British & Irish Lions Tour

Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

(Photos/Gettys Images)

It’s time to shift the focal point from Super Rugby Pacific onto the Wallabies, because the British and Irish Lions series is less than 85 days away. 

This tour only happens every 12 years, some players now looking to line up in a gold jersey were in primary school the last time the Lions toured, in 2013. 

The magnitude, importance, both on the field and financially off it, will hinge on results and so Rugby Australia, head coach Joe Schmidt, and the players will want this tour to be a success. 

Success fore mostly requires good players who are in red-hot form and with the slow trickle of Wallaby re-signings, the core group of the Wallabies looks solid, even strong in some parts. 

It’s now deep into the last third of the regular season of Super Rugby and before the weight of finals weigh in the machinations of the selections, it’s an opportune moment to take stock of the form players. 

Overseas players will be considered because although Schmidt is not favouring those who ply their trade abroad, he has recently reiterated he will essentially ‘pick the best players,’ for the tour. 

At the end, a match day 23 for the first Test against the Lions will be selected. 

So, without further ado, lets have a look at the top three players in each position as well as the players to keep an eye on. 

Loosehead prop 

Top three: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Alex Hodgman
Player to watch: Aidan Ross 

Bell remains elite in what he does with ball-in-hand and as we saw with the Wallabies last year, they need strong ball carriers across the park to implement Schmidt’s game plan. 

Strong scrummaging is vital for the Lions series and that’s what has dictated the selection of Slipper and Hodgman in that order, the grizzly Brumby has been more consistent than the Queensland Reds’ LHP. 

Hooker  

Top three: Matt Faessler, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard
Player to Watch: Nic Dolly 

The status quo remains from last year with each hooker bringing something unique to the table whilst also having a strong overall skillset. 

Faessler has the best all-round game whilst also being the most elite at the back of the maul, even despite his injury layoff which will take up right up until the first Test, he retains box seat. 

BPA is the big scrummaging hooker which will be vital against the Lions whilst Pollard is filling out his frame better but retains his rapid mobility. 

Dolly is stringing together good consistent minutes and performances, his experience and reliability has him in the conversation. 

Tighthead prop 

Top three: Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Roberston, Taniela Tupou
Player to watch: N/A (no player meets the criteria for Test level) 

Alaalatoa is in a class of his own now as far as Australia THPs are concerned, he’s rediscovered his pre-Achilles rupture form and his work close to the line is powerful and so is his scrummaging. 

Roberston has similarly displayed good work rate and scrummaging while Tupou’s power at the scrum has been decent, his potential on the world stage is too much to ignore. 

It’s just enough to keep him in touch with the other two, despite average form to date. 

Loosehead lock (No.4) 

Top three: Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Josh Canham
Player to watch: N/A 

Williams’ form is undeniable and although he is not the tallest of the three here selected, what he lacks in height he makes up for in work rate and grunt. 

Frost is finally rediscovering the physicality which put him on the map in 2024, and his great athleticism as well as work rate remain elite, but his height has him as crucial member of the Wallabies. 

Canham is bursting with potential, particularly in the loose, but he must make sure to lower his height in contact, in a few games he’s been manhandled when running the ball. 

Tighthead lock (No.5) 

Top three: Darcy Swain, Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Player to watch: Ben Grant/Matt Philip 

Swain’s improvement since he went west has been incredible and his work at the lineout, the niggle in contact and at the ruck, as well as his grunt means he’s the biggest Wallaby smoky of them all. 

Despite Skelton having a injury riddled season up north, it may be a blessing in disguise for the Wallabies, with the giant lock not playing as many minutes as a regular season. 

His experience, size as well as game nous are all assets which set him apart from many of the other locks, in the championship moments these will count for a lot, and so too will his destructive power in the ball. 

It also gives the Lions another baller runner along with Bell, Rob Valetini, and Harry Wilson to worry about. 

LSL is an elite mauler and adds bulk to the set piece and carry, he just needs to work on his accuracy to be a lock-in starter. He has reverted to carrying upright which will only end in tears against a powerful Lions pack. 

Blindside flanker 

Top three: Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru
Player to watch: Rob Leota 

Valetini remains at because despite a slow start to the season he is now returning to his destructive best at the right end of the season, he is a certain lock for game-1. 

Hooper and Uru have been in elite form as well, the Brumby has been the more physical out of the two in attack and defence, as well as adding good weight in the scrums when he has shifted to second row, meaning he just pips the skilful and athletic Reds’ utility. 

