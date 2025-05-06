Mack Hansen's Lions hopes take a major hit

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been ruled out for five weeks with an ankle injury, very likely bringing his club season to an end.

The Ireland wing last featured for his side in the Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Racing 92 on April 12, and it was confirmed in an injury update that he will be unavailable for their final two matches of the regular United Rugby Championship season, which begin with a visit from Edinburgh this Saturday before travelling to Italy to face Zebre the following week.

Currently languishing in 14th place in the URC, the play-offs seem unlikely for the province, though mathematically possible. Though Hansen could return in time should Connacht mount a heroic flourish at the denouement of the season to make it to the semi-finals or final, he has realistically played his final match for his club this season.

The 27-year-old remains a contender to make Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions squad to take on the country of his birth, Australia, at the end of the season.

With the squad set to be named on Thursday, May 8, Hansen was not going to have any more time to influence the selectors anyway, but the prognosis will be a concern for Farrell.

While Hansen is expected to be back in time for the Lions tour, there will be question marks over his form and fitness before embarking for Australia. With plenty of back three players in Britain and Ireland at the top of their game currently, that may be enough to sway Farrell’s decision despite the former Australia U20 wing being one of his favourites in the green of Ireland.

This latest injury comes after a Guinness Six Nations where the wing was forced to miss two matches due to a hamstring injury and a thigh injury.

Elsewhere in the update, it was positive news for Farrell with Bundee Aki available for Connacht’s final matches having missed the recent tour of South Africa with a heel injury.