Last-minute Lions scare for Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris

Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris is set to undergo a “procedure” on a shoulder injury, the Irish province have announced.

The 27-year-old has been touted as a potential British and Irish Lions captain for this summer’s tour of Australia. Lions head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his squad for the series on Thursday.

But back-rower Doris, who scored a try in his province’s 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton on Saturday, has been ruled out of next weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash at home to Zebre.

A short update from Leinster read: “Caelan Doris will have a procedure this week on a shoulder injury and a further assessment will be carried out afterwards.”

Farrell’s Lions begin their three-match Test series against the Wallabies on July 19 in Brisbane before playing in Melbourne a week later and finishing in Sydney on August 2.