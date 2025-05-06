Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown
The Chiefs are coming to town, and the Crusaders have named an All Black-laden 23 to greet them for the top-of-the-table clash.
The bulk of the hosts’ starting XV has All Blacks experience, matching the Chiefs in firepower. The visitors have, however, named more international experience on the bench.
The Crusaders will be without Taha Kemara, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Highlanders, and Ethan Blackadder, who is yet to return from a hamstring injury.
Tom Christie will remain at No. 7 in Blackadder’s absence, while the timely return of Rivez Reihana fills Kemara’s boots at 10.
“Rivez has been working really hard in the non-playing group while he’s been recovering from injury and has been leading that team so when he came in it was seamless and we were really impressed with how he slotted in,” head coach Rob Penney said.
“It’s a great credit to the non-playing group; every week they set us up to play the best we can.”
Former All Black Braydon Ennor returns from injury and has been named at 13, joining captain David Havili in a familiar midfield combination.
With the Chiefs falling to the Hurricanes in the Kiwi capital while the Crusaders had their feet up on a bye week in round 12, this contest will go a long way to deciding who will finish the season as top dogs in the standings. Currently, the rivals share top honours with 37 competition points, however, the Chiefs are yet to serve their final bye week.
“We’re in a position where we are a master of our own destiny, which is awesome, but it’s going to be a brutal weekend,” Penney continued. “We’re going to try and capitalise on the opportunity we’ve got to get back on top of the table, but it won’t be easy.”
Crusaders team to face the Chiefs
- Tamaiti Williams
- (VC) Codie Taylor
- Fletcher Newell
- Scott Barrett
- Antonio Shalfoon
- Cullen Grace
- Tom Christie
- Christian Lio-Willie
- Noah Hotham
- Rivez Reihana
- Sevu Reece
- (C) David Havili
- Braydon Ennor
- Chay Fihaki
- (VC) Will Jordan
Reserves
- Ioane Moananu
- George Bower
- Seb Calder
- Jamie Hannah
- Corey Kellow
- Kyle Preston
- James O’Connor
- Dallas McLeod
Great team named by the Crusaders for big clash with the Chiefs. Rivez Reihana did so well off the bench coming on early against the Highlanders. James O’Connor leads a outstanding bench, likes of in form players like Corey Kellow, Ioane Moananu, George Bower etc. Great to see Braydon Ennor back at last. The tight five, lead by Codie Taylor is the best in the business.
What a clash this will be. With home advantage and coming off the bye perhaps a slight edge to the Crusaders over a Chiefs outfit beaten up by the Canes last week. Winner of this in prime position to top the log going into the finals.
