Super Rugby Pacific

What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

(Photos/Gettys Images)

The encore for the Blues breakthrough championship season in 2024 has not been pretty, slumping as low as 9th over the first half of the season and ending up in the wooden spoon battle.

The season is not over and the Blues have lifted themselves off the canvas to stay in the playoff race, but as defending champions, it shouldn’t be this way.

Blues fans would’ve thought that this roster would compete for multiple championships, especially after getting Beauden Barrett back and only really losing one starter, Akira Ioane.

What happened in 2025?

They built their 2024 championship campaign on a brand of power rugby under first year head coach Vern Cotter. It was a carry-heavy, down main street approach utilising the size up front to bully opponents.

The double-barrelled tandem of No.8 Hoskins Sotutu and flex blindside Akira Ioane, who has played a lot of No.8 over his career, powered this pack in tight channels. Lock Patrick Tuipulotu was another world class carry option, and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi another All Black bringing notable size and power.

They doubled down on this strength and battered teams up the middle. This worked, also becoming contrarian to the norm in Super Rugby, which is all about fast-paced wide attack. In the red zone, the Blues would narrow down and power their way over. Hoskins Sotutu finished with 12 tries, the most in the competition.

Wingers Caleb Clarke and Mark Tele’a still finished top five in tries as well, with 10 and nine tries respectively, but a big part of the game plan was sending these guys up the middle as well. Clarke and Tele’a would routinely join the forwards in the pick-and-go strategy, helping turn a crack into a chasm in the ruck defence.

Tele’a, as one of the hardest guys to put down in the world, he could shake a couple of defenders around the ruck and get the momentum going. Same with Clarke, who has elite power. In 2025, none of these three players feature in the top 10 try scorers, resulting in a huge reduction in points production.

This is the number one issue for the Blues in 2025. Their one-way attack became stale, really fast, and they didn’t evolve or find a comparable replacement for Akira Ioane.

They rank 10th out of 11 in points scored with 23.3 per game, and ninth in tries with 3.3 per game. They rank dead last in total carry metres, last in line breaks per game (4.2), and second-to-last in defenders beaten per game (19.8).

Ioane left for Japan and Sotutu has missed a handful of games this year, while the All Black snub has seen Sotutu become a different player in 2025. Arguably the MVP last year, not being picked by the All Blacks has negatively impacted him one way or another. Ofa Tu’ungagasi has only played four games in 2025.

Anton Segner stepped up to start more in Ioane’s absence, but his best position has arguably not been found. As a schoolboy he was purely an openside, and the Blues have tried to turn him into a ball carrier.

Once the Blues’ power game was disarmed, they could not find another way of playing that could produce try-scoring opportunities.

No one epitomises this problem more than the production of star All Black centre Rieko Ioane, who is basically starving out there for quality attacking ball. After nine games this year before the Force game, he had four line breaks and seven defenders beaten.

At 28 years old, he isn’t the same player as five years ago when he first moved to centre, but he is still a premier athlete who, on his day, should be lighting up Super Rugby Pacific.

The Blues just don’t have a game plan to put him in a position to shine. This is a player who is one of NZR’s highest-paid athletes, who stayed loyal on a long-term contract, and should be the Blues’ most marketable player. He should be on highlight reels every week, and he’s not.

The return of Beauden Barrett as the game driver has brought a high volume of kicking. He’s ranked second in kicks per 80 minutes and second in total kick metres.  They want that pack down the field, and the easiest way to do that is to kick long.

It’s always been part of Barrett’s game, he loves a kick-tennis battle to open up the field and create offside defenders before scanning for broken field opportunities. But it relies on the return serve, which doesn’t always happen.

Contestables bring some element of pressure on the backfield and can open up fast-break opportunities off regathers, which they don’t get with Barrett’s long kick game.

The Blues had two of the best wingers in the competition last year in Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke. This year they are a year older, and their statistical production is down. At the same time, they let Caleb Tangitau go south, who has outperformed both of them.

This is just one of those coincidences, but it is unfortunate for the Blues. Before Tangitau’s injury, he was a top-three player in most attacking categories, and is still top 10 in line breaks with 13.

The Highlanders’ new weapon has the second-best dominant carry percentage in the competition, at 83.3%, and he gets over the gain line 80.4% of the time. Clarke betters this at 81.3, but Tele’a is at 71.4. Tangitau also leads the competition in tackle evasion. This is the kind of attacking production the Blues would have loved to have this year.

The loss of Tangitau is meaningful because the Blues’ backline is on the old side, and 2025 is showing that they may need to hit the rebuild button. They don’t have many backs under age 25, with many headed towards 30.

They let Tangitau go and last season saw fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens also go south for a starting role.

They did blood young midfielder Xavi Taele, a New Zealand U20 rep who has a big future. He did have an impressive debut in a 32-31 loss to the Chiefs, but the guy who shined in that game was 24-year-old Corey Evans.

Evans is very versatile, playing schoolboy rugby as a first five before moving to the midfield at U20 level. He played at fullback against the Chiefs and finished with a try and a try assist, two line breaks and three defenders beaten. He’s played nine games but only started four times this season.

The standout player has been AJ Lam, who has been their best back covering midfield and wing. He reached his 50th Super cap recently and has elevated his game in 2025, leading the Blues in line breaks (7). Lam is 26, while most of the backline is similar age or older.

Despite ranking at the bottom of attacking statistics, the Blues rank high in some defensive categories. The defence is still strong, with the second-highest tackle completion at 88.9%. The set piece is still good with a top-five lineout and a scrum operating at over 90 per cent.

Discipline is an issue, ranking 10th, but it is perhaps a symptom of frustrations in attack, not being able to get things done with ball-in-hand.

The stale attack has cost them with two one-point losses, one to the Brumbies at home and the thriller in Hamilton against the Chiefs, and a three-point loss to the Crusaders in wet conditions. Those three games, if won, would be enough to put them into the top four.

If they are to make a late run to make the playoffs, they will need a resurgent attack.

It wasn’t producing enough early in the season, but there have been a couple of explosive showings recently, putting 36 on Moana and 40 on the Western Force. They have to keep finding answers on that side of the ball.

If they can’t do that and end up missing the playoffs, when they diagnose what went wrong, they can look at their attack as the reason why this encore season was a flop.

Download the RugbyPass app now!

6 Comments
G
GM 4 days ago

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

d
d 3 days ago

I’d argue that Tuipolotu was one of their biggest problems, completely the opposite of Ardie Savea as a captain, exudes zero energy as he saunters from ruck to ruck. The whole team has suffered from the complacency of winning last year.

A
Andrew Nichols 4 days ago

Monumental arrogance expecting to continue winning with a forward rumble and backs as passengers….and that opposing sides wouldnt notice and counter it..

J
JW 5 days ago

Yes so much going on this year that is different to last, most notably in the halfback stakes where the young fella was tough around the ruck and also helped the team get moving, which Christie came into late in the season and didn’t do too bad at continuing momentum (maybe the loss against the Crusaders was due to him coming back?), but this year it’s been the reverse and Christie hasn’t set the same benchmark.


No team is going to get much outwide with Barrett at 10, Rieko should be used to drop back instead of Forbes or Evans (two good backups/players coming through to the ones they lost) and do some returns.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

Correct. Blues have really not adjusted properly to what is now a fluid game requiring the involvement of all 15 players. Crunching up the middle has its place but the sides that also have the ability to play wide have a distinct advantage when defences are forced to compress and leave space outside. The 3 NZ teams that do this are the Chiefs, Crusaders & Hurricanes.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 18 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 23 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 27 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 37 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
