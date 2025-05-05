New All Black Pasilio Tosi lands three-year contract extension

Rising star Pasilio Tosi has locked in his immediate future with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes, signing a long-term deal to stay in the Kiwi capital.

The 140kg giant was a surprise inclusion in Scott Robertson’s first squad as All Blacks coach in 2024, making his debut in the third game of the international season against Fiji in San Diego.

A former No. 8, the 26-year-old is set to remain in contention for national honours until 2028 with this new contract.

While growing as an international front-rower, Tosi has made the call to stay the course with the Hurricanes despite sharing minutes, and most often occupying the bench behind premier tighthead Tyrel Lomax.

“The Canes is where I feel most at home, I’m excited to extend my stay a little while longer,” Tosi said.

For head coach Clark Laiklaw, the luxury of two All Blacks in the same position is not an unfamiliar one, with TJ Perenara mentoring Cam Roigard over recent seasons until the veteran All Black departed for Japan this season.

Still, the Hurricanes are the only team in Super Rugby Pacific with two current All Blacks props vying for selection on the same side of the scrum.

“We are delighted that Pasi has re-signed for a few more years. He is a very important part of the Hurricanes,” Laidlaw said.

“He made massive strides last season, which culminated in his selection with the All Blacks. Pasi has been fantastic for us. It’s special to have two current All Black tightheads in our squad.”

Tosi and the Hurricanes have a bye in round 13, so must wait for their next chance to further their playoff push against the Highlanders next weekend.