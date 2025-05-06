Force make one change to starting side for crucial Brumbies clash out west

Coach Simon Cron has made one change to the Western Force’s run-on side to take on the ACT Brumbies this weekend in Perth, with backrower Will Harris returning to the starting side in place of Reed Prinsep at blindside flanker.

Harris is no stranger to the Force’s starting side, having featured in the First XV on five occasions already this season, which included a try away to the Crusaders in round five. The loose forward last wore the No. 6 jersey in the round 11 loss away to the Chiefs.

Try-scoring machine Carlo Tizzano and in-form enforcer Nick Champion de Crespigny will join Harris in the loose forwards trio. In the pack, Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, captain Jeremy Williams and Darcy Swain have also been picked to start.

Reigning Force Rising Star Henry Robertson has retained his spot as the starting halfback, with the recent debutant set to partner Ben Donaldson in the halves. Wallaby Hamish Stewart and Bayley Kuenzle will combine in the midfield once again.

After making a try-scoring return from injury last time out against the Blues, Kurtley Beale will wear the No. 15 jersey as the team’s fullback, while Mac Grealy and Harry Potter continue to make their mark on the wings.

With the Force currently outside the top six in eighth place, this weekend’s home match against the Brumbies is huge. If other results go their way, the Force could potentially rise back into a playoff spot, or fade away from the finals race if they fail to win.

The Force shocked the Brumbies in Canberra earlier this season by three points and are now hoping to complete a regular season clean sweep of one of their Australian rivals. This match will kick off at 5:35 pm WST on Saturday in Perth.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 31 29 First try wins 80% Home team wins 40%

Western Force team to take on ACT Brumbies

Starting XV: Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Mac Grealy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Kurtley Beale

Reserves: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Max Burey, Sio Tomkinson