Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

It’s time to shift the focal point from Super Rugby Pacific onto the Wallabies, because the British and Irish Lions series is less than 85 days away.

This tour only happens every 12 years, some players now looking to line up in a gold jersey were in primary school the last time the Lions toured, in 2013.

The magnitude, importance, both on the field and financially off it, will hinge on results and so Rugby Australia, head coach Joe Schmidt, and the players will want this tour to be a success.

Success fore mostly requires good players who are in red-hot form and with the slow trickle of Wallaby re-signings, the core group of the Wallabies looks solid, even strong in some parts.

It’s now deep into the last third of the regular season of Super Rugby and before the weight of finals weigh in the machinations of the selections, it’s an opportune moment to take stock of the form players.

Overseas players will be considered because although Schmidt is not favouring those who ply their trade abroad, he has recently reiterated he will essentially ‘pick the best players,’ for the tour.

At the end, a match day 23 for the first Test against the Lions will be selected.

So, without further ado, lets have a look at the top three players in each position as well as the players to keep an eye on.

Loosehead prop

Top three: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Alex Hodgman

Player to watch: Aidan Ross

Bell remains elite in what he does with ball-in-hand and as we saw with the Wallabies last year, they need strong ball carriers across the park to implement Schmidt’s game plan.

Strong scrummaging is vital for the Lions series and that’s what has dictated the selection of Slipper and Hodgman in that order, the grizzly Brumby has been more consistent than the Queensland Reds’ LHP.

Hooker

Top three: Matt Faessler, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard

Player to Watch: Nic Dolly

The status quo remains from last year with each hooker bringing something unique to the table whilst also having a strong overall skillset.

Faessler has the best all-round game whilst also being the most elite at the back of the maul, even despite his injury layoff which will take up right up until the first Test, he retains box seat.

BPA is the big scrummaging hooker which will be vital against the Lions whilst Pollard is filling out his frame better but retains his rapid mobility.

Dolly is stringing together good consistent minutes and performances, his experience and reliability has him in the conversation.

Tighthead prop

Top three: Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Roberston, Taniela Tupou

Player to watch: N/A (no player meets the criteria for Test level)

Alaalatoa is in a class of his own now as far as Australia THPs are concerned, he’s rediscovered his pre-Achilles rupture form and his work close to the line is powerful and so is his scrummaging.

Roberston has similarly displayed good work rate and scrummaging while Tupou’s power at the scrum has been decent, his potential on the world stage is too much to ignore.

It’s just enough to keep him in touch with the other two, despite average form to date.

Loosehead lock (No.4)

Top three: Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Josh Canham

Player to watch: N/A

Williams’ form is undeniable and although he is not the tallest of the three here selected, what he lacks in height he makes up for in work rate and grunt.

Frost is finally rediscovering the physicality which put him on the map in 2024, and his great athleticism as well as work rate remain elite, but his height has him as crucial member of the Wallabies.

Canham is bursting with potential, particularly in the loose, but he must make sure to lower his height in contact, in a few games he’s been manhandled when running the ball.

Tighthead lock (No.5)

Top three: Darcy Swain, Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Player to watch: Ben Grant/Matt Philip

Swain’s improvement since he went west has been incredible and his work at the lineout, the niggle in contact and at the ruck, as well as his grunt means he’s the biggest Wallaby smoky of them all.

Despite Skelton having a injury riddled season up north, it may be a blessing in disguise for the Wallabies, with the giant lock not playing as many minutes as a regular season.

His experience, size as well as game nous are all assets which set him apart from many of the other locks, in the championship moments these will count for a lot, and so too will his destructive power in the ball.

It also gives the Lions another baller runner along with Bell, Rob Valetini, and Harry Wilson to worry about.

LSL is an elite mauler and adds bulk to the set piece and carry, he just needs to work on his accuracy to be a lock-in starter. He has reverted to carrying upright which will only end in tears against a powerful Lions pack.

Blindside flanker

Top three: Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru

Player to watch: Rob Leota

Valetini remains at because despite a slow start to the season he is now returning to his destructive best at the right end of the season, he is a certain lock for game-1.

Hooper and Uru have been in elite form as well, the Brumby has been the more physical out of the two in attack and defence, as well as adding good weight in the scrums when he has shifted to second row, meaning he just pips the skilful and athletic Reds’ utility.

Openside flanker

Top three: Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Luke Reimer

Player to watch: N/A

Tizzano’s form is undeniable, he is everywhere, tackling everyone and scoring tries like nobody’s business, he is frontman every week and is garnering a lot of headlines.

Although McReight remains world class, and the likely starter against the Lions at no.7, his form has not been as elite as usual, the Reds cannot afford someone of his calibre to be invisible on the field because he is so crucial to their systems and gameplan.

