tom Lynagh playing there, you’ve got Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, and they’re a couple of guys really on the upswing.”

O’Connor played the last of his 64 Tests in 2022 and Schmidt said his experience and versatility were important considering the greenness of the other flyhalf candidates.

“James, he would bring experience back into the group, a little bit of versatility in that he’s played 12 in his career as well,” the coach said.

“Both Tom (Lynagh), even Noah (Lolesio) last year, he’s still young in terms of international experience so with all those players, it’s nice to have an experienced head.

“Having come from the All Blacks in recent times, where you had guys like Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga – between those three, they’ve got 200 Test match experience plus.

“So, comparatively, it’s a very inexperienced group and James would bring that experience.”

So vast is O’Connor’s experience that he played flyhalf, calling the shots for the Wallabies in the 2013 Lions series under Schmidt’s fellow New Zealander Robbie Deans.

The Lions won that series 2-1 after O’Connor starred in a 16-15 Australian win in the second Test in Melbourne.

Lynagh, who made his Test debut last year, earning four caps, said O’Connor had been a mentor for him at the Reds before he left for Christchurch and felt if his form warranted it, the veteran should be selected.

“Of course. He’s still playing at a high level … the Crusaders are going really well,” said 22-year-old Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael.

“I don’t see why not – everyone’s hand’s up for selection and ‘Rabs’ (O’Connor) is going well.”

With the ACT Brumbies in third and Queensland fourth on the Super ladder, Schmidt said players involved could use the finals to push for selection.

“It’s got to be taken into consideration, doesn’t it? Once you get to those big play-off games, that’s the highest level they play outside of Test football, said Schmidt.

“So you want to add a little bit of extra weight onto those performances.”

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 11 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 15 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 19 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 19 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 30 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 53 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
