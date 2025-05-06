'I feel like I’m just getting started': All Black Sam Darry locked in long-term

Towering Blues lock Sam Darry will remain in Auckland for at least another three seasons, thanks to a new contract announced by the club on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old made six appearances in his rookie All Blacks season after contributing heavily to the Blues’ title run in 2024, recognised by national selectors for his continued growth next to veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu in Auckland.

Standing at 203cm, Darry’s inclusion in the 2024 international campaign added plenty of height to Scott Robertson’s second row, where he proved a great asset to the lineout.

His debut season in black was cut short due to a knee injury, and after returning to Blues pre-season ahead of his All Blacks teammates to get some extra reps in, Darry suffered another injury, this time to his shoulder. The latter setback ruled Darry out of the entire 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Looking to the future, Darry was excited to commit to the Auckland club long-term. A deal through to 2028 gives the young gun plenty of opportunity to make up for lost time.

“I’m proud to call the Blues home,” Darry said.

“This club has supported me to grow on and off the field, and I feel like I’m just getting started. There’s a real hunger in the group to keep building, and I want to be part of bringing more success to the Blues.”

The team have struggled in the encore season to their ’24 title, but are optimistic for a bright future with the likes of Darry locked in.

“Sam is tall, tough, and a student of the game. He’s worked incredibly hard to develop his body and skillset, and we’ve seen the results in his performances,” Blues GM of Rugby Murray Williams said.

“He’s already a leader in our pack and we’re thrilled he’s committed to the Blues for the next three seasons.”