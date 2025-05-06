Blues make two changes for Drua challenge in Fiji

The Blues have made just two changes for the side’s do-or-die clash with the Fijian Drua in Fiji this Friday night.

Having beaten the Western Force at Eden Park last weekend, the Blues are well and truly back into playoff contention in 7th place but their aspirations will meet destiny in Fiji with the Drua boosting a strong home record.

Despite being bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, the Drua knocked off the Queensland Reds in round twelve with a last second try securing a 36-33 win.

Head coach Vern Cotter has named his resisted making many changes, keeping together the winning formula from last weekend.

In one forced change, Stephen Perofeta drops out of the 23 with injury allowing promising back Corey Evans to start at fullback again.

The only other change is AJ moving from the bench back into the starting wing spot, which Evans filled last week. Zarn Sullivan is back on the bench in the No.23 jersey that Lam filled against the Force.

“We were much more consistent throughout the game against Force, and this is another important step for us,” said Cotter.

“The Drua are a dangerous side and play with flair. They will be confident in front of their home fans, so we need to bring high intensity from the start and feed off the energy.”

Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 12 34 First try wins 100% Home team wins 75%

Blues team to play the Fijian Drua, 7.05pm, Friday 9 May:

1. Joshua Fusitu’a (32 Blues caps)

2. Ricky Riccitelli (46)

3. Marcel Renata (61)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (capt) (119)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (18)

6. Anton Segner (33)

7. Dalton Papali’i (92)

8. Hoskins Sotutu (74)

9. Taufa Funaki (31)

10. Beauden Barrett (39)

11. AJ Lam (53)

12. Xavi Taele (3)

13. Rieko Ioane (123)

14. Cole Forbes (25)

15. Corey Evans (23)

Reserves

16. Kurt Eklund (70)

17. Mason Tupaea (6)

18. Angus Ta’avao (77)

19. Josh Beehre (22)

20. Adrian Choat (50)

21. Finlay Christie (63)

22. Harry Plummer (84)

23. Zarn Sullivan (40)