Openside flanker 

Top three: Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Luke Reimer
Player to watch: N/A 

Tizzano’s form is undeniable, he is everywhere, tackling everyone and scoring tries like nobody’s business, he is frontman every week and is garnering a lot of headlines. 

Although McReight remains world class, and the likely starter against the Lions at no.7, his form has not been as elite as usual, the Reds cannot afford someone of his calibre to be invisible on the field because he is so crucial to their systems and gameplan. 

With every strong performance, Tizzano’s form is becoming harder and harder to ignore. 

No.8 

Top three: Harry Wilson, Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny
Player to watch: Charlie Cale 

There is only the slightest of margins between Wilson and Gleeson, the former brings unrivalled work rate, and the latter is the most powerful ball runner in Australia. 

However, third man down, de Crespigny, is quickly catching up to the frontrunners, as he is the best bruiser/brawler Australia has seen since Scott Fardy, he is ready for Test rugby, whether it’s at No.8 or No.6, he will add to the Wallabies. 

Halfback 

Top three: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon
Player to watch: Ryan Lonergan 

No one can throw a pass like White, his ability to sight a player in a pod of three and deliver a flat bullet pass is unrivalled in Australia. 

While McDermott’s running game is undeniable, the absence of Gordon from the leadership at the Tahs was obvious and it’s what stands out. 

Nevertheless, now that he has returned to the fray, he must remind Schmidt why he backed him all last year as his first-choice starter. 

Flyhalves 

Top three: Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Noah Lolesio
Player to watch: N/A 

Test matches require an orchestrator who will guide the team around the pitch and put their strike weapons in the right parts of the field. 

Lynagh is doing the best job of that now; Donaldson is improving in this space, and his running game is by far the best out of the three. 

Lolesio is finally finding some form after a slow start to the season, and his masterful display at territory and possession control against the Reds in round-9 showed why Schmidt chose him as his no.10 in 2024. 

Despite his Japan contract now being signed, he nevertheless remains the favourite to start at no.10 against the Lions. 

Inside centre 

Top three: Hunter Paisami, Hamish Stewart, Joey Walton
Player to watch: David Feliuai 

The centres are the biggest trouble area for the Wallabies because there is a serious lack of Test level depth, size, and experience. 

Paisami is in a category of his own, he adds punch on both sides of the ball whilst also boasting good experience. 

Although Stewart’s form hasn’t been electrifying, his core skills and roles are performed flawlessly, and it means he is due some praise and recognition. 

The biggest issue for him and Walton is size, something which Feliuai has, he showed this when he bumped off Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii with ease in the Waratahs-Brumbies clash in round-12. 

Outside centre 

Top three: Len Ikitau, N/A
Player to watch: N/A 

Ikitau is in a league totally of his own in Australia, whilst internationally he is also amongst the world class No.13s. 

Of course, there are other players who can cover outside centre at a pinch, but the Wallabies must start selecting specialists, especially for a series as tough and prestigious as the Lions. 

Wingers

Top four: Dylan Pietsch + Max Jorgensen (Left wing), Filipo Daugunu + Andrew Kellaway (Right Wing)
Players to watch: Harry Potter (Left), Triston Reilly (Right) 

You need balance in the back three and that starts with the wingers, Pietsch and Daugunu add abrasiveness and on-ball threats in the wider channels. 

Jorgensen is the only real speedster of the four and at No.11, you need players who can inject themselves into the play, whilst Kellaway remains the smartest footballer of the lot. 

Potter has that speed element whilst Reilly is the most hybrid of them all, adding both great acceleration and physicality, but his run of form into the finals means he could jump the lot and replace Jorgensen should injury slow his return to play substantially. 

Fullback 

Top three: Tom Wright, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Mac Grealy
Player to watch: N/A 

Wright, despite a rocks and diamonds and slightly flashier season to date, has a strong mortgage on the jersey and retains his spot, because his attacking numbers remain undeniable. 

To his credit, he is visibly improving in his kicking accuracy and strategy while the timing of kicks are questionable. 

Suaalii is the man with a hundred questions always whizzing around him, where does he fit in? 

He’s played most of his games at fullback so that’s where he’s been put and his performance against Moana Pasifika, Hurricanes and Brumbies most recently were his best showings, giving us a true insight of what he is capable in any jersey. 

Nevertheless, despite his time at no.15 he is looking more and more suited to playing no.13 for the Wallabies. 

However, Kellaway is a more obvious option should injury strike and the rising talent of Grealy should not be ignored, as he proves to be an elusive and dangerous running threat with a good offload game. 

