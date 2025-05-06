Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Investec Champions Cup

'Flustered' Prendergast in 'system where decisions are all made for him'

Sam Prendergast of Leinster reacts during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former England, and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Ben Youngs believes Leinster and Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast is “not ready” to make a Lions tour, with Andy Farrell set to name his squad this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old endured a difficult afternoon at the Aviva Stadium as Leinster were upset by Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday.

While Prendergast’s defence has been under the microscope in the wake of the loss, Youngs, speaking on his For the Love of Rugby podcast, also questioned the Irishman’s game management.

The Leicester Tigers No.9 did assert that the Leinster star will have a “very strong chance” of making the Lions squad in four years, but said Saints fly-half Fin Smith “was by far the better player” in Dublin.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
2
5
Tries
5
3
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
126
Carries
87
7
Line Breaks
7
15
Turnovers Lost
10
7
Turnovers Won
7

“I’ve said it before about Prendergast,” Youngs said. “Against France for Ireland he was on the back foot and he looked like he had no idea how to manage that, how to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and figure it out. I saw it again at the weekend.

“He didn’t know, he didn’t have the answers. He suddenly started doing counter-attack and shifting it when it was still a tight game.

“He just looked flustered. He didn’t look like he knew how to drag Leinster back into the game.

“When I think about the tens that are available – Finn Russells, Marcus Smiths, Fin Smiths, your George Fords – you slot them in that Leinster team, can you imagine how good they would look? That, for me, is enough. You put Prendergast in some of those other teams that those guys are playing, where they haven’t got the luxury of a full international team, he doesn’t get anywhere near them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen enough to suggest, in my opinion, that he is not ready yet for the tour that is coming up.”

“If you look at Prendergast and you look at where he falls short in some areas of his game, it’s the physical part of it. Teams seem to be getting momentum around him. He’s falling off tackles, they’re getting speed of ball in and around him.

“It’s like he is just playing in this system where decisions are all made for him. There isn’t this ‘well this isn’t working right not, Saints are dominating us, we’re chasing the game and this is how the game needs to be won’.

“He strikes me as someone who’s been told ‘in this area of the field you do this, in this shape you do that, then you do this, then you do that.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngs also questioned the decision to leave All Black Jordie Barrett on the bench for a game of such magnitude.

Barrett only featured for the final 30 minutes of the match as Leinster chased the game- a decision that baffled Youngs and his co-host Dan Cole.

He added: “You’ve bought him on the base of one thing- it’s going to win Europe, something they’ve haven’t been able to do since 2018. That’s why you’re getting him, and you’re benching him.

“We have Handre Pollard at our place as our marquee player at Leicester and it’s like getting to a semi-final in the Premiership and putting him on the bench.

“If you’re bringing Rieko Ioane next season, which they are, you get to a semi-final and you bench him? What’s the point of bringing him in? You don’t really bring him in to play the URC because Leinster can pick their second or third team and they’ll still be in the top four for the URC.

“You’re bringing them in to win Europe and then you don’t pick them. It astonishes me.”

Related

Last-minute Lions scare for Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris

Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris is set to undergo a “procedure” on a shoulder injury, which could affect his chances of making this summer's tour to Australia.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

2

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

3

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

4

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

5

Alex Sanderson's 39-word update on Tom Curry

6

Red Bull to give Newcastle Falcons wings

7

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

8

An England 23 Borthwick could pick after the Lions squad announcement

Comments

9 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 3 days ago

Shane Horgan called it. Skip the summer tours and work on his conditioning and tackling.


No point having a frame like that if it can’t be used as an advantage. He should be walking around at 100 kilos minimum.


He still has plenty of gifts and has the makings of a superb athlete.

F
Flankly 4 days ago

Tackling excellence is a table stakes requirement at this level, not least for a #10. He needs a program that develops him into an intimidating defender.

I
IkeaBoy 3 days ago

Totally. He’s pegged at 6’ 4/5” so has the frame of most locks. Imagine a stand-off of that size up at around 16 stone.


He’d be terrifying. His attacking game doesn’t really rely on pace either so it’s no drama if he loses a yard of pace in getting glocked.

T
TM44 5 days ago

You’ve got to feel sorry for the lad, he's got some pretty big shoes to fill, both with Leinster & Ireland. Can only imagine the pressure he must be under to perform etc. I reckon he'll come right.

G
GrahamVF 5 days ago

For me the most important failure is he doesn’t try to dominate in the tackle. If he does tackle it’s almost passive - like he allows the ball carrier to get next to him and he tackles in a slide down from the waist which allows the ball carrier dominance and go forward. He just doesn’t like the aggressive tackling aspect of the game.

J
JW 5 days ago

LOL it’s like you think he’s an openside flanker!

t
tf 5 days ago

It’s like tackle school 101. Start on your knees as the other 10 year old walks towards you.


It isnt just how he hits it’s his positioning and pace. He got skinned by Ramm (I think) for the first try. He chased the kick but could deal with a small swerve, then turned slower than Freddie Stewart on an ice rink.


He really is a great prospect and if it wasnt a Lions year everybody would give him another year to improve. This is why there is so much scrutiny.

M
MT 5 days ago

He’s a highly skilled rugby player. I remember similar discussions about Sexton, Jack Carty at Connacht and others. He’s been pushed forward by Leinster because of what he’s been doing in training. Frawley has been put back as a utility player. The Byrnes are both probably leaving Leinster. His defence is poor, and I agree with most of what has been said on this post. He should have been sent out to Connacht or Ulster to gain more experience before being made no 1 Fly in Ireland. Crowley is ahead of him, in my opinion.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 13 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 28 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 51 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 58 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France
Search