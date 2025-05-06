Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 01: (L-R) Quinn Tupaea congratulates Gideon Wrampling with Anton Lienert-Brown of the Chiefs on scoring a try during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and ACT Brumbies at FMG Stadium, on March 01, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

I’ve felt bad for the Chiefs this season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know they’re the best team in Super Rugby, and it’s seemed a shame that they have to negotiate so many weeks of round-robin football until they can prove it. 

We also all know the Chiefs should have won the competition last year. But, such was the ineptitude and naivety of their performance in the final against the Blues, that the match was hardly even a contest. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Well, the round-robin’s already done them in, by the looks. 

It’s not just that they lost 35-17 to the Hurricanes on Saturday. Defeats happen, especially on the road. 

No, I fear the Chiefs’ challenge for the title is over because of the injury-enforced absence of Anton Lienert-Brown. 

I try not to have favourite players, but I’ll happily admit Lienert-Brown is among the footballers whose efforts I appreciate most. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Not flashy, nor big or especially quick. Skill-wise, Lienert-Brown’s competent but you wouldn’t say his passing and kicking games were elite. 

It’s the work rate and organisational side of his game that really appeal to me. The amount of times he arrives in cover defence or backs up a break is phenomenal. 

Lienert-Brown reads the game so well and his ability to snuff out opposition attacks is arguably without peer in this country. 

He’s not going to dominate any end-of-season highlight reels, but the value of his talk and of his effort is immeasurable to the Chiefs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

I think Saturday showed us how gaping a hole’s been left by Lienert-Brown. 

Damian McKenzie will be back any day now and that’s a huge boost to the Chiefs’ attack. McKenzie is, by far, the most accomplished playmaker in Super Rugby Pacific. 

His ability to generate points, or at the very least points-scoring opportunities, makes the Chiefs incredibly dangerous. 

It’s just that the Hurricanes, with a makeshift first five-eighth in Ruben Love, took them apart at Sky Stadium.  

I can’t say for certain that Bailyn Sullivan wouldn’t have scored four tries if Lienert-Brown was in the Chiefs’ midfield, but I certainly suspect it. 

The Chiefs have all the talent in the world to blow other teams off the park. Their best rugby is absolutely brilliant. 

But they were found badly wanting in last year’s final. On an occasion – and in wet conditions – that called for accuracy and organisation, the Chiefs played like it was any other round-robin game. 

Who knows? Maybe a frenzy of attacking football will work for the Chiefs, should they make this season’s decider. 

I just think that, without Lienert-Brown, they’re far less likely to be able to defend the mistakes that inevitably come from playing adventurous rugby. We’ll see. 

I get that Lienert-Brown isn’t the most exciting player on the planet. I understand why some people can’t see why he’s a fixture in the All Blacks’ best 23. 

But I say to those people, did you watch the Chiefs on Saturday and did it give you some appreciation of Lienert-Brown’s value to that side?  

G
GM 7 days ago

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

S
SM 7 days ago

The best team in super rugby hahaha, this is how we ended up with Foster and crew sports articles written by people who don't get the game. Having said that I do believe ALB is way better than poor old Reiko 😌

C
Cantab 7 days ago

A champion team turns it on when it really matters which is of course the playoff rounds. I suspect that while they have games where they look a million dollars they seem to stumble when it matters. Ditto Blues & Canes whereas the Crusaders tend to start slowly but usually fire on all systems when needed.

B
BH 7 days ago

Shame about last year then aye

B
BH 8 days ago

This article will annoy the hell out of SC, who will drone on and on about how bad ALB is…


The Chiefs issue isn’t the fact they’re missing ALB. It’s when their discipline falls ill (especially in the forwards), it spreads around the team like a disease and they can’t get rid of it by end of the game.


They’ve won a few games without DMac before, but Jacomb was particularly poor last weekend. Unfortunately Trask is out injured. And when Shooter Stevenson is cold, he’s done. For some reason they keep picking Bradley Slater at hooker, who is nowhere near in the same league as Taukei’aho and McAlister.


I doubt they’ll beat the mighty Crusaders on their own turf, who have turned a corner in the last month after getting smashed by the Chiefs and Moana Pasifika at the start of the season. Both teams have their weaknesses though and it should be an epic game. DMac and Sititi need to start for them to have any chance.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

My name is Solenn Bonnet, and I am a single mother navigating the challenges of raising my two-year-old child while trying to make ends meet. I came across a trading platform that promised astonishing daily profits of 18%. The allure of such a high return on investment was too tempting to resist, and I found myself drawn into cryptocurrency trading. Excited by the prospect of financial freedom, I invested a significant amount of my savings, totaling over 5.7 BTC. However, what started as a hopeful venture quickly turned into a nightmare. The platform was a scam, and I lost everything I had invested. The emotional toll of this loss was immense; I felt devastated and helpless, struggling to provide for my child and keep up with my bills. In my desperate attempt to recover my funds, I sought help from various recovery experts. Unfortunately, I encountered numerous fraudulent individuals who claimed they could help me retrieve my lost money. Each time I reached out, I was met with disappointment and further scams, which only deepened my despair. Last year was one of the most challenging periods of my life, filled with anxiety and uncertainty about my financial future. Feeling overwhelmed and at a loss, I confided in a close friend from church about my situation. She listened compassionately and shared her own experiences with financial difficulties. Understanding my plight, she introduced me to Tech Cyber Force Recovery, a group of skilled hackers known for their expertise in recovering lost funds. Skeptical yet hopeful, I decided to reach out to them as a last resort. Their services came at a higher cost, but my friend generously offered to help me with a partial payment. I was amazed by how quickly they responded and began the recovery process. Their team was professional, efficient, and incredibly supportive throughout the entire ordeal. To my relief, they successfully recovered more than I had lost to those heartless scammers. This was truly transformative, and I felt a sense of relief and gratitude that I hadn’t felt in a long time. I strongly encourage anyone who has faced similar challenges or fallen victim to scams to reach out to Tech Cyber Force Recovery. If you’ve invested in a fraudulent platform like I did, they are highly capable of helping you reclaim your hard-earned money. Don’t lose hope; there is a way to recover what you’ve lost.

CONSULT TECH CYBER FORCE RECOVERY

EMAIL.. support@techyforcecyberretrieval.com

WhatsApp.. +15617263697

website.. https://techyforcecyberretrieval.com

Telegram.. +15617263697

0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
