Redemption mission: Brumbies name strong side to take on Force

Coach Stephen Larkham has made two changes to the ACT Brumbies’ starting side ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Western Force in Perth, with hooker Lachlan Lonergan and second rower Lachie Shaw selected in the run-on XV.

For Lonergan and Shaw, this is their first starts for the Brumbies since round 10 and seven respectively. Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek and Harrison Goddard have been named in the reserves after playing for the Brumby Runners against Hong Kong China last weekend.

With the selection of Shaw, versatile forward Tom Hooper shifts to No. 8. Hooper will pack down alongside Rory Scott and Rob Valetini in the backrow, while Shaw will partner Wallaby Nick Frost as the two second rowers.

Highly experience prop James Slipper joins Lonergan and captain Allan Alaalatoa in the front-row. Liam Bowron, Lington Leli and van Nek, Tuaina Taii Tualima and Luke Reimer have all been named to come off the bench, looking to provide impact at HBF Park.

In the backs, Ryan Lonergan will link up with Noah Lolesio in the halves, while David Feliuai joins Len Ikitau in the midfield once again. It’s the same story as pretty well always in the outside backs, with Corey Toole, Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright all named to start.

“We’re certainly building towards the finals but we’ve got some way to go before we get there. The focus is very much on the game this weekend against the Western Force and making sure our performance is where it needs to be,” coach Larkham said in a statement.

“Every year we travel to Perth and we have slipped up there over the last couple of years. We’ve seen this year the Force are a much better team than last year, they’ve got some really good players in key positions and they’re putting it together on the field when it matters.”

Ollie Sapsford will win his 50th cap for the Brumbies if the New Zealand-born utility is called upon to come off the bench.

The Brumbies are out for revenge, having fallen to the Western Force 45-42 in an upset defeat at Canberra’s GIO Stadium earlier this season. It’s an important fixture for the Brumbies, who are still in the running to place inside the top-two on the ladder.

This match will kick-off at 7:35pm AEST on Saturday evening at Perth’s HBF Park.

ACT Brumbies to take on Western Force

Starting XV

James Slipper Lachlan Lonergan* Allan Alaalatoa (c) Nick Frost Lachlan Shaw* Rob Valetini Rory Scott Tom Hooper Ryan Lonergan Noah Lolesio Corey Toole David Feliuai Len Ikitau Andy Muirhead Tom Wright

Finishers:

16. Liam Bowron*

17. Lington Ieli

18. Rhys van Nek*

19. Tuaina Taii Tualima

20. Luke Reimer

21. Harrison Goddard*

22. Declan Meredith

23. Ollie Sapsford

Travelling:

Klayton Thorn

Feao Fotuaika