With every strong performance, Tizzano’s form is becoming harder and harder to ignore.

No.8

Top three: Harry Wilson, Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny

Player to watch: Charlie Cale

There is only the slightest of margins between Wilson and Gleeson, the former brings unrivalled work rate, and the latter is the most powerful ball runner in Australia.

However, third man down, de Crespigny, is quickly catching up to the frontrunners, as he is the best bruiser/brawler Australia has seen since Scott Fardy, he is ready for Test rugby, whether it’s at No.8 or No.6, he will add to the Wallabies.

Halfback

Top three: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon

Player to watch: Ryan Lonergan

No one can throw a pass like White, his ability to sight a player in a pod of three and deliver a flat bullet pass is unrivalled in Australia.

While McDermott’s running game is undeniable, the absence of Gordon from the leadership at the Tahs was obvious and it’s what stands out.

Nevertheless, now that he has returned to the fray, he must remind Schmidt why he backed him all last year as his first-choice starter.

Flyhalves

Top three: Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Noah Lolesio

Player to watch: N/A

Test matches require an orchestrator who will guide the team around the pitch and put their strike weapons in the right parts of the field.

Lynagh is doing the best job of that now; Donaldson is improving in this space, and his running game is by far the best out of the three.

Lolesio is finally finding some form after a slow start to the season, and his masterful display at territory and possession control against the Reds in round-9 showed why Schmidt chose him as his no.10 in 2024.

Despite his Japan contract now being signed, he nevertheless remains the favourite to start at no.10 against the Lions.

Inside centre

Top three: Hunter Paisami, Hamish Stewart, Joey Walton

Player to watch: David Feliuai

The centres are the biggest trouble area for the Wallabies because there is a serious lack of Test level depth, size, and experience.

Paisami is in a category of his own, he adds punch on both sides of the ball whilst also boasting good experience.

Although Stewart’s form hasn’t been electrifying, his core skills and roles are performed flawlessly, and it means he is due some praise and recognition.

The biggest issue for him and Walton is size, something which Feliuai has, he showed this when he bumped off Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii with ease in the Waratahs-Brumbies clash in round-12.

Outside centre

Top three: Len Ikitau, N/A

Player to watch: N/A

Ikitau is in a league totally of his own in Australia, whilst internationally he is also amongst the world class No.13s.

Of course, there are other players who can cover outside centre at a pinch, but the Wallabies must start selecting specialists, especially for a series as tough and prestigious as the Lions.

Wingers

Top four: Dylan Pietsch + Max Jorgensen (Left wing), Filipo Daugunu + Andrew Kellaway (Right Wing)

Players to watch: Harry Potter (Left), Triston Reilly (Right)

You need balance in the back three and that starts with the wingers, Pietsch and Daugunu add abrasiveness and on-ball threats in the wider channels.

Jorgensen is the only real speedster of the four and at No.11, you need players who can inject themselves into the play, whilst Kellaway remains the smartest footballer of the lot.

Potter has that speed element whilst Reilly is the most hybrid of them all, adding both great acceleration and physicality, but his run of form into the finals means he could jump the lot and replace Jorgensen should injury slow his return to play substantially.

Fullback

Top three: Tom Wright, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Mac Grealy

Player to watch: N/A

Wright, despite a rocks and diamonds and slightly flashier season to date, has a strong mortgage on the jersey and retains his spot, because his attacking numbers remain undeniable.

To his credit, he is visibly improving in his kicking accuracy and strategy while the timing of kicks are questionable.

Suaalii is the man with a hundred questions always whizzing around him, where does he fit in?

He’s played most of his games at fullback so that’s where he’s been put and his performance against Moana Pasifika, Hurricanes and Brumbies most recently were his best showings, giving us a true insight of what he is capable in any jersey.

Nevertheless, despite his time at no.15 he is looking more and more suited to playing no.13 for the Wallabies.

However, Kellaway is a more obvious option should injury strike and the rising talent of Grealy should not be ignored, as he proves to be an elusive and dangerous running threat with a good offload game.

Fergo’s first Test Wallabies side to play the Lions:

Angus Bell Matt Faessler* Allan Alaalatoa Jeremey Williams Will Skelton Rob Valetini Fraser McReight Harry Wilson Nic White Noah Lolesio Max Jorgensen* Hunter Paisami Len Ikitau Filipo Daugunu* Tom Wright

Reserves

16. Brandon Paenga-Amos

17. James Slipper

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Nick Frost

20. Tom Hooper

21. Tate McDermott

22. Tom Lynagh

23. Joseph Suaalii

* = Injury dependant