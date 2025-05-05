Last-minute Lions scare for Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris
Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris is set to undergo a “procedure” on a shoulder injury, the Irish province have announced.
The 27-year-old has been touted as a potential British and Irish Lions captain for this summer’s tour of Australia. Lions head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his squad for the series on Thursday.
But back-rower Doris, who scored a try in his province’s 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton on Saturday, has been ruled out of next weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash at home to Zebre.
A short update from Leinster read: “Caelan Doris will have a procedure this week on a shoulder injury and a further assessment will be carried out afterwards.”
Farrell’s Lions begin their three-match Test series against the Wallabies on July 19 in Brisbane before playing in Melbourne a week later and finishing in Sydney on August 2.
Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20
Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands