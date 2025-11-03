'For me, that South Africa game isn’t worth playing'
Ex-Wales international Richie Rees has questioned the wisdom of Wales’ upcoming clash with South Africa, arguing that the fixture “isn’t worth playing” given the scale of player unavailability facing Steve Tandy’s side.
The world number ones smashed Eddie Jones’ Japan 61-7 at Wembley Stadium this weekend, and fears are that a weakened Wales outfit could take a similar drubbing in Cardiff. While the game will certainly add to the WRU’s coffers, Rees fears being on the end of a thumping could set an already low-on-confidence Wales back further.
The match, set for November 29 at the Principality Stadium, falls outside World Rugby’s official international window, meaning players based outside Wales will not be released by their clubs.
That leaves Tandy without a dozen key names, including Gloucester duo Tomos Williams and Freddie Thomas, Saracens pair Rhys Carre and Nick Tompkins, Bath’s Archie Griffin and Louie Hennessey, Bristol’s Louis Rees-Zammit, Exeter’s Dafydd Jenkins, Harlequins’ Jarrod Evans and Leicester’s Nicky Smith.
With so many absentees, Tandy is expected to turn to a clutch of uncapped or fringe regional players such as Dragons hooker Brodie Coghlan, Cardiff loosehead Danny Southworth, and Ospreys forwards James Fender and Morgan Morse.
All four of Wales’ professional regions are also in United Rugby Championship action that same weekend, compounding the selection headache.
Speaking on BBC’s Scrum V, former Cardiff coach Rees said the game could do more harm than good.
“I just think you have to weigh up the pros and cons,” said Rees. “For me, that South Africa game isn’t worth playing. We’re missing that many players against the best team in the world.”
He added that the timing and circumstances of the fixture risk undermining both the national team and the regional game.
“For those that they bring in, the regions are playing at the same time and those who are playing outside of Wales, we lose,” he said. “So are we setting those players up to succeed, or not? Is it affecting the rest of the game?
“At some point, someone has to say, playing this fixture — is it going to be more detrimental to the group and where we are in Welsh rugby than us just not having a fixture?”
Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner!
Add in that the regions have to play their URC fixtures that weekend with depleted squads, and it’s a total waste of time all round.
Exactly the same for the same sa teams in urc so the books will be depleted as well
Valid points indeed. However, test matches are so few and far apart that this test match might be the only time some of these Welsh players will get to play against the world no 1s. Even if one loose by a huge margin, you’ll have had the chance to measure yourself against the best. The players should say the same….
I agree with him, but from a Springbok point of view.
It will be nothing more than a training session for the Boks, even with Whales at full strength….
Would have been better for Whales to find some form with a lower grade side than to waste Springbok time
Not really boks will be also have their urc players out as well and their overseas based pllayers that play outside of the urc
Even if Wales had all their first choice players available it would still end the same way with yet another loss. The question is just by how many and not just because they are playing Sa. Any top team would beat them without even breaking a sweat with a B team. Now they go and play the Springboks who has an A team of 45 players.
While it's very valid questions being asked, he is obviously missing the point of the test. They know they won't beat the Boks and is very aware of the challenge that awaits. This test provides the perfect opportunity to give the next generation of players a chance to show what they can do. It's widening their scope of players and it also gives a chance to find that gem that has been missed. Pickings will be mighty slim, and they are aware of that. I'm also sure that they have a specific plan besides the money they seriously need. They are at their lowest ebb ever, they know they will get most likely smashed, but they can also find new players that can elevate the future of Welsch rugby. If ever there was a time to cast that net as wide as possible, it is now. They certainly have nothing to lose. They already know what the current contracted players offer. Perfect opportunity to give others a chance that normally might never have had the opportunity. I'm not saying that is the reason, but that is all that makes sense as to why they would risk being smashed. Steve Tandy don't seem to be a stupid man, so he does have his reasons for wanting this test against the Boks.
Test was arranged before Tandy took over.
Wales and WRU hosting a fourth fixture outside the Nov internationals goes back a long way - it seemed they played and lost Australia every year for a while in the 2010s. With the traditional strength of the senior side and the value of the ticket revenue for a sold out game, it made sense then - not so sure about now? They need the cash but will need a lot of SA fans making a weekend of it to sell out. And the game will be one sided even if Rassie picks an experimental team.
ofcourse he is right in a sense because its likely to be difficult. There is an argument that a few south africans will also have to leave but with a URC player release already negotiated and plenty of depth in SA rugby well its likely to be a tough one for wales