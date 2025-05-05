Northern Edition

International

'Devastating': Stephen Donald weighs in on the next All Black 10

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Ruben Love of the Hurricanes looks on ahead of the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 14, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Ruben Love has captured the imagination of many All Blacks fans with his round 11 performance, leading the Hurricanes to victory over the title favourite Chiefs.

The 24-year-old shifted up from fullback to first five-eighth in a round 10 draw against the Western Force, quickly finding his feet in a new-look backline in wins over the best of both New Zealand and Australia.

The round 11 win over the Brumbies was the first Hurricanes’ first victory in Canberra since 2017, and saw Love joined by star midfielders Riley Higgins and Billy Proctor for the pair’s first start of the season since returning from injury.

With the current crop of All Blacks playmakers all in their 30s, while opponents like South Africa and England have the future of their respective No. 10 jerseys locked in the safe hands of young stars like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Fin Smith, an exciting prospect like Love has turned plenty of heads.

One man qualified to weigh in on Love’s credentials, despite his recent contentious punditry, is former All Blacks 10 Stephen Donald.

The man affectionately known as ‘Beaver’ initially delivered his verdict on whether the three-game sample size was enough to keep Love at 10, even when fellow playmakers Harry Godfrey and Brett Cameron potentially return to playing fitness in the coming weeks.

“From the Hurricanes’ point of view, you’ve got to be silly to change him. From what I’ve seen from his game since the time he started in Perth, he’s got more involvement. He’s not caught doing stuff he doesn’t need to like an outside back,” Donald said on The Breakdown.

“He’s touching the ball a lot more every week that goes by. Obviously, his kicking’s great, his running game’s great, naturally. But it’s his ability to be a threat with the ball.

“Last week, he showed us a couple of genuine show-and-goes, but when he’s getting the ball out the back of pods and then picking up runners – and I don’t think the Hurricanes are used to the way Ruben’s running at 10 – but when they get the likes of (Brayden) Iose and (Peter) Lakai running off him in the midfield, when he’s getting the ball out the back with shape, when they get their timing right and their depth right, they are going to be devastating.

“When you’ve got to mark those boys, when you’ve got Proctor and the likes of those boys out the back, he can fold into their game and take them to another level.

“For me, and it was a little bit like Beaudy (Barrett) on Friday night, in that last 10 minutes, it’s not something you see from a lot of New Zealand 10s outside of a Damian (McKenzie) or a Beaudy, but he just decided that he saw things and he did it.

“There were a couple of kicks there in the last 10 minutes where he’s just like ‘the ball just needs to go down there, so I’m just going to go and get it down there’. And that was great to see when you talk about game management and controlling things, he is starting to show that aspect, which, as (Mils Muliaina) said, he’s been in the job three weeks.”

Mils Muliaina threw in his two cents, giving a glowing review of Love’s performance and highlighting his efforts off the tee, where he hit six of seven attempts.

The former All Blacks fullback also pinpointed the return of Billy Proctor as a confidence booster for the young playmaker, with the centre’s attacking prowess a reliable option when sending the ball wide.

Jeff Wilson jumped in when the topic of confidence was raised, saying, “he shakes things off. He makes a mistake, bang, gone. Forgets it. Next thing.”

“The thing I love about him is he’s got an unflappable confidence, and you can see that belief in his own ability.

“Every time he got asked after the four or five games at fullback, was ‘you must be feeling really good about the fact that you’re settling into the 15 jersey’ and he’d say ‘yeah, but I can play 10’.”

“He kept telling us, ‘I can play 10’. I think in some ways, this is his best position to get himself more time in the All Blacks jersey.

“If you look at Will Jordan, you’re saying, well, there’s our long-term view. There’s our long-term guy in the 15 jersey.

“I look at (Love) and I think, there are some things that he does that we love and like at 10, let’s keep developing that. And that’s where having the bigger picture in New Zealand Rugby is really handy; going please, Hurricanes, keep him there.”

Comments

11 Comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 4 days ago

Love has shown something in his few SR games at 10 that you can’t teach. A “team first” vision. In addition, he has the developing skill set to pull off his vision and it has benefited those around him. This is the true role of a fly half and points to a huge future. Hopefully, Razor and Co. recognize it.

N
NxxTX 5 days ago

L💛VE IT! Up the Cane’s.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

Let’s be honest—Love had an exceptional game against the Chiefs. He had a hesitant first 15 minutes, but after that, it was a masterclass. Impressive!

Who said New Zealand had no alternatives at 10?

I think Love is much more than just an alternative. He’s a high-class player, young, and exactly the kind of talent New Zealand rugby has been searching for at this position for years. We’ll talk about this again… Mo’unga will return in 2026, and the debate between him, DMK, and Love will be intense all the way to the World Cup. As for Barrett, given his age, I don’t think he holds the best cards anymore.

l
lh 5 days ago

Steven Donald very much in the news these days! Why is this? and was he even that great a rugby player? Yes, he was part of a world cup winning team, but also by luck if I can call it that. Apologies to the injured fly halves!

J
JS 4 days ago

And you played how many AB’s OR even first class games champ?


Schmidt, Hansen, Ted, Foster were never AB’s. Only Tamati Ellison and Razor in the current set-up have ‘experienced’ AB’s. Playing ‘greatness’ and good coaching/insights aren’t mutually inclusive.


Donald is one of the few ex players commentating that can ‘articulate’ his thoughts/perspectives with reason and objectivity. Long may he remain on the box.

K
KH 5 days ago

WHAT !! Dont dog the player mate ! Great people who coach or commentate dont always come from playing 120 games for their Country. He has great insight on the game and is just having a opinion. In saying that - we have you- commenting on Beaver and you are who? lol -

J
JW 5 days ago

Ata boy Beaver, his pass is on the mark, just like in his playing days. Great shout, if they click, boy look out!

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Interesting article. Love certainly had impact at 10 against a very strong Chiefs side. His vision, goal kicking and general play enabled his team to beat them comfortably. If he can continue that form he would be an asset for the ABs so should at least be in the squad.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Would be cool to see Love in the 10 for the ABs, but he’s a bit of a fish out of water, even at SRP level.

S
SF 5 days ago

Now why the heck would you like to see a “fish out water” in the 10 jumper for the AB’s?

K
KU 5 days ago

Really?

I don’t thinkyou’ve been watching the same school of fish the rest of us have.