Fergo’s first Test Wallabies side to play the Lions:

  1. Angus Bell 
  2. Matt Faessler* 
  3. Allan Alaalatoa 
  4. Jeremey Williams 
  5. Will Skelton
  6. Rob Valetini 
  7. Fraser McReight 
  8. Harry Wilson 
  9. Nic White 
  10. Noah Lolesio 
  11. Max Jorgensen* 
  12. Hunter Paisami
  13. Len Ikitau 
  14. Filipo Daugunu* 
  15. Tom Wright 

Reserves 

16. Brandon Paenga-Amos
17. James Slipper
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Nick Frost
20. Tom Hooper
21. Tate McDermott
22. Tom Lynagh
23. Joseph Suaalii 

* = Injury dependant 

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

11 Comments
N
NH 1 day ago

Hi John - do you think there is enough size in your backline? and what do you think of ikitau/daugunu in the centres? I’d be tempted to sneak Suaalii or Pietsch onto one of the wings in your 23 to add a little bit more size. Hunter and daugunu both have some physicality, but I wouldn’t call them ‘imposing’ either. With Lowe, VDM and Aki, Farrell could put some serious size into his backline that would be hard to stop without a bit more beef on the park.

E
EK 7 days ago

what about JOC? surely he gets an in after his performances for the saders. Has the neccessary experience and tactical know-how as well. great article though!

J
John 7 days ago

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

b
beaudy 7 days ago

Kerevi has been really good in Japan, i’d be suprised if he isnt in. Given the depth of centers. He has played a match so should appear in the depth chart no?


Gotta have more lineout jumpers, in that 23. Curious if Wilson will start if skelton is also starting.

J
John 7 days ago

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

G
Guest 7 days ago

Thanks John, one note I would add Nongorr to your tight head stocks, probably above Robertson for me certainly. I’m also not sure about Swain at No.5, I know he wears that number for the Force but he really played loose head lock.

J
John 7 days ago

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

B
BA 7 days ago

If they go 6/2

1 Bell

2 Pollard

3 Alaalatoa

4 Williams

5 Frost

6 Bobby V

7 McReight

8 Wilson

9 Tate.

10 Noah

11 Jorgensen

12 Paisami

13 Ikitau

14 Wright

15 Sualii

16 Faessler.

17 Slipper

18 Tupou

19 Skelton

20 Loto

21 Tizzano

22 Gordon

23 Donaldson

JAS covers midfield and wing

Bobby V number 8

J
John 7 days ago

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

My name is Solenn Bonnet, and I am a single mother navigating the challenges of raising my two-year-old child while trying to make ends meet. I came across a trading platform that promised astonishing daily profits of 18%. The allure of such a high return on investment was too tempting to resist, and I found myself drawn into cryptocurrency trading. Excited by the prospect of financial freedom, I invested a significant amount of my savings, totaling over 5.7 BTC. However, what started as a hopeful venture quickly turned into a nightmare. The platform was a scam, and I lost everything I had invested. The emotional toll of this loss was immense; I felt devastated and helpless, struggling to provide for my child and keep up with my bills. In my desperate attempt to recover my funds, I sought help from various recovery experts. Unfortunately, I encountered numerous fraudulent individuals who claimed they could help me retrieve my lost money. Each time I reached out, I was met with disappointment and further scams, which only deepened my despair. Last year was one of the most challenging periods of my life, filled with anxiety and uncertainty about my financial future. Feeling overwhelmed and at a loss, I confided in a close friend from church about my situation. She listened compassionately and shared her own experiences with financial difficulties. Understanding my plight, she introduced me to Tech Cyber Force Recovery, a group of skilled hackers known for their expertise in recovering lost funds. Skeptical yet hopeful, I decided to reach out to them as a last resort. Their services came at a higher cost, but my friend generously offered to help me with a partial payment. I was amazed by how quickly they responded and began the recovery process. Their team was professional, efficient, and incredibly supportive throughout the entire ordeal. To my relief, they successfully recovered more than I had lost to those heartless scammers. This was truly transformative, and I felt a sense of relief and gratitude that I hadn’t felt in a long time. I strongly encourage anyone who has faced similar challenges or fallen victim to scams to reach out to Tech Cyber Force Recovery. If you’ve invested in a fraudulent platform like I did, they are highly capable of helping you reclaim your hard-earned money. Don’t lose hope; there is a way to recover what you’ve lost.

CONSULT TECH CYBER FORCE RECOVERY

EMAIL.. support@techyforcecyberretrieval.com

WhatsApp.. +15617263697

website.. https://techyforcecyberretrieval.com

Telegram.. +15617263697

0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